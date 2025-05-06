Could Reading with Viswanathan Anand Transform Your Strategic Thinking?

Ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of a chess grandmaster? Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand now offers a unique chance to find out. Tech Mahindra and Padmasree Warrior’s Fable platform are launching the ‘Mind Master’ Book Club, an exclusive opportunity for fans worldwide to delve into strategic thinking alongside the chess legend himself.

This isn’t just any book club. Inspired by Anand’s bestselling book, “Mind Master,” members will read with the Grandmaster. Imagine getting exclusive commentary, specially selected reading resources, and discussion points crafted by Anand. It’s a direct line to understanding the thought processes that win world championships.

Tech Mahindra, a global technology consulting firm and the driving force behind the Global Chess League (GCL), sees this as a way to expand the chess community. They believe the skills honed in chess – planning, speed, strategy, and risk management – are directly applicable to the business world. “Chess and business have important commonalities,” said Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra. He added, “We are excited to partner with Fable to develop a unique platform that promotes the global growth of chess.” This initiative aims to make the strategic depths of chess more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Fable, founded by former Cisco CTO Padmasree Warrior, is a digital book club platform built around making meaningful connections through shared reading experiences for mental wellness. “I’m thrilled that Viswanathan Anand will share strategic insights with his Fable book club, discussing chess, strategy, memory, and perseverance with our community,” Warrior stated.

Viswanathan Anand himself is keen to connect with readers. “Chess has always been more than just a game to me,” he shared. “I am excited to connect with readers and strategic thinkers worldwide through the Mind Master Book Club on Fable. Together, we can share personal insights and explore lessons that go far beyond the 64 squares of the chessboard.”

This collaboration brings together literature, technology, and the timeless game of chess. For enthusiasts of strategy, fans of Anand, or anyone looking to sharpen their decision-making skills, the ‘Mind Master’ Book Club offers a rare chance to learn from one of the greatest minds in chess. The club officially launched on May 6th, 2025, opening its virtual doors to a global audience.