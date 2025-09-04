Create Custom Android Bots with AI-Powered Androidify

Google has brought back its Androidify tool with a modern twist, this time powered by artificial intelligence. The new Androidify app, available both on the Google Play Store and the web, lets anyone create a personalized Android bot in just a few steps. All it takes is either a selfie or a short text description.

The original Androidify, which many might remember, was discontinued in 2020. That version was more of a hands-on avatar creator. This new release keeps the playful spirit but now relies on Google’s advanced AI to do much of the heavy lifting.

Key takeaways

Androidify now runs on Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash and Imagen 3 models

Users can build a custom Android bot from a selfie or a text prompt

The AI analyzes photos, generates captions, and turns them into stylized Android characters

Built with Jetpack Compose, the app demonstrates modern Android design practices

Serves as a practical example for developers who want to use Google’s AI models in their apps

The process is straightforward. If you start with a selfie, the app first runs the photo through Gemini 2.5 Flash to check that it is safe and valid. From there, the AI generates a detailed caption that captures details like you’re clothing and accessories. That caption is then handed off to a fine-tuned version of Imagen 3, which creates the final Android bot avatar. The result is a character that mirrors your style but still stays true to the classic Android look.

For those who prefer not to use a photo, a simple text prompt works just as well. There is also a “Help me write” button, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash, that can generate random outfit and hairstyle ideas. It makes the process more fun, especially if you are not sure where to start.

Androidify also goes beyond just creating static avatars. Users can place their bot into AI-generated background scenes, each with its own vibe. This is another feature built on Gemini 2.5 Flash. You can also remove the background to turn your bot into a sticker that works perfectly in messaging apps. And for now, Google is offering a limited-time bonus: the option to animate your bot into an 8-second video clip. That feature is powered by Google’s Veo 3 video generation model.

For developers, Androidify doubles as more than just entertainment. Google has released it as an open-source sample app, showing how AI and Android tools can be combined effectively. Its interface is built with Jetpack Compose, which adapts smoothly to different screen sizes. Under the hood, it demonstrates how models like Gemini and Imagen, along with tools such as Firebase AI Logic SDK, can be integrated into real-world apps.

The return of Androidify feels both nostalgic and forward-looking. It is playful and creative, while also giving a glimpse of how AI can shape the next wave of Android experiences.

Related FAQs

Q. What is Androidify?

A. Androidify is an app by Google that allows users to create their own personalized Android robot characters. The newest version uses AI to generate these characters from a photo or a text description.

Q. How does the new Androidify app work?

A. The app takes a selfie or text prompt as input. It then uses AI models like Gemini 2.5 Flash to understand the input and Imagen 3 to generate a unique Android bot character based on that information.

Q. Is Androidify a new app?

A. No, Androidify is not a new concept. The original app was released in 2011 and was later discontinued. The version released in 2025 is a new app built from the ground up with AI capabilities.

Q. Can I use Androidify on my phone?

A. Yes, the new Androidify is available as an app on the Google Play Store for Android phones. It is also accessible as a website.

Q. Is Androidify available for iPhone?

A. Information about an iOS version is not yet available, but the Androidify website can be accessed from any device with a web browser.