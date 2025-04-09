Could THIS Be the Most Stunning Phone Display You’ve Ever Seen? Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Drops Today!

Are you tired of the same old smartphone design and lackluster displays? Well, prepare to have your senses ignited! Motorola has just launched the edge 60 FUSION in India today, April 9th, 2025, and it’s making some seriously bold claims. Forget what you thought you knew about smartphone screens, because this device is boasting the “World’s Most Immersive 1.5K True Quad-Curved Display.” Yes, you read that right – world’s most immersive.

Starting at an incredibly competitive price of just ₹20,999*, this phone isn’t just about looks. Motorola is packing a punch with a “World’s 1st True Colour^ Sony-LYTIA 700C camera” and a suite of intelligent features powered by “moto AI.” Let’s dive into what makes this new contender so exciting.

Feast Your Eyes on This Screen!

Motorola isn’t holding back when it comes to the display. They’re calling it a “Super HD (1220p) True Quad-Curved Display,” and the numbers are impressive. Imagine a screen that curves not just on the sides, but also on the top and bottom, creating a truly borderless feel. The 96.3% screen-to-body ratio is said to be the best in its segment, and with a 45-degree curvature on the sides and 33 degrees on the top and bottom, the immersion factor seems genuinely high.

But it’s not just about the curves. This pOLED display boasts a peak brightness of 4500 nits, which is claimed to be 2.8 times brighter than the previous Motorola Edge. This means you should be able to see everything clearly, even under the bright Indian sun. Plus, with True Colours validated by Pantone, you can expect incredibly accurate and vibrant visuals. The display also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, meeting cinematic standards for color accuracy. And for smooth scrolling and gaming? A 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch rate are on board. To top it off, the display is protected by the tough Corning® Gorilla Glass 7i, promising twice the drop and scratch performance.

Capture the World in True Colour

Photography enthusiasts, listen up! The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the first phone to feature the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, and Motorola is calling it the “World’s 1st and segment’s best True Colour” camera. This 50MP main camera is designed to excel in low-light conditions, promising unbelievable performance in every photo and video.

The phone also features all-pixel focus technology, which supposedly offers 32 times more focusing pixels for faster and more accurate focusing, even at night. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is also included for sharper, more detailed shots. The second rear camera is a 13MP ultrawide sensor with a 120° field of view and a built-in Macro Vision lens for those super close-up shots (as close as 3.5 cm!). For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera, and all cameras can shoot videos in 4K resolution. A dedicated ambient sensor with Real-Time Light Detection technology will automatically adjust the camera’s light sensitivity before each shot.

AI That Understands You

Motorola is heavily emphasizing the AI capabilities of the Edge 60 Fusion, powered by “moto ai.” This isn’t just about adding fancy filters; it’s about making your phone smarter and more intuitive. Features like “Catch me up” will provide prioritized summaries of your notifications, saving you time. “Pay attention” aims to help you recall specific details from conversations or recordings without needing to take notes. “Remember this” lets you capture and save on-screen information with AI-generated insights. And when you take a photo, the AI will use a large language model (LLM) to pull in key details and context about what you’ve captured. There’s even a “magic canvas” feature for converting text to images.

Built to Last

Durability is another key aspect of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It has passed 16 levels of the MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection, meaning it can withstand extreme temperatures (-20°C to 60°C) and up to 95% humidity. It also boasts an impressive IP68 and IP69 rating, offering the highest level of water protection against dust, dirt, sand, and even high-pressure water.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs India’s first Mediatek7400 4nm Processor, promising smooth performance and improvements across CPU, GPU, and NPU. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a RAM Boost 4.0 feature that can temporarily turn available storage into virtual RAM (up to 24GB). A large 5500 mAh battery keeps the phone running, and the included 68W TurboPower charger can provide a full day’s backup in just 9 minutes, according to Motorola. The phone runs on Hello UI based on Android 15 and is guaranteed to receive three Android OS upgrades.

Immersive Audio Experience

For audiophiles, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features Dolby Atmos and two large stereo speakers for improved bass, clearer vocals, and enhanced clarity at higher volumes. It also supports spatial audio and is Hi-Res certified, offering professional-level audio with a wider dynamic range.

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available today, April 9th, 2025, starting at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, including Reliance Digital. It comes in two variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹20,999*

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹22,999*

You can choose from three specially curated PANTONE colors: Amazonite (soft aqua), Slipstream (magnetic grey), and Zephyr (soft pink).