ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale

ControlZ, a premium renewed smartphone brand in India, has rolled out its annual “Great Value Days” sale just in time for the festive season. The sale, running from October 10 to 30, features a lineup of renewed Apple iPhones starting at just ₹7,999. It’s part of the company’s broader effort to make iPhones more affordable and accessible across India during Diwali, when many people look to upgrade their devices.

Key Takeaways

Sale Period: The Great Value Days sale is live from October 10 to October 30, 2025.

The Great Value Days sale is live from October 10 to October 30, 2025. Starting Price: The renewed iPhone 8 is available for ₹7,999.

The renewed iPhone 8 is available for ₹7,999. Product Condition: All devices come with 100% battery health and a like-new cosmetic appearance.

All devices come with 100% battery health and a like-new cosmetic appearance. Warranty: ControlZ provides a warranty for up to 18 months on its renewed iPhones.

ControlZ provides a warranty for up to 18 months on its renewed iPhones. Financial Offers: The company has partnered with HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bajaj Finserv, and SnapMint for discounts and EMI options.

All ControlZ devices are sold in what the brand describes as “like-new” condition, featuring 100% battery health and a refreshed exterior. What’s interesting is that ControlZ doesn’t use the word “refurbished” at all. Instead, it emphasizes “renewed,” suggesting a higher level of quality assurance. According to the company, each iPhone goes through more than 300 checks at its RenewHub facility, which uses AI-driven systems to restore and verify every component before sale.

ControlZ also backs its renewed iPhones with a warranty of up to 18 months, something that not many in the pre-owned smartphone space typically offer. This extended coverage seems aimed at addressing one of the biggest hesitations buyers have when considering used or renewed electronics.

To make the purchase experience smoother, the brand has tied up with several financial partners. Customers can enjoy instant discounts using OneCard and HDFC Bank cards, while Bajaj Finserv and SnapMint offer convenient EMI plans. There’s even a collaboration with UNiDAYS, providing extra perks for students and young customers, which might appeal to a younger crowd looking for affordable Apple devices.

Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ControlZ, shared his thoughts on the sale’s intent. “With ControlZ, we have started a legacy. This Diwali, we are creating a festival where aspiration meets affordability, and renewed devices set a new benchmark for quality and accessibility,” he said.

Perhaps it’s fair to say that ControlZ is not just selling phones but trying to shift how people perceive pre-owned technology in India. The mix of affordability, quality assurance, and extended warranty could very well make renewed iPhones a popular Diwali purchase this season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the difference between a renewed and a refurbished phone?

A. ControlZ uses the term “renewed” to describe its devices, which it says are restored to a “like-new” condition with 100% battery health and an 18-month warranty, following a 300+ step process. The term refurbished can have a broader meaning and may not always come with such specific quality guarantees.

Q. What is the warranty period for iPhones bought during the ControlZ sale?

A. ControlZ offers a warranty for up to 18 months on all its renewed iPhones.

Q. Are there EMI options available for the ControlZ sale?

A. Yes, customers can use flexible EMI options through the company’s partnerships with Bajaj Finserv and SnapMint.

Q. How does ControlZ confirm the quality of its renewed iPhones?

A. The company uses its advanced renewal facility, RenewHub, where each iPhone goes through a 300+ step AI-driven protocol to check its functional and cosmetic condition, including the battery.