Don’t Buy Dad Just Any Gift: ASUS Reveals Tech That Will Blow His Mind This Father’s Day!

This Father’s Day, move beyond traditional presents and consider gifts that resonate with the man who often serves as the family’s first engineer or problem-solver. ASUS has curated a selection of technology designed to match the diverse interests of fathers, offering devices built for various needs, whether for creative pursuits, demanding work, or entertainment. These offerings aim to provide reliable tools for dads who appreciate both function and form in their gadgets.

Key Takeaways:

ASUS offers a range of tech gifts for Father’s Day, targeting different dad profiles.

The collection includes gaming laptops, ultra-portable notebooks, powerful workstations, and versatile tablets.

Featured products highlight specific processors, graphics cards, display technologies, and battery life.

Prices range from ₹49,990.00 for an All-in-One PC to ₹199,990.00 for a high-end gaming tablet.

Each device is designed with features catering to specific user scenarios, from creative tasks to mobile computing.

For the dad who balances his passion for gaming with a drive for creation, the ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607) presents a viable option. This 16-inch portable battle rig is built for light gaming and creative tasks. It comes in a Matte Black finish with a Turbo Blue backlit keyboard and transparent WASD keys. Under the hood, it features up to an Intel Core 7-240H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It supports multitasking with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The V16 also includes a 1080p FHD camera with a privacy shutter, Dirac-tuned speakers with AI noise cancellation, and ASUS Smart Gestures on a large 150x99mm touchpad. Connectivity options include USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi Master technology. The ASUS Gaming V16 is available at ₹79,990.00.

For fathers who prioritize portability and staying current with computing advancements, the ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA) stands out. Marketed as a lightweight Copilot+ PC, it weighs under 1 kg. Its Ceraluminum design meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards, suggesting a durable build.

This model is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processor, featuring up to 45 TOPS NPU for AI capabilities. It includes a Lumina OLED display, Dolby Atmos stereo sound, and a 32-hour battery life. Security features include an FHD IR camera, Microsoft Pluton chip, and Passkey support. The Zenbook A14 is priced at ₹89,990.00.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) caters to dads seeking high performance in a compact form factor. This laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Ti GPU. It features a 14” 3K OLED display with Pantone validation and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Weighing 1.5kg, the Zephyrus G14 has an Eclipse Gray aluminum chassis and customizable Slash Lighting. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, along with versatile ports including HDMI 2.1 and USB 4. This model is available for ₹184,990.00.

For the dad who prefers a tablet with considerable power, the ROG Flow Z13 offers a compelling choice. This device integrates desktop-class performance into a 1.2kg tablet form, featuring an AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 CPU and Radeon 8050S graphics. Its 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula Display provides a 180Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

The Flow Z13 incorporates a redesigned vapor chamber and dual 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, which ASUS claims boost airflow by 70%. Connectivity includes USB4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and a microSD reader. It also comes with a full-size detachable keyboard and a 170° kickstand. The ROG Flow Z13 is priced at ₹199,990.00.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is designed for the versatile multi-tasker. Its 360-degree hinge allows for various modes, including laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processor, which includes a dedicated NPU delivering up to 47 TOPS for Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS AI apps.

This model features an ASUS Lumina OLED touch display. It supports USB Type-C fast charging and offers multi-day battery life. Security features include an FHD IR ASUS AI camera, Microsoft Pluton processor, and Windows Hello support. The Vivobook 14 Flip is available for ₹91,990.00.

Finally, for the dad who values a dedicated desktop setup, the ASUS V470VA AiO offers a complete all-in-one solution. This desktop features a minimalist design. Its 27-inch Full HD IPS display has a 93% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB color gamut.

Internally, it is equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. This AiO is positioned as a central piece for creative projects, work-from-home setups, or entertainment. The ASUS V470VA AiO is priced at ₹49,990.00.

This selection from ASUS provides a range of choices for Father’s Day, focusing on different technological needs and preferences. Each product description highlights key specifications and features to assist in making an informed decision.