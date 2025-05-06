Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory?

Navi Mumbai is now home to ApeCity, a groundbreaking esports arena launched by the Indian esports organization Orangutan. This isn’t just another gaming cafe; it’s a dedicated space aiming to fuel the dreams of India’s burgeoning gaming community. And powering these dreams? High-performance gaming PCs from CyberPowerPC India.

CyberPowerPC, a name recognized globally for custom gaming computers, has officially teamed up with Orangutan. Their mission is to equip ApeCity with top-tier gaming systems, ensuring that competitive players, aspiring streamers, and even casual gamers experience gameplay at its best. For many at the grassroots level in India, this will be their first encounter with such powerful PC hardware.

ApeCity, located in the heart of Navi Mumbai, wants to be more than just a place to play games. It’s envisioned as a premium hub for fans, creators, and serious competitors. The advanced systems from CyberPowerPC India are there to show gamers what’s possible, providing an ideal environment to practice, sharpen skills, and aim higher.

This initiative arrives at a crucial time. With esports featuring as a medal event in the Asian Games and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games, Indian athletes need access to hardware that matches their ambition. Titles like League of Legends and Naraka Bladepoint, both PC-based, demand serious computing power. However, the reality is that not every aspiring gamer can afford a high-end setup. ApeCity, through this partnership, offers a chance to experience elite-level gaming without the hefty price tag. CyberPowerPC India hopes to bridge this gap, creating a space where talent meets top-notch infrastructure.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer at CyberPowerPC India, believes this is about more than just hardware. “To grow the PC gaming ecosystem and truly prepare for global stages… India needs more than just ambition. We need infrastructure, opportunity, and community,” he stated. “Not every gamer can buy a high-end rig, which is why this partnership with Orangutan is so important. Through ApeCity, we’re not only offering top-tier hardware but also scouting talent and providing a real platform where they can thrive.”

Beyond the high-spec PCs, ApeCity caters to a wider gaming audience. It features nine PlayStation consoles for console fans, a cutting-edge Sim Racing setup for virtual motorsport enthusiasts, and a Watchparty and Live Screening Zone. There’s also an in-house café, Chug and Chow by ApeCity, for relaxation and community building.

Yash Bhanushali, the founder of Orangutan & ApeCity, shared his vision: “Building ApeCity has been a dream of mine since childhood – to create a space where gamers could come together, grow, and thrive… Partnering with CyberPowerPC India was a natural fit. Their commitment to performance and empowering gamers aligns perfectly with our vision.”

The timing seems right. A report from Niko Partners highlighted that 77.3 percent of PC gamers in India increased their spending on games in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, Steam saw a 150 percent jump in new users from India between 2019 and 2024, signaling a strong uptake in PC gaming.

This collaboration with Orangutan underscores CyberPowerPC India’s ongoing commitment to the Indian gaming scene. Previously, the company ran giveaways at events like GamingCon, where two Mumbai gamers won PCs worth over INR 1 lakh each, and at Bengaluru Comic Con, where an IITian received a custom PC valued at INR 2.5 lakhs.

By kitting out ApeCity with its advanced systems, CyberPowerPC India aims to inspire and equip the next wave of Indian gaming talent, hoping to see them represent India on the world’s biggest esports stages.