ControlZ Launches Repair Service Offering Affordable OEM-Grade Fixes in India

ControlZ, already known among many buyers for its renewed premium smartphones, announced the rollout of its new service called “ControlZ Repair” on December 8, 2025. The idea behind this launch feels quite straightforward, perhaps even overdue, considering how often people struggle to find repairs that are both reliable and reasonably priced. According to the company, the service is meant to offer high quality repairs using original grade parts at prices that may go as low as 80 percent below what authorized brand service centers usually charge.

Doorstep Convenience: The service includes picking up your device from home and dropping it back once repaired.

Lower Costs: Repairs cost far less compared to official brand centers.

Factory Level Quality: Devices are repaired at the advanced Renew Hub facility rather than local shops.

Warranty: Every repair is backed by a warranty to support the company’s quality promise.

Extensive Testing: Each device goes through over 300 quality checks before being returned to the user.

Bringing Factory Precision to Repairs

For years, smartphone repairs in India have mostly bounced between two choices. Authorized service centers tend to be dependable but often expensive, while local repair markets vary so widely in quality that many users feel unsure whom to trust. ControlZ Repair steps in as a middle path that tries to blend affordability with a level of precision normally seen only in factory settings.

Rather than opening small walk in repair counters, ControlZ sends collected devices to the Renew Hub in Gurugram. This is an industrial scale facility where the company already renews a large volume of smartphones for resale, so the environment is built around strict processes. Repairs follow an assembly line style workflow, and automated diagnostic systems help identify issues with reduced human error.

Yug Bhatia, the Founder and CEO of ControlZ, shared that customers often want something more than a quick patch up. They want assurance. By routing repairs through the same space that handles full phone renewals, the company is trying to bring a level of engineering discipline that many everyday repair shops simply cannot replicate.

The Renew Hub Advantage

At the center of this new service is the Renew Hub itself. It is a large scale technical facility equipped with automated testing machines, calibration tools, and structured repair zones. When a device arrives, it does not immediately receive a replacement part. Instead, it begins with a complete evaluation.

Technicians work with OEM grade components, which are parts that match the specifications and quality of the original manufacturer. After completing the repair, the phone goes through more than 300 automated quality tests. These tests help confirm that addressing one issue has not introduced another. It is a slow, methodical process, but one that creates consistency, or at least that is the intent behind it.

Cost and Convenience for User

Many smartphone owners know the uneasy feeling of discovering how expensive a flagship screen replacement can be. Sometimes the repair bill reaches nearly half the price of the phone itself. ControlZ claims its centralized workflow reduces these costs because the process is automated and scaled rather than dependent on individual technicians.

By offering repairs at up to 80 percent less than brand centers, the company hopes more people will choose to repair instead of replace. The service also focuses heavily on convenience. Users do not need to travel or stand in queues. Once a repair is booked, ControlZ arranges a pickup. Depending on the nature of the damage and the customer’s location, the device is returned within hours or a few days.

Extending Smartphone Lifespan

This launch fits into the broader idea of encouraging a circular economy, something that has been gaining attention in India. The basic thought is that products should remain in use for longer instead of being discarded prematurely. High quality repairs play a significant role in this mindset. When phones are fixed properly, they often continue to perform well for several more years. This reduces e waste and avoids unnecessary manufacturing demand. It might not solve the entire environmental challenge, of course, but it is one practical step that users can benefit from immediately.

Q1: How do I book a repair with ControlZ?

A1: You can book the service through the ControlZ website or app. You will need to provide details about your device and the issue, then schedule a pickup.

Q2: Is my data safe during the repair?

A2: ControlZ processes devices at a secure, centralized facility. However, it is always recommended to back up your data and factory reset your phone before handing it over for any repair service to maintain complete privacy.

Q3: Which phone brands does ControlZ Repair cover?

A3: While the specific list is updated on their site, ControlZ typically specializes in premium devices from brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung. You should check their platform for the latest supported models.

Q4: What is the warranty on repairs?

A4: Yes, ControlZ provides a warranty on their repairs to cover any defects in the parts used or the workmanship. The specific duration depends on the type of repair.

Q5: How is this different from a local shop repair?

A5: Local shops often use manual methods and third party parts of varying quality. ControlZ uses an industrial facility, Renew Hub, with automation and OEM grade parts, offering a standardized level of quality similar to a factory.