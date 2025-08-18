daWg Levels Up With HighKEY Keyboard Series Launch in India

When a new player enters the gaming tech space, especially in a market as vibrant as India’s, it always sparks curiosity. daWg, a fresh Indian brand dedicated to gaming and audio technology, has officially stepped into the spotlight with the launch of its first-ever keyboard series, the HighKEY series, unveiled in Chennai.

The lineup includes three models: High KEY 373, High KEY 685, and High KEY 718. Each keyboard is designed not just for gamers but also for creators who need reliable, performance-focused gear. With an emphasis on durability, thoughtful design, and features that blend productivity with gaming essentials, daWg is clearly trying to carve out its own space. An added advantage is that the brand comes backed by Zebronics’ service network and infrastructure, which may help reassure early adopters.

Key Takeaways

The HighKEY series debuts with three models: HighKEY 373, HighKEY 685, and HighKEY 718.

All three-use daWg’s custom-engineered Glacier Switches paired with PBT keycaps.

They feature a 1000Hz polling rate for quicker response times.

daWg is a new brand but supported by Zebronics’ established infrastructure.

Available for purchase on dawgflex.com and Amazon.

Product Details

Each model in the HighKEY series comes with its own personality and setup style.

The HighKEY 373 is the most minimal of the three. It is an 85-key keyboard with a floating key design, featuring a white backlit frame. It feels aimed at users who want something clean and straightforward without extra frills.

Moving up, the HighKEY 685 is a full-sized, 100 percent wired keyboard. What stands out here is its dual-style design, merging floating keys with a more traditional layout. The keyboard also offers a swappable tri-color magnetic panel and dynamic RGB backlighting, making it more customizable. It comes with a 1.8-meter detachable red braided cable, which is a nice touch for durability and convenience.

Then there is the flagship of the lot, the HighKEY 718. This one has a compact 75 percent layout with 82 keys, built on a gasket-mounted structure with hot-swappable keys and PU foam padding for a softer typing feel. What really sets it apart is its trimodal connectivity which supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and three separate Bluetooth connections, allowing users to connect up to five devices simultaneously. It is compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, which broadens its appeal beyond just PC gamers.

Powering it is a 4000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 60 days with around five hours of use daily. A metal volume knob and customizable RGB backlighting add further flair.

Setting a New Standard

Yash Doshi, Chief daWg Officer, emphasized that the company is not simply dipping into a new product category but aiming to raise the bar for gaming peripherals. He highlighted the custom-engineered Glacier Switches, designed to deliver what daWg calls its signature feel and performance. Interestingly, even the “W” key has been modeled after the daWg logo, tying the product into the company’s “Let’s Flex” motto.

The HighKEY keyboards will be available on dawgflex.com and Amazon, with introductory prices set at Rs. 2,499 for the HighKEY 373, Rs. 4,199 for the HighKEY 685, and Rs. 4,999 for the HighKEY 718.

Related FAQs

Q1: Who is daWg?

A1: daWg is an Indian brand that focuses on gaming and audio technology. It is supported by Zebronics, a company known for its infrastructure and service ecosystem. The brand’s products are designed for performance and style.

Q2: What are the key features of the daWg HighKEY keyboards?

A2: All HighKEY keyboards come with custom-engineered Glacier Switches, PBT keycaps, and a 1000Hz polling rate for a fast response. The HighKEY 718 model also has hot-swappable keys and trimodal connectivity.

Q3: What is the difference between the daWg HighKEY models?

A3: The HighKEY 373 is an 85-key keyboard with a simple white backlight. The HighKEY 685 is a full-sized wired keyboard with a dual-style design and RGB lighting. The HighKEY 718 is a compact 75% keyboard with 82 keys, hot-swappable switches, wireless connectivity, and a metal volume knob.