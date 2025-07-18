Dell Expands Laptop Lineup with AMD-Powered Plus Series and New Alienware Gaming Notebooks in India

Dell Technologies has launched its AMD-powered Dell Plus series and new Alienware gaming notebooks in India. The Dell Plus series introduces AI-driven performance to consumers with the Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus, all featuring the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs. Simultaneously, Alienware has unveiled three new gaming notebooks: the Alienware 16 Area-51, Alienware 18 Area-51, and Alienware 16X Aurora, equipped with Intel Core Ultra HX CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

Key Takeaways

Dell’s new Plus series, powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs, brings AI capabilities to consumer laptops.

The Dell Plus lineup includes the Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus.

Alienware has released new gaming laptops: Alienware 16 Area-51, 18 Area-51, and 16X Aurora.

These Alienware models feature Intel Core Ultra HX CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

Both series aim to deliver strong performance for various user needs, from productivity to high-end gaming.

Dell Plus Series: AI-Powered Performance for Everyday Users

The Dell Plus series focuses on intelligent computing and responsiveness. These laptops are suitable for multitasking, content creation, and general use. Jason Durst, Vice President, Consumer PCs & OS Products, Dell Technologies, noted that the new AMD-powered Dell Plus models aim to deliver versatile solutions for customers. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies, stated the launch reinforces Dell’s focus on meeting the needs of Indian consumers through its retail network.

The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus feature 16:10 FHD+ displays with up to 300 nits’ brightness and Dolby Vision support. Audio includes Realtek SounzReal and Dolby Atmos. Battery life is up to 20 hours for the Dell 14 Plus and 22 hours for the 16 Plus.

The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus offers a 360° hinge, allowing it to function as a laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. It has a 14-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports the optional Dell Active Pen. Its battery provides up to 19 hours of use.

Common features across the Dell Plus family include an FHD+ webcam, AI noise cancellation, and WiFi 7 for fast connections. Express Charge technology charges the battery to 80% in 60 minutes. The laptops are built with sustainable materials like recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastic, meeting EPEAT Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR 9.0 certifications. They have undergone military-grade testing (MIL-STD-810H) for reliability.

Pricing for the Dell Plus series (inclusive of taxes) starts at INR 76,940 for the Dell 14 Plus, INR 87,670 for the Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and INR 76,400 for the Dell 16 Plus. These are available on Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and various retail partners.

Alienware Gaming Notebooks: High Performance for Gamers

Alienware’s new notebooks target gamers who need high performance. Matt McGowan, General Manager, Alienware, stated these devices aim to redefine user expectations through innovation and design. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, emphasized Dell’s focus on providing technology for Indian gamers.

The Alienware Area-51 series includes the Alienware 16 and Alienware 18. These models feature WQXGA displays with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The re-engineered Cryo-Tech cooling system improves airflow by 37% and reduces noise by up to 15%. A clear Gorilla Glass panel shows the internal components. These laptops are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs (up to RTX 5090) and the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. Thermal features include the Cryo Chamber cooling system and Element 31 thermal interface. Display options include up to a 300Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness.

The Alienware 16X Aurora combines mobility with performance, offering up to 155W Total Performance Power. Its Cryo-Chamber cooling system uses ultra-thin fans and copper heat pipes. The 16-inch WQXGA display provides a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. The Aurora features a Stealth Mode for quieter operation, reducing fan noise and saving power. It also has a smaller size for portability while maintaining full-size gaming input and port options. The Alienware 18 Area-51’s 96WHr battery charges to 80% in 35 minutes.

Pricing for the Alienware series (inclusive of taxes) starts at INR 176,990 for the Alienware 16X Aurora, INR 309,990 for the Alienware 16 Area-51, and INR 314,990 for the Alienware 18 Area-51. These are available through Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and large format retail partners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What processors do the new Dell Plus series laptops use?

A1: The new Dell Plus series laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs.

Q2: What is the battery life of the Dell 16 Plus?

A2: The Dell 16 Plus offers a battery life of up to 22 hours.

Q3: What are the main features of the Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops?

A3: The Alienware Area-51 models feature WQXGA displays, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors, and an improved Cryo-Tech cooling system.

Q4: Where can I buy the new Dell Plus and Alienware laptops in India?

A4: Both the Dell Plus series and new Alienware laptops are available for purchase on Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and large format retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, multi-brand outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Q5: Do the new Dell Plus laptops include fast charging?

A5: Yes, the Dell Plus laptops feature Express Charge technology, which powers up the battery to 80% in just 60 minutes.