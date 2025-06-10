Consistent Unveils Game-Changing Ergonomic Mice: Are Your Hands Ready for PULSE and NOVA?

Consistent Infosystems, a rising name in India’s IT hardware space, has taken another step forward in peripherals with the launch of two new wired mice: the PULSE and NOVA. This release is part of the brand’s effort to broaden its accessory lineup with designs that prioritize both comfort and productivity. The announcement also taps into a growing trend—the increasing demand for ergonomic tools in everyday computing, particularly as screen time stretches longer for many.

Key Takeaways:

Consistent Infosystems debuts two ergonomic wired mice: PULSE and NOVA.

Designed to combine comfort with accuracy, these models target both casual users and professionals.

PULSE keeps things simple with a 1000 DPI optical sensor and an ambidextrous design.

NOVA ups the ante with a contoured shape and adjustable DPI ranging from 1200 to 3200.

Both mice emphasize durability and user comfort, integrating quality sensors and long-lasting switches.

This product launch signals Consistent’s commitment to user-centric innovation and broader product diversity.

It’s easy to overlook the humble computer mouse. Yet, it’s one of the most-used devices in our daily digital routines. Whether you’re casually browsing or deep in design work, a well-crafted mouse can subtly (or sometimes significantly) impact how you feel at the end of the day. Recognizing this, Consistent developed the PULSE and NOVA with an aim to meet the needs of a wide range of users. Casual use, professional workflows—these mice are intended to ease the physical toll of prolonged computing.

PULSE: Simplicity Meets Ergonomics

The PULSE is for users who lean toward simplicity, but still care about comfort. Its clean, symmetrical shape fits neatly into either hand, encouraging a more natural grip. Inside, a 1000 DPI optical sensor delivers reliable, accurate tracking—which, for general computing tasks like editing documents, web browsing, and even a bit of light gaming, is just right.

It’s not just about the sensor, though. The click mechanisms feel deliberate and tactile—a detail that many users might not consciously notice but definitely appreciate over time. And the plug-and-play USB setup means no software, no setup screens. Just plug it in and you’re good to go. The focus here is on reducing hand and wrist strain during longer sessions, which makes the PULSE a solid pick for office workers, students, or just about anyone who spends a good chunk of time at a desk.

NOVA: Precision and Adaptability

If you’re looking for more control, more fine-tuning, the NOVA is where Consistent steps it up a notch. Designed with a sculpted, more ergonomic build, the NOVA feels like it was made to sit comfortably in your palm. It’s not flashy, but there’s a noticeable difference in how it supports your hand, which could matter quite a bit if you’re clicking around all day.

Its standout feature is its adjustable DPI—1200, 1600, 2400, and up to 3200—giving users the flexibility to tweak cursor sensitivity to match their activity. That could mean dialed-down precision for design work or amped-up speed for fast-paced gaming or navigating across large screens. Either way, it adds a layer of customization you might not think you need until you have it.

Under the hood, there’s a robust optical sensor and switches rated for millions of clicks, so it’s built for the long haul. The NOVA is likely to appeal to power users—whether that’s programmers, data analysts, or creatives—who need both precision and ergonomic support.

The Drive for Ergonomics in Tech

Over time, tech users have become more mindful about how their devices affect their physical health. And rightly so. With more hours spent in front of screens, issues like carpal tunnel syndrome and repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) have come to the forefront. Ergonomic mice, like the PULSE and NOVA, are designed to address these concerns. They encourage more natural hand positions and reduce the micro-movements that can cause long-term discomfort.

Consistent’s decision to roll out these models shows a thoughtful alignment with this growing awareness. It’s not just about making a mouse that works; it’s about designing one that helps people work better, and more comfortably. By offering both a straightforward ergonomic solution in the PULSE and a more advanced, feature-rich version in the NOVA, they’re casting a wide net—and that makes sense in a market as diverse as India’s.

In recent years, Consistent Infosystems has been steadily carving out a place for itself in the Indian IT hardware landscape. Initially focused on components and peripherals, the company has expanded into broader categories, aiming to become a go-to name for both individual consumers and businesses. The release of the PULSE and NOVA reflects a continuation of this strategy.

What sets the company apart is its focus on striking a balance—performance, durability, and affordability. That formula has helped Consistent build a foothold, especially among budget-conscious buyers and small to mid-sized businesses looking for reliable tech without the premium price tag. These new mice seem poised to strengthen that position even further.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of the PULSE and NOVA, Consistent continues its journey toward a more comprehensive and user-focused product lineup. As digital habits evolve, so does the demand for devices that don’t just function well, but also support long-term user health. Consistent appears to be tuned into this shift.

Both mice are now available through the company’s established distribution network, offering practical new options for anyone seeking a more ergonomic, precise computing experience. Whether you’re deep into spreadsheets, design files, or just browsing the web, it might be time to reconsider what your hand rests on all day.