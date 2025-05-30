Don’t Miss Out: Can You Still Grab These Vijay Sales Apple Days Deals Before Tomorrow?

The clock is ticking for Apple enthusiasts across India. Vijay Sales’ highly anticipated Apple Days sale wraps up tomorrow, June 1, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be the final call for anyone hoping to snag a deal. Over the past few days, this nationwide event has delivered substantial savings across a wide lineup—from the latest iPhones to powerhouse MacBooks and versatile iPads. And yes, while time’s short, there’s still a window open to score that upgrade you’ve been eyeing.

Last Call for iPhone Deals

Let’s talk iPhones—because that’s where a lot of attention has been. The Apple Days sale slashed prices across the iPhone 16 series, making them more reachable than usual.

iPhone 16 (128GB) : Down to ₹66,990 from ₹79,900. That price includes a ₹4,000 instant discount when you use ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards.

: Down to ₹66,990 from ₹79,900. That price includes a ₹4,000 instant discount when you use ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) : Now at ₹74,990, down from ₹89,900.

: Now at ₹74,990, down from ₹89,900. iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) : Priced at ₹1,03,990, originally ₹1,19,900.

: Priced at ₹1,03,990, originally ₹1,19,900. iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) : Reduced to ₹1,27,650 from ₹1,44,900.

: Reduced to ₹1,27,650 from ₹1,44,900. iPhone 16e: This new addition is currently available for as low as ₹47,990, down from ₹59,900.

Not to forget the iPhone 15 series—if you’re okay with not having the absolute latest, the discounts here are still impressive:

iPhone 15 (128GB) : Starts at ₹58,490, including a ₹3,000 instant discount with select bank cards. Originally ₹69,900.

: Starts at ₹58,490, including a ₹3,000 instant discount with select bank cards. Originally ₹69,900. iPhone 15 Plus : From ₹66,990 with the same bank offer.

: From ₹66,990 with the same bank offer. iPhone 13 (128GB): Continues to serve as a great entry point, starting at just ₹43,790.

Honestly, whether you’re upgrading or jumping into the Apple ecosystem for the first time, these deals make the transition a bit easier on the wallet. And if you qualify for the bank offers? Even better.

MacBook Savings to Power Your Work and Creativity

Apple’s laptops aren’t left out of the spotlight either. The MacBook range, praised for both its performance and battery endurance, comes with compelling markdowns:

MacBook Air M4 (13.6-inch, 16GB RAM/256GB SSD) : Priced at ₹79,900 post a ₹10,000 discount using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak cards. This model debuted at ₹99,900.

: Priced at ₹79,900 post a ₹10,000 discount using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak cards. This model debuted at ₹99,900. MacBook Air M2 (13.6-inch, 8GB RAM/256GB SSD) : Yours for ₹67,990 after an ₹8,000 cut. Was originally ₹75,990.

: Yours for ₹67,990 after an ₹8,000 cut. Was originally ₹75,990. MacBook Pro M4: Starts at ₹1,45,900. The M4 Pro and Max variants are available from ₹1,72,400 and ₹2,78,900, respectively, with up to ₹5,000 in bank-specific discounts.

For students, creators, or professionals—these prices could make a serious difference, especially when high performance is non-negotiable.

iPad Discounts for Versatility and Entertainment

Tablets? Absolutely. Apple’s iPads—ideal for everything from casual streaming to detailed creative work—are also part of the last-minute rush:

iPad 11th Generation (Wi-Fi, 128GB) : From ₹30,200, including up to ₹3,000 in instant savings via select bank cards. Regularly ₹32,200.

: From ₹30,200, including up to ₹3,000 in instant savings via select bank cards. Regularly ₹32,200. iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 128GB) : Listed at ₹55,400 before bank offers, and available from ₹52,400.

: Listed at ₹55,400 before bank offers, and available from ₹52,400. iPad Pro: Starting prices begin at ₹89,400.

If you’re in the market for a lightweight, multi-use device, these iPad deals might be the nudge you needed.

Other Apple Accessories and Perks

The sale extends beyond just the headline devices. Accessory lovers and tech tinkerers, take note:

Apple Watch Series 10 : From ₹40,600.

: From ₹40,600. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) : Starts at ₹20,900.

: Starts at ₹20,900. Apple Watch Ultra 2 : Begins at ₹79,700.

: Begins at ₹79,700. AirPods 4 : Tagged at ₹10,900.

: Tagged at ₹10,900. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) : Available for ₹20,900.

: Available for ₹20,900. Beats Wireless Audio: Starting at just ₹5,500.

Plus, there’s a sweetener for in-store shoppers: up to ₹7,500 in exchange bonuses for eligible smartphones at Vijay Sales outlets. And with the MyVS loyalty program, every rupee spent earns points—redeemable at a 1:1 value, which definitely adds up over time.

So, if you’ve been debating a purchase, now’s probably the moment to decide. The Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales ends tomorrow, and with it goes this wave of deals. Just be sure to check the exact terms on bank offers and availability before checkout, as those can make or break the final price tag.