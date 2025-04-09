Did Motorola Just Drop the Mid-Range Bomb? Edge 60 Fusion Lands in India with Jaw-Dropping Offers!

Are you tired of choosing between premium features and a price that won’t break the bank? Then get ready, because Motorola has just dropped a contender that might just redefine the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The much-anticipated Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has officially gone on sale today, April 9th, and it’s packing a punch with impressive specifications and attractive introductory offers that are hard to ignore.

Following its launch on April 2nd, the Edge 60 Fusion is now available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail stores across India. This smartphone aims to be a true upgrade, building upon the legacy of its predecessor with significant improvements in performance, display, and camera capabilities.

What’s the Damage? Price and Variants Unveiled

Motorola has strategically priced the Edge 60 Fusion to appeal to a wide range of consumers. It comes in two memory configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Priced at ₹22,999

Priced at ₹22,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Priced at ₹24,999

These prices position the Edge 60 Fusion competitively against other players in the mid-range market. But Motorola isn’t stopping there. To sweeten the deal, they’ve announced some compelling introductory offers for early buyers.

Grab These Deals Before They Vanish! Introductory Offers You Can’t Miss

For those eager to get their hands on the new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, the company is offering the following limited-time introductory offers:

Instant Bank Discount: Get an instant discount of ₹2,000 on full swipe transactions using Axis Bank and IDFC Bank credit cards. This brings the effective starting price down to just ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and ₹22,999 for the 12GB RAM variant. This offer provides immediate savings, making the phone even more accessible.

Get an instant discount of ₹2,000 on full swipe transactions using Axis Bank and IDFC Bank credit cards. This brings the effective starting price down to just ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and ₹22,999 for the 12GB RAM variant. This offer provides immediate savings, making the phone even more accessible. Exchange Bonus: Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of ₹2,000 on trading in their old smartphone for the new Edge 60 Fusion. This is a great way to further reduce the cost and upgrade to the latest technology.

Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of ₹2,000 on trading in their old smartphone for the new Edge 60 Fusion. This is a great way to further reduce the cost and upgrade to the latest technology. No-Cost EMI: To make the purchase even more convenient, Motorola is offering no-cost EMI options for up to six months. This allows buyers to spread the cost over a comfortable period without any additional interest burden.

These introductory offers are valid for a limited period, so if the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has caught your eye, now might be the perfect time to make a move.

Under the Hood: A Look at the Impressive Specifications

Beyond the attractive price and offers, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion boasts a set of specifications that make it a serious contender in its segment. Let’s dive into what this phone brings to the table:

Stunning Display: The phone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED all-curved display with a resolution of 1220p. This screen offers sharp details and vibrant colors, further enhanced by HDR10+ support. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, the display promises a smooth and immersive viewing experience, even under direct sunlight. The display is also Pantone validated, ensuring accurate color reproduction for content creators and consumers alike. Protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with an anti-fingerprint coating and Aqua Touch technology for better usability with wet fingers.

The phone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED all-curved display with a resolution of 1220p. This screen offers sharp details and vibrant colors, further enhanced by HDR10+ support. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, the display promises a smooth and immersive viewing experience, even under direct sunlight. The display is also Pantone validated, ensuring accurate color reproduction for content creators and consumers alike. Protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with an anti-fingerprint coating and Aqua Touch technology for better usability with wet fingers. Powerful Performance: Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. This octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and RAM Boost technology, should provide smooth performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even demanding games. The phone comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for all your photos, videos, and apps.

Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. This octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and RAM Boost technology, should provide smooth performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even demanding games. The phone comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for all your photos, videos, and apps. Versatile Camera System: Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This sensor aims to capture detailed and sharp images, even in low-light conditions. Accompanying the main sensor is a 13MP ultrawide-angle lens with a 120° field of view that also doubles as a macro vision camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 32MP front-facing camera that supports 4K video recording. The camera system is packed with features like Ultra-Res mode, Portrait mode, Night Vision, and AI-powered enhancements.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This sensor aims to capture detailed and sharp images, even in low-light conditions. Accompanying the main sensor is a 13MP ultrawide-angle lens with a 120° field of view that also doubles as a macro vision camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 32MP front-facing camera that supports 4K video recording. The camera system is packed with features like Ultra-Res mode, Portrait mode, Night Vision, and AI-powered enhancements. Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a substantial 5500mAh battery, which should easily last for a full day of moderate usage. When it’s time to recharge, the phone supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, allowing you to quickly get back to full power.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs a substantial 5500mAh battery, which should easily last for a full day of moderate usage. When it’s time to recharge, the phone supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, allowing you to quickly get back to full power. Cutting-Edge Software and AI Features: The phone runs on Hello UI, based on the latest Android 15 operating system. Motorola is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security updates, ensuring that your device stays up-to-date with the latest features and security patches. The Edge 60 Fusion also comes with several AI-powered features, including Google’s gesture-driven “Circle to Search” and native “Moto AI” features like “Catch Me Up” for notification summaries and “Pay Attention” for text transcription, translation, and summarization.

The phone runs on Hello UI, based on the latest Android 15 operating system. Motorola is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security updates, ensuring that your device stays up-to-date with the latest features and security patches. The Edge 60 Fusion also comes with several AI-powered features, including Google’s gesture-driven “Circle to Search” and native “Moto AI” features like “Catch Me Up” for notification summaries and “Pay Attention” for text transcription, translation, and summarization. Robust Build and Connectivity: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, providing peace of mind against accidental spills and splashes. It also has MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability, meaning it can withstand drops, extreme temperatures, and high altitudes. Connectivity options include dual SIM slots, 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port.

Is the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Right for You?

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion appears to be a well-rounded smartphone that offers a compelling combination of premium features and a competitive price. Its stunning curved display, powerful processor, versatile camera system, long-lasting battery, and the promise of future software updates make it an attractive option for consumers looking for a premium mid-range experience. The introductory offers further enhance its value proposition, making it a strong contender in a crowded market.

If you’re seeking a smartphone that delivers on both style and substance without emptying your wallet, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is definitely worth considering. Head over to Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, or your nearest retail store to explore this new offering and take advantage of the limited-time introductory deals. This could very well be the mid-range smartphone that finally ticks all the right boxes for you.