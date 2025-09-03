Dolby Launches Dolby Vision 2, Hisense Becomes First TV Partner

Dolby Laboratories has announced the arrival of Dolby Vision 2, a significant update to its widely recognized high-dynamic-range (HDR) picture technology. And right out of the gate, Hisense is stepping up as the first TV brand to confirm integration, particularly in its top-tier RGB-MiniLED sets. French broadcaster CANAL+ is also the first media company pledging support for the format, which might say something about its future relevance.

Key Takeaways

Dolby Vision 2 introduces a new image engine and AI-powered “Content Intelligence” suite.

Precision Black, Light Sense, and optimizations for sports and gaming enhance viewing experience.

Bi-directional tone mapping utilizes brightness and contrast capabilities of modern TVs.

Authentic Motion offers creative control over cinematic motion without introducing judder.

Two tiers available: Dolby Vision 2 Max for high-end models and Dolby Vision 2 for mainstream sets.

Hisense will be first to ship Dolby Vision 2 TVs, using the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chip.

CANAL+ is the first media company to adopt Dolby Vision 2 across its content library.

Now, what exactly makes Dolby Vision 2 different? Well, at its core, it comes with a newly developed image engine, but that’s only part of the story. A standout feature is what Dolby calls Content Intelligence, which is basically a smarter way to adapt visuals in real-time. Think of it like the system constantly checking what you’re watching, what the lighting is like in your room, and then quietly optimizing the picture behind the scenes. It sounds subtle, but it might be one of those things you really notice once you’ve seen it in action.

Content Intelligence includes a few interesting tools. Precision Black helps clarify details in dark scenes, which could be a big deal for anyone who’s ever squinted through a shadowy sequence and wondered if the settings were off. Light Sense adjusts the image based on the room’s ambient lighting, and Sports and Gaming Optimization tweaks motion and color tuning specifically for fast-moving visuals. That includes adjusting the white point, which can make a difference during a live match or high-speed gameplay.

One of the more technical, but quietly powerful changes is something called bi-directional tone mapping. TVs today is a lot brighter and more color-rich than those from just a few years ago. This feature basically ensures that creators can take advantage of all that capability while still preserving the original creative intent. The picture can hit peak brightness, look vivid and sharp, and still feel true to the source.

Then there’s Authentic Motion, which allows creators to fine-tune motion effects on a shot-by-shot basis. It’s a way to reduce the awkward judder or overly smooth look that some viewers find distracting, especially during cinematic sequences. It’s less about flashy effects and more about control and polish.

Dolby Vision 2 will be released in two versions. The high-end Dolby Vision 2 Max targets premium TVs that can really push the limits of the format. The standard Dolby Vision 2 offers the essential advancements for more widely accessible models, without compromising on the new engine or core features.

Hisense is set to be the first TV maker to launch Dolby Vision 2, and it’s not just a software update. These new TVs will be powered by the MediaTek Pentonic 800, which comes with the MiraVision Pro picture engine. That chip is apparently the first one built specifically with Dolby Vision 2 in mind. The company hasn’t yet confirmed exactly when those TVs will hit the market, but we’ll likely hear more soon.

On the content side, CANAL+ is leading early adoption. According to Stéphane Baumier, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, this move reflects their focus on being ahead of the curve in delivering high-end experiences. Their entire lineup, from scripted shows to sports, is expected to make the leap to Dolby Vision 2.

John Couling, SVP of Entertainment at Dolby, put it like this: the goal isn’t just to keep up with new hardware but to help creators bring more to the screen. Dolby Vision 2, he said, shifts the way people think about the format entirely, unlocking potential that may not have been fully visible until now.

In the end, this might just be another incremental step for some, but it could be a pretty meaningful leap for anyone who’s invested in picture quality. And for those of us who care a bit too much about how a movie looks in a dimly lit room, that sounds promising.

FAQs

Q1: What is Dolby Vision 2?

A1: Dolby Vision 2 is the latest version of Dolby Laboratories’ HDR picture quality technology. It includes a new image engine and features that use AI to optimize picture quality for modern TVs and different viewing environments.

Q2: What is Content Intelligence in Dolby Vision 2?

A2: Content Intelligence is a collection of features in Dolby Vision 2 that automatically adjust TV settings based on what’s being watched and were. Key features are Precision Black for better dark scenes, Light Sense for ambient light adjustments, and special settings for sports and gaming.

Q3: What is the difference between Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby Vision 2 Max?

A3: Dolby Vision 2 is the standard version for mainstream TVs, offering the main next-gen features. Dolby Vision 2 Max is a premium tier for high-end TVs, providing additional features to use their full display capabilities.

Q4: Which TV brands will have Dolby Vision 2?

A4: Hisense is the first TV brand to announce it will feature Dolby Vision 2 in its televisions. More brands may announce support in the future.

Q5: Which companies will provide content in Dolby Vision 2?

A5: CANAL+ is the first media and entertainment company to announce that it will provide its content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports, in Dolby Vision 2.