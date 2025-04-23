Did Nikon Just Unleash a Video Powerhouse in India with the New Z5 II?

Photography and videography enthusiasts in India have reason to be excited. Nikon India recently unveiled the Z5 II, a full-frame mirrorless camera stepping into the market with features that signal a serious play for creators focused on high-quality video and reliable autofocus performance. This isn’t just another camera; it looks like a tool designed to empower storytellers and image-makers.

Gone are the days when “entry-level” full-frame meant significant compromises, especially in video capabilities and autofocus speed. The Nikon Z5 II arrives carrying the torch from its predecessor, the Z5, but igniting it with advancements inherited from Nikon’s higher-end mirrorless lineup. Announced globally earlier in April, the camera made its way to the Indian subcontinent swiftly, with availability starting from April 24th at authorized Nikon partners. The body-only price point begins at ₹1,49,995, with various kit options also available, bundling popular Z mount lenses. Nikon is even offering a complimentary EN-EL15c battery and MH-25a charger with purchases, a small but thoughtful touch for users.

At the core of the Z5 II sits a 24.5-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor. While the megapixel count remains familiar, the real muscle comes from the inclusion of Nikon’s flagship EXPEED 7 image processing engine. This is the same processor found in cameras like the Z8 and Z9, and its presence here promises a significant leap in performance, particularly in autofocus speed and video processing power.

For many creators today, video isn’t an afterthought; it’s the primary focus. The Z5 II appears ready to meet this demand head-on. It offers 4K UHD video recording at up to 60 frames per second. There’s a slight caveat here: the 4K 60p mode applies a 1.5x crop. However, for those prioritizing a wider field of view, the camera records 4K UHD at up to 30 frames per second using the full width of the sensor. Full HD recording is available at impressive frame rates, reaching up to 120p, perfect for capturing smooth slow-motion sequences.

What truly elevates the Z5 II’s video credentials are the recording options previously reserved for more professional bodies. It supports internal 10-bit N-LOG and 12-bit N-RAW video recording. This provides filmmakers with significantly more dynamic range and flexibility in post-production colour grading, allowing them to shape the look and feel of their footage with greater precision. Support for HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) is also included for those who prefer an HDR workflow straight out of the camera. Features like waveform display, red REC frame indicator, and extended shutter speeds in video mode further underscore its serious video ambitions.

Autofocus performance receives a substantial upgrade thanks to the EXPEED 7 processor and deep learning technology. Nikon states the autofocus system is roughly three and a half times faster than the original Z5. The Z5 II inherits the sophisticated subject detection system from its higher-end siblings, capable of recognizing and tracking up to nine different subject types, including people, animals (dogs, cats, birds), and vehicles (cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trains, airplanes). When working in auto-area AF, the camera can automatically detect and track these subjects, making it easier to keep moving subjects in sharp focus, even in dynamic shooting scenarios.

Low-light autofocus performance is another highlight, with the system capable of acquiring focus in conditions as dim as -10 EV (with an f/1.2 lens), a significant improvement over the Z5. The inclusion of 3D tracking in photo mode helps maintain focus on erratically moving subjects. For photographers, the camera also offers continuous shooting speeds of up to 14 frames per second, with a 30fps JPEG-only mode that includes Pre-Release Capture – a feature that buffers images before the shutter is fully pressed, helping you nail decisive moments.

Beyond video and autofocus, the Z5 II packs other notable features. It boasts a 2.1-million-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD, offering flexibility for shooting from different angles, including selfies or vlogging. The electronic viewfinder (EVF) is a bright 3.69-million-dot OLED panel, claimed to be significantly brighter than some competitors, improving visibility even in bright sunlight. In-body 5-axis Vibration Reduction (VR) provides up to 7.5 stops of stabilization with compatible lenses, crucial for sharp images and steady video, especially in challenging lighting or when shooting handheld.

Dual UHS-II SD card slots offer welcome redundancy or separation of file types, a practical feature for demanding workflows. The camera body features weather sealing, providing confidence when shooting in less-than-ideal conditions. A dedicated Picture Control button provides quick access to creative looks, and the camera supports Nikon’s Imaging Cloud for sharing and applying ‘Imaging Recipes’.

The Nikon Z5 II enters a competitive market, but with its blend of a full-frame sensor, powerful EXPEED 7 processor, advanced autofocus system, and comprehensive video features, it positions itself as a compelling option for creators in India looking for pro-grade capabilities without stepping into the highest price tiers. It feels like a camera designed to handle both serious photography and demanding video work, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of creative pursuits. The features list reads like a wish list for many hybrid shooters, and its arrival in India gives local creators a powerful new option to consider for their visual storytelling.