News

ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale

ControlZ holds its Great Value Days sale from October 10 to 30, offering renewed iPhones like the iPhone 14 for ₹29,999 with an 18-month warranty.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
4 Min Read
ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale

ControlZ, a premium renewed smartphone brand in India, has rolled out its annual “Great Value Days” sale just in time for the festive season. The sale, running from October 10 to 30, features a lineup of renewed Apple iPhones starting at just ₹7,999. It’s part of the company’s broader effort to make iPhones more affordable and accessible across India during Diwali, when many people look to upgrade their devices.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Sale Period: The Great Value Days sale is live from October 10 to October 30, 2025.
  • Starting Price: The renewed iPhone 8 is available for ₹7,999.
  • Product Condition: All devices come with 100% battery health and a like-new cosmetic appearance.
  • Warranty: ControlZ provides a warranty for up to 18 months on its renewed iPhones.
  • Financial Offers: The company has partnered with HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bajaj Finserv, and SnapMint for discounts and EMI options.

All ControlZ devices are sold in what the brand describes as “like-new” condition, featuring 100% battery health and a refreshed exterior. What’s interesting is that ControlZ doesn’t use the word “refurbished” at all. Instead, it emphasizes “renewed,” suggesting a higher level of quality assurance. According to the company, each iPhone goes through more than 300 checks at its RenewHub facility, which uses AI-driven systems to restore and verify every component before sale.

ControlZ also backs its renewed iPhones with a warranty of up to 18 months, something that not many in the pre-owned smartphone space typically offer. This extended coverage seems aimed at addressing one of the biggest hesitations buyers have when considering used or renewed electronics.

To make the purchase experience smoother, the brand has tied up with several financial partners. Customers can enjoy instant discounts using OneCard and HDFC Bank cards, while Bajaj Finserv and SnapMint offer convenient EMI plans. There’s even a collaboration with UNiDAYS, providing extra perks for students and young customers, which might appeal to a younger crowd looking for affordable Apple devices.

Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ControlZ, shared his thoughts on the sale’s intent. “With ControlZ, we have started a legacy. This Diwali, we are creating a festival where aspiration meets affordability, and renewed devices set a new benchmark for quality and accessibility,” he said.

Perhaps it’s fair to say that ControlZ is not just selling phones but trying to shift how people perceive pre-owned technology in India. The mix of affordability, quality assurance, and extended warranty could very well make renewed iPhones a popular Diwali purchase this season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the difference between a renewed and a refurbished phone?

A. ControlZ uses the term “renewed” to describe its devices, which it says are restored to a “like-new” condition with 100% battery health and an 18-month warranty, following a 300+ step process. The term refurbished can have a broader meaning and may not always come with such specific quality guarantees.

Q. What is the warranty period for iPhones bought during the ControlZ sale?

A. ControlZ offers a warranty for up to 18 months on all its renewed iPhones.

Q. Are there EMI options available for the ControlZ sale?

A. Yes, customers can use flexible EMI options through the company’s partnerships with Bajaj Finserv and SnapMint.

Q. How does ControlZ confirm the quality of its renewed iPhones?

A. The company uses its advanced renewal facility, RenewHub, where each iPhone goes through a 300+ step AI-driven protocol to check its functional and cosmetic condition, including the battery.

India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Samsung Presents 'AI for All' Vision at India Mobile Congress 2025
Samsung Presents ‘AI for All’ Vision at India Mobile Congress 2025
By Aditi Sharma
Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI Come Together to Launch Agentic Payments
Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI Introduce UPI Payments on ChatGPT
By Vishal Jain
Google Cloud Introduces Gemini Enterprise for Business AI Agents
Google Cloud Introduces Gemini Enterprise for Business AI Agents
By Swayam Malhotra
MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500 Chip for AI-Focused Smartphones
MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500 Chip for AI-Focused Smartphones
By Mahak Aggarwal
MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh
MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Hit Stores in India
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Hit Stores in India
By Gauri

You Might also Like