Could PC Gaming Finally Dominate in India with Asian Youth Games 2025 Inclusion?

Bahrain is gearing up to host the 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG) from October 22 to 31, 2025. And for the first time ever, esports is making its way in as an official medal event. Out of the 24 sporting disciplines on the roster, the digital front will shine with notable PC titles: eFootball, Street Fighter, and Rocket League. Both boys and girls aged 15 to 18 will compete, adding a fresh dynamic to this global stage. The Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) is overseeing the esports segment, ensuring things run by the book.

Now, this particular lineup of PC games isn’t just a footnote—it’s quite possibly a turning point for India’s esports journey. Historically, mobile gaming has been the reigning champion here. But with AYG 2025 spotlighting PC esports, there’s a clear signal: times might be changing. We saw a similar push during the Khelo India Youth Games, where esports made an appearance as a demonstration sport. Titles like BGMI, Street Fighter 6, eFootball, and even chess were in the mix. Each exposure like this helps chip away at the old narrative and nudges competitive gaming into the mainstream.

Credibility and Careers: Esports as a Viable Path

The shift toward recognizing esports on this kind of international stage does more than offer a trophy or two. It lends credibility. It starts to cement the idea that competitive gaming isn’t just a hobby—it could actually be a career. Organizations like S8UL are paving the way. This homegrown giant in esports and gaming content is set to represent India at the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, competing in a whopping eight different titles. That’s not just participation; it’s a statement.

Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL, offered some perspective. “It’s a proud moment to see esports take the global stage at the Asian Youth Games with titles like Street Fighter, eFootball, and Rocket League being officially recognized,” he said. He continued, “This is just the beginning for the players, community and for the future of competitive gaming. As someone who’s grown with this industry, seeing young athletes now get this platform at such a prestigious multi-sport event feels incredibly special, it’s history in the making. This recognition will inspire a whole new generation of talent and help shape the path ahead for esports not just in India, but across Asia.”

PC Gaming Gains Traction: Infrastructure and Accessibility

Choosing PC-based titles for AYG 2025 speaks volumes. While mobile gaming continues to dominate casual gaming habits, there’s this steady undercurrent of PC gaming gaining momentum. It’s subtle, but unmistakable—and now, it’s starting to surface. Companies are playing their part too. Take CyberPowerPC India, for instance. They entered the scene last year and are already making waves.

In a recent collaboration with Indian esports org Orangutan, CyberPowerPC provided high-performance rigs for ApeCity, Orangutan’s cutting-edge gaming facility. The idea? Give emerging talent access to the same tools that global pros use. Level the playing field a bit.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India, shared his thoughts: “It’s exciting to see prominent PC titles take centre stage at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, a clear sign that competitive gaming in Asia is evolving in the right direction,” he noted. “Globally, PC has always been a benchmark for esports, and this moment places Asia firmly on that map. For India, this is an opportunity to double down on building a more inclusive and performance-ready grassroots ecosystem. By creating accessible spaces like our PC installation at Ape City, we’re helping young gamers experience top-tier hardware and realize their potential without the barriers. This milestone isn’t just validation; it’s motivation to keep growing the next generation of esports athletes.”

Beyond Youth Games: Esports’ Broader Presence

AYG isn’t the only spotlight for esports. The momentum continues at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where 11 esports titles will officially be medal events. India has already dabbled in this space, having competed in four titles at the 2022 edition. The next campaign could be even stronger.

Pravan Parikh, Co-Founder & Product Lead at Dirtcube Interactive LLP, the minds behind Specter—India’s first gaming backend platform—weighed in. “The inclusion of esports at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 is a landmark moment for young gamers in India,” he said. “It brings structure and recognition to a dream that many aspiring players have long held. Crucially, this move gives PC gaming a significant boost in a market where mobile has historically been dominant, opening up fresh opportunities for skill development, talent discovery, and long-term career growth. It’s an encouraging sign that esports is finally being embraced as a serious discipline within the larger sporting ecosystem.”

As India prepares for the AYG 2025, there’s a noticeable shift happening. Esports is no longer just a fringe activity; it’s being taken seriously, side by side with traditional sports. With growing investment, better infrastructure, and increased representation on the global stage, India isn’t just showing up—it’s starting to look like a real contender in the world of esports.