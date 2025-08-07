Criteo and Flipkart Partnership Boosts Motorola Smartphone Visibility in India

A 13-month joint effort by commerce media company Criteo and Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has increased the brand presence of Motorola smartphones. The campaign focused on boosting the visibility of Motorola’s budget-friendly phones, leading to a noticeable rise in brand recall and an 18% increase in Share of Voice (SOV) in product page views on Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

The advertising campaigns reached 110 million unique users across India.

Over 1.1 billion ad impressions were delivered, with a high engagement rate of 34%.

The project used targeted display ads outside the Flipkart platform to guide high-intent buyers back to Flipkart’s site and app.

Data from both Criteo and Flipkart played a central part in reaching the right audience and improving the campaign’s results.

The partnership used Criteo’s Retail Media Offsite Solution along with Flipkart Ads’ Product Performance Ads. This approach involves showing targeted Motorola advertisements on various websites and apps on the open internet, not just on Flipkart. The goal was to find potential customers actively looking for similar products and direct them to Motorola’s product pages on Flipkart. This strategy successfully reached up to 86% of the relevant audience.

The Indian smartphone market is one of the most competitive in the world, with numerous brands fighting for customer attention. For a brand like Motorola, which holds a market share of around 6.2% as of early 2025, gaining visibility is crucial. This campaign helped Motorola strengthen its position, particularly in the budget segment. Research shows that Motorola’s shipments in India have been growing, and this campaign builds on that momentum.

Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head for APAC at Motorola, stated that the work with Flipkart Ads and Criteo was an important move for the brand in India. He pointed out that it allowed Motorola to form a more direct connection with a large base of interested consumers.

The method shows the growing importance of retail media, where retailers use their own customer data to sell advertising space on their websites and beyond. Vijay Iyer, Vice President at Flipkart Ads, explained that by using audience intelligence and real-time data, their platform helps brands find micro-trends and develop effective strategies. Medhavi Singh, Country Head for Criteo India, added that in a crowded digital market, the main challenge for brands is to remain relevant. By using real-time data, Criteo helps brands reach the right audience at the right time.

The success of this campaign highlights a broader trend in digital marketing. Brands are increasingly using data-driven, full-funnel marketing strategies that cover every stage of a consumer’s journey, from initial awareness to the final purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is Criteo?

A1: Criteo is a global commerce media company that provides advertising technology to brands, retailers, and publishers to help them connect with consumers and drive sales.

Q2: How did the Flipkart and Criteo collaboration help Motorola?

A2: The collaboration used targeted online ads on various platforms outside of Flipkart to reach potential customers interested in smartphones. This increased Motorola’s brand visibility, drove traffic to its product pages on Flipkart, and resulted in higher product searches and a greater share of voice.

Q3: What is Share of Voice (SOV)?

A3: Share of Voice is a marketing metric that measures a brand’s advertising presence compared to its competitors. A higher SOV means the brand is more visible to consumers.

Q4: What are retail media offsite solutions?

A4: Retail media offsite solutions are advertising strategies where a retailer uses its first-party customer data to show targeted ads for specific products on external websites and apps, driving traffic back to the retailer’s platform.