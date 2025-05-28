Could You Be Losing Thousands on Your Car Sale? CRED’s New Feature Reveals All!

In a move that might just change how car owners in India think about selling their vehicles, CRED has introduced a notable new addition to its “CRED garage” feature. This update, built in partnership with digital resale giants CARS24 and Spinny, allows members to get an instant read on their car’s market value and proceed with selling—easily, securely, and on their own terms. For many, this could mean the difference between walking away with a fair deal or unknowingly accepting a lowball offer.

As industries shift and adapt to the digital age, the used car market, too, is in the thick of transformation. Yet, despite tech advances, selling a car often still means dealing with opaque pricing, pushy middlemen, and unpredictable negotiations. CRED’s latest feature aims to fix all that—cutting through the chaos with a user-first approach that returns control to the car owner.

From Curiosity to Cash: A Seamless Selling Journey

Think about those moments when you’ve wondered, “How much could I get for my car today?” but stopped short because, well, who wants to deal with the back-and-forth of haggling or endless dealership visits? Now, you don’t have to. Whether you’re just curious, comparing quotes, or ready to sell, CRED garage offers a fast, trustworthy valuation using real-time data from CARS24 and Spinny—two names most car owners already recognize.

It’s more than just a number. For anyone who’s received a quote from an offline dealer, this tool works as a kind of double-check. Is the offer you got really fair? Or could you be leaving money on the table? With CRED, you get that clarity—without the guesswork.

How Does This New Ecosystem Work?

The whole system is built around simplicity, convenience, and respect for your data. Here’s how it flows:

Instant Valuation: Already, over 70 lakh vehicles are managed on CRED garage. To get your car valued, all you need to do is answer a few basic questions. In seconds, you receive a valuation report—no strings, no pressure. Just a clear idea of what your car is worth right now.

Convenient Home Inspection: Should you decide to sell, scheduling an inspection is just as easy—and it happens at your home, when it works for you. No need to drive anywhere or wait in queues. The aim? Make the process effortless.

No Paperwork Headaches: If paperwork usually feels like a maze, CRED’s new flow takes the stress out. Once you accept an offer, their resale partners manage all the details, including ownership transfer. You don’t even have to worry about what’s required next—they’ve got it covered.

Privacy Protected: A standout aspect of this service is its approach to data. Your details stay with CRED unless you explicitly schedule an inspection. Until then, there are no unsolicited calls, no surprise follow-ups. It’s privacy by design, not by request—and that’s something the traditional market hasn’t quite mastered yet.

Maintenance Tips for Value Retention: This isn’t just about selling. CRED garage also offers simple, helpful maintenance suggestions. The goal? Help you keep your car in top shape and, ultimately, get a better resale value when you’re ready. It’s a long-term play with immediate benefits.

Responsible Ownership to Real Value

Akshay Aedula, part of CRED’s product and growth team, summed it up well: “CRED members already manage their vehicles with discipline—tracking challans, renewing insurance, maintaining compliance. By enabling valuation, inspection, and resale, we’re closing the loop: turning responsible ownership into real value by making the final step in vehicle management frictionless, secure, and in members’ control.”

His point is clear. This isn’t just another feature—it’s a step toward a complete, high-quality vehicle management experience. And the timing couldn’t be better. Over the past year, 24 lakh members have used CRED garage to check challans, while 53 lakh got reminders for soon-to-expire pollution certificates. Nearly 37% manage more than one car on the platform. For them, this update adds even more reason to stay plugged into the CRED ecosystem.

As Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder and CMO of CARS24, put it: “At CARS24, we have rebuilt the car-selling experience from the ground up. What was once a slow and unpredictable process is now instant, transparent, and fully online. From pricing to paperwork, every step has been simplified to work without friction.”

This partnership with CRED isn’t just strategic—it’s potentially game-changing. By bringing CRED’s trusted network together with the resale prowess of CARS24 and Spinny, the platform offers something new: a premium, private, and surprisingly simple way to sell your car.

For car owners who value control, clarity, and convenience, this could mark a major shift. Knowing your vehicle’s worth—and being able to act on it, without compromise—is now just a few taps away. And that, perhaps more than anything, may change the way India sells its cars.