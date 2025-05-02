News

Could Your Idea Win ₹1 Crore? Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow 2025 Is Now Open for India’s Young Innovators

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Samsung's 'Solve for Tomorrow 2025'

Samsung India has launched the fourth edition of its flagship innovation challenge, ‘Solve for Tomorrow 2025,’ inviting young minds aged 14 to 22 to develop tech-driven solutions for pressing societal issues. This nationwide contest offers over ₹1 crore in grants, mentorship from industry leaders, and hands-on prototyping opportunities to help participants turn their ideas into impactful ventures.

What Is ‘Solve for Tomorrow 2025’?

‘Solve for Tomorrow’ is Samsung’s global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, operational in 68 countries, aiming to empower youth to address real-world challenges through technology. In India, the 2025 edition focuses on four key themes:

  • AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat
  • Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India
  • Social Change through Sports and Tech for Education and Better Futures
  • Environmental Sustainability via Technology

Participants can apply individually or in teams, submitting their innovative ideas aligned with these themes. The application window is open from April 29 to June 30, 2025.

The Journey from Idea to Impact

The competition unfolds over six months, guiding participants through various stages:

  1. Application Phase: Submissions are reviewed, and 100 teams (25 per theme) are selected.
  2. Online Training: Selected teams undergo training in design thinking and digital technologies.
  3. Video Pitch Round: Teams present their ideas through video pitches, leading to the selection of 40 teams (10 per theme).
  4. Mentorship and Bootcamp: These teams receive mentorship from Samsung experts and IIT Delhi faculty, participate in site visits to Samsung’s R&D centers in Bengaluru, Noida, and Delhi, and attend a residential bootcamp at IIT Delhi.
  5. Prototype Development: Teams develop prototypes of their solutions with access to state-of-the-art labs.
  6. Grand Finale: The top 20 teams (5 per theme) present their final solutions to a panel of judges, with the top 4 teams receiving incubation support and grants.

Rewards and Recognition

The competition offers substantial rewards at various stages:

  • Top 4 Teams: Each receives a grant of ₹1 crore for project incubation at IIT Delhi, along with mentorship and investor connections.
  • Top 20 Teams: Each team is awarded ₹20 lakh and the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.
  • Top 40 Teams: Each team receives ₹8 lakh and Samsung laptops.
  • Top 100 Teams: Certificates of achievement.

Additionally, special awards like the Goodwill Award, Young Innovator Award, and social media Champion come with a total prize amount of ₹4.5 lakh.

How to Participate

Eligible participants can apply through the official website. The application process involves submitting a detailed proposal of the innovative idea aligned with one of the four themes.

Empowering India’s Youth

‘Solve for Tomorrow 2025’ aims to inspire young innovators across India to tackle real-world challenges and shape a smarter, more inclusive future through technology. By providing resources, mentorship, and a platform to showcase their ideas, Samsung is fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving among the youth.

If you’re between 14 and 22 years old and have a tech-driven solution to a societal problem, this is your opportunity to make a difference. Submit your application by June 30, 2025, and take the first step towards transforming your idea into reality.

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
