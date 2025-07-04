Dolby Cinema Opens First Screen in India at City Pride, Pune

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has just introduced something new to Indian cinema-goers: the country’s very first Dolby Cinema. Nestled inside City Pride in Kharadi, Pune, this 310-seat auditorium officially opened its doors on July 3, bringing together the powerful duo of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a truly elevated movie-watching experience.

And fittingly, the big reveal aligns with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth — debuting on July 4 in full Dolby glory — making it the first film to screen here using both technologies.

Key Takeaways:

India’s first Dolby Cinema is now open in Pune.

Housed at City Pride, Kharadi, the 310-seater features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Viewers can expect a high-end experience with dual 4K laser projection, advanced audio, and dynamic design elements.

Premium seating, a curved screen, and distraction-minimized interiors create a truly immersive atmosphere.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the first film showcased at this location.

This marks the beginning of six Dolby Cinema rollouts planned across India.

Now, if you’ve been to a regular Dolby Atmos screen before, this goes several notches above that. Dolby Cinema is designed to draw you into the story with carefully tuned lighting, refined audio, and those little things — like unobstructed sightlines and deeply cushioned, reservable seats — that you may not notice right away but definitely feel.

According to Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management at Dolby Laboratories, the Pune launch marks a pivotal step in Dolby’s long-term vision for India. He pointed out that while the country already boasts over 1,000 Dolby Atmos-equipped screens, Dolby Cinema aims to push the envelope for what premium cinema can be. Archer emphasized how every element — from the dual 4K laser projection to the soft ambient lighting — was designed to enrich how audiences experience storytelling on screen.

Pushkaraj Chaphalkar, Partner at City Pride Multiplexes, shared a bit of a personal perspective. His family has been in the cinema business since 1939, and from a single screen, they’ve grown to 40 across Maharashtra. Launching India’s first Dolby Cinema felt like a natural evolution. He believes Pune’s appetite for quality entertainment made it the ideal location, and said this milestone reflects their broader mission: to keep pushing what’s possible in movie presentation.

What really sets Dolby Cinema apart is the sense of realism it creates. The visuals, thanks to Dolby Vision, are rich with detail — deep blacks, vibrant highlights, and lifelike textures that make each scene pop. Layer that with Dolby Atmos sound, which flows around you in a three-dimensional space, and it becomes more than just watching a film — it’s stepping into one. Whether you’re in for an edge-of-your-seat thriller or a sweeping fantasy, the aim is to pull you in and not let go.

This screen at City Pride, Kharadi, is just the start. Dolby plans to open five more Dolby Cinema locations in India soon, with cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal next in line. Starting July 4, 2025, the Pune location is open to the public, with tickets now available via BookMyShow. Expect early previews and a few special offers in the coming days as well.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), for those less familiar, is a global player in immersive entertainment. From film and TV to sports and gaming, they work with creators and platforms to enhance content through innovations like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby OptiView — aiming to make every experience feel just a bit more extraordinary.

FAQs About Dolby Cinema in India

Q: What exactly is Dolby Cinema?

A: Dolby Cinema is a premium movie experience that brings together Dolby Vision — a cutting-edge visual technology offering high dynamic range and a wide color gamut — and Dolby Atmos, which delivers immersive, multidimensional sound. All of this comes together in a theater that’s specially designed to heighten how you see and hear every scene.

Q: Where can I find the first Dolby Cinema in India?

A: The very first Dolby Cinema in India is now open at City Pride, Kharadi, in Pune.

Q: Which movie kicked off the Dolby Cinema launch in Pune?

A: Jurassic World Rebirth is the first title to screen in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at City Pride’s new Dolby Cinema in Pune.

Q: How big is the Dolby Cinema auditorium in Pune?

A: It seats 310 people — designed for comfort, clear sightlines, and a distraction-free viewing experience.

Q: Are more Dolby Cinemas coming to India?

A: Yes, this Pune launch is just the beginning. Dolby plans to open five more Dolby Cinema locations across India, including in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal.

Q: When did the Pune Dolby Cinema open to the public?

A: It opened its doors to audiences on July 4, 2025.