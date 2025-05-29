Does Canon India Hold the Key to Digital Freedom for Real Estate Giants Like Ambuja Neotia?

The Ambuja Neotia Group, a major Kolkata-based conglomerate with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education, recently tackled a significant challenge: its heavy reliance on physical documents. This issue, common in India’s traditional real estate sector over the last decade, presented several hurdles for the group.

Before its digital pivot, Ambuja Neotia faced daily struggles with document management. Teams handled vast amounts of paper across various projects and departments. Finding crucial records like project files, invoices, agreements, and communications took a lot of time and effort. Storing these archives also required considerable physical space. Furthermore, the security of sensitive legal and financial information stored in physical formats was a constant worry.

The pandemic highlighted the urgent need for a change. Ambuja Neotia Group sought a robust, flexible, and forward-looking solution to transform its documentation workflows. They turned to Canon India, a recognized provider of digital imaging and document management solutions.

Canon India stepped in with an integrated solution, combining specialized hardware with smart software, to help Ambuja Neotia Group improve its document management. Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, commented on the collaboration, stating that “the transition from physical to digital documentation continues to present challenges for many organizations”. He added that Canon aims to help businesses become more productive through advanced imaging and document management. He expressed satisfaction in partnering with Ambuja Neotia Group on their digital transformation, noting that Canon’s solutions are designed to meet modern business needs.

The solution Canon provided incorporated strong security measures to protect data. It also included disaster recovery plans, role-based access controls, and automated backend workflows for updating index data. These features allowed teams to work together more effectively while significantly reducing their reliance on physical paperwork. Canon’s quick help and direct support smoothed the move, allowing Ambuja Neotia to adopt a digital-first document management approach with confidence.

Mr. Kripadyuti Sarkar, CIO of Ambuja Neotia Group, expressed his appreciation for Canon India. He noted that Canon’s products not only simplified their daily tasks but also provided functional teams with greater speed. He pointed out that the Ambuja Neotia Group, with its wide range of businesses in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education, deals with extensive documentation. Canon, he explained, improved their operations by digitizing documents, which in turn enhanced access and data protection.

A key part of Canon’s solution involved deploying multiple Canon Multifunction Devices (MFDs) in various offices and departments across the Ambuja Neotia Group. These devices allowed teams to print, copy, and scan hundreds of documents daily with high speed and accuracy.

The documents scanned by these MFDs were then easily stored and retrieved using Canon’s Therefore Document Management System. This system created a secure, central location for digitally archiving, indexing, and finding documents. The Canon solution did more than just simplify document procedures and speed up approvals; it also greatly improved access to data and compliance.

Canon India continues to play a significant part as a solutions provider in the business sector, addressing the varied requirements of modern companies with its offerings. This collaboration shows how the Ambuja Neotia Group dealt with long-standing operational issues tied to manual document handling. By adopting Canon Therefore, the group simplified its operations, lowered problems, and moved towards a digital approach that supports growth and prepares them for the future. This partnership highlights the powerful effect of Canon’s solutions in updating basic operations for traditional businesses.

Canon India provides a wide array of solutions, including multifunction devices, high-speed scanners, and effective document and print management through platforms such as Therefore, uniFLOW, and Tungsten Automation. These technologies collectively aid data analytics and are crucial for advancing digital transformation, improving operational effectiveness, and increasing output. Moreover, Canon India offers advanced cybersecurity solutions through ESET, focusing on a Zero Trust Architecture. These solutions provide strong protection for Microsoft Office cloud applications, endpoints, and servers, guarding critical systems against cyber threats. By combining advanced technology with deep understanding of industries, Canon helps businesses establish smarter, safer, and more economical work environments