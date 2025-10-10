News

Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999

Dell introduces the new Pro 14 and Pro 15 Essential laptops in India, targeting small and medium businesses with affordable, secure, and manageable PCs.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
5 Min Read
Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999

Dell Technologies has introduced two new laptops in India, the Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential, designed specifically for the country’s small and medium business (SMB) sector. These new devices promise dependable performance and durability at an accessible price, starting at a promotional rate of ₹31,999. The focus here is on offering secure, easy-to-manage technology that can help small businesses streamline their operations and grow with confidence.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Products: Dell has launched the Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential laptops.
  • Target Audience: The laptops are built for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.
  • Starting Price: The new range is available for a starting promotional price of ₹31,999.
  • Core Focus: The series focuses on simplified IT management, security, and reliable performance for business use.
  • Processor Options: Both Intel and AMD processor versions are available for the 14-inch and 15-inch models.

The new Pro Essential series is built to simplify IT management for organizations that might not have a large tech support team. Dell has included its Management Portal, a cloud-based tool that lets businesses manage multiple devices and publish applications efficiently. For security, these laptops feature hardware-level data protection through TPM 2.0, a fingerprint reader for biometric login on select configurations, a physical privacy shutter for the webcam, and a lock slot to help prevent theft.

There’s also support for Microsoft Autopilot, which speeds up device setup and reduces the workload on IT teams. It’s a practical addition, especially for growing businesses trying to optimize their operations without increasing overhead.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies, India, commented on the launch, saying, “SMBs in India are navigating a rapidly evolving world and the right technology can be a true game-changer. With our new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential laptops, we’re delivering affordable, business-friendly solutions designed to empower SMBs with security and simplified IT management.”

For everyday productivity and collaboration, the laptops come with display options up to 2.5K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical space for documents and presentations. Each model includes an integrated HD webcam and digital microphone, helping users stay connected through better video and audio quality during meetings or client calls.

Dell also placed emphasis on durability and sustainability. Both models have passed MIL-STD 810H testing, a military-grade standard that ensures the systems can withstand the rigors of daily business use. In terms of materials, Dell has used recycled aluminum, recycled steel, and biobased plastics, aligning with its ongoing sustainability efforts.

The Pro 14 Essential carries EPEAT Silver Climate+ and ENERGY STAR certifications, while the Pro 15 Essential incorporates post-recycled plastic in its palmrest and bottom cover. It’s a small but meaningful step toward making professional computing more environmentally responsible, without compromising on reliability or design.

Overall, Dell’s new Pro Essential series seems well positioned for small business owners who need capable, secure, and manageable laptops without stretching their budgets. It’s an approach that balances practicality with modern features, and perhaps that’s what makes it feel right for India’s fast-growing SMB landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the starting price for the new Dell Pro Essential laptops?

A. The starting promotional price for the new Dell Pro Essential series is ₹31,999 for business users in India.

Q. Who are these laptops intended for?

A. These laptops are specifically designed to meet the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

Q. What are the main security features of the Dell Pro Essential laptops?

A. The key security features include Hardware TPM 2.0 for encryption, an optional fingerprint reader for secure login, a physical camera privacy shutter, and a lock slot to prevent physical theft.

Q. Are their different processor choices available?

A. Yes, both the Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential are available with options for either AMD or Intel processors.

KPMG Report Suggests Agentic AI is the Next Step for Indian Telecom
JBL Launches Tour ONE M3 Headphones in India with Smart Wireless Transmitter
iQOO Launches ‘Tribe’ Campus Ambassador Program in India
boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool
Jabra Headsets Get New Certifications for Zoom Platform
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool
Next Article iQOO Launches 'Tribe' Campus Ambassador Program in India iQOO Launches ‘Tribe’ Campus Ambassador Program in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale
ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale
By Srishti Gulati
India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
By Mahak Aggarwal
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
By Shweta Bansal
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
By Swayam Malhotra
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
By Gauri
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like