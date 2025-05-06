News

Could Reading with Viswanathan Anand Transform Your Strategic Thinking?

Hardik Mitra
By Hardik Mitra
3 Min Read
Could Reading with Viswanathan Anand Transform Your Strategic Thinking

Ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of a chess grandmaster? Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand now offers a unique chance to find out. Tech Mahindra and Padmasree Warrior’s Fable platform are launching the ‘Mind Master’ Book Club, an exclusive opportunity for fans worldwide to delve into strategic thinking alongside the chess legend himself.

This isn’t just any book club. Inspired by Anand’s bestselling book, “Mind Master,” members will read with the Grandmaster. Imagine getting exclusive commentary, specially selected reading resources, and discussion points crafted by Anand. It’s a direct line to understanding the thought processes that win world championships.

Tech Mahindra, a global technology consulting firm and the driving force behind the Global Chess League (GCL), sees this as a way to expand the chess community. They believe the skills honed in chess – planning, speed, strategy, and risk management – are directly applicable to the business world. “Chess and business have important commonalities,” said Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra. He added, “We are excited to partner with Fable to develop a unique platform that promotes the global growth of chess.” This initiative aims to make the strategic depths of chess more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Fable, founded by former Cisco CTO Padmasree Warrior, is a digital book club platform built around making meaningful connections through shared reading experiences for mental wellness. “I’m thrilled that Viswanathan Anand will share strategic insights with his Fable book club, discussing chess, strategy, memory, and perseverance with our community,” Warrior stated.

Viswanathan Anand himself is keen to connect with readers. “Chess has always been more than just a game to me,” he shared. “I am excited to connect with readers and strategic thinkers worldwide through the Mind Master Book Club on Fable. Together, we can share personal insights and explore lessons that go far beyond the 64 squares of the chessboard.”

This collaboration brings together literature, technology, and the timeless game of chess. For enthusiasts of strategy, fans of Anand, or anyone looking to sharpen their decision-making skills, the ‘Mind Master’ Book Club offers a rare chance to learn from one of the greatest minds in chess. The club officially launched on May 6th, 2025, opening its virtual doors to a global audience.

Is This the Game-Changer Indian Merchants Have Been Waiting For? PhonePe’s New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life
Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory?
Could Your Phone Battery Last for Days? Realme Teases a Massive 10,000mAh Powerhouse!
Is Your Smartphone About to Get a Whole Lot Smarter, Especially If You’re in India?
Get Ready: Is the iQOO Neo 10 About to Redefine Smartphone Style with Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome?
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article Could Your Phone Battery Last for Days Realme Teases a Massive 10,000mAh Powerhouse! Could Your Phone Battery Last for Days? Realme Teases a Massive 10,000mAh Powerhouse!
Next Article Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory? Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Can a Smartwatch This Stunning and Tough Really Cost Just ₹2199? You Won't Believe It!
Can a Smartwatch This Stunning and Tough Really Cost Just ₹2199? You Won’t Believe It!
By Aditi Sharma
Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go
Is This the Best ₹6,499 Smartphone for First-Time Buyers in 2025? Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go
By Aditi Sharma
Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way
Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way
By Hardik Mitra
iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
Is Apple Finally Eliminating the Notch? iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
By Swayam Malhotra
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025? Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Sees Massive 30,000 Price Drop on Flipkart
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India
Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India? Flipkart Slashes Price by Over 13,600
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like