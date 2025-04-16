Double the Speed? NVIDIA’s New RTX 5060 Series and DLSS 4 Are Here to Change Your Game!

Are you ready for a massive leap in gaming performance? NVIDIA just announced their GeForce RTX 5060 desktop family, launching on April 16th with the RTX 5060 Ti, and it’s packing some serious power! But that’s not all – the game-changing DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is also rolling out this week to titles like Black Myth: Wukong, EXFIL, No More Room In Hell 2, and SQUAD. Get ready to experience your favorite games like never before!

Starting at just $299 for the RTX 5060 (coming in May), and with the RTX 5060 Ti available from April 16th for $379 (8GB VRAM) and $429 (16GB VRAM), NVIDIA is making high-end gaming features more accessible. These new GPUs boast DLSS 4 support, full ray tracing, neural rendering, and NVIDIA Reflex technologies, promising exceptional performance and stunning visuals without breaking the bank. According to NVIDIA, the RTX 5060 family offers double the speed of the previous generation in supported titles, thanks to its extra horsepower and DLSS 4 capabilities.

Speaking of DLSS 4, the buzz is real! This latest iteration includes Multi Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and Ray Reconstruction, all powered by AI to deliver smoother gameplay at higher frame rates and resolutions. Over 100 games will support DLSS 4, including highly anticipated titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth: Wukong. Imagine enjoying breathtaking ray-traced visuals at over 100 frames per second on some of the most demanding games!

But the good news doesn’t stop there. This week, several popular games are receiving updates to include DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation:

Black Myth: Wukong: This visually stunning action RPG, already a best-seller, is getting a significant performance boost. NVIDIA claims that GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers can experience up to a 10x performance increase thanks to DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution. This means RTX 5070 users can potentially play at over 110 FPS, RTX 5070 Ti users at over 130 FPS, RTX 5080 owners at over 150 FPS, and RTX 5090 buyers at a whopping 240+ FPS at 4K with max settings! The update is rolling out to storefronts this week.

SQUAD : This large-scale multiplayer first-person shooter known for its realism is also getting the DLSS 4 treatment. A recent update adds DLSS Multi Frame Generation, allowing GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers to enjoy smoother, more immersive large-scale battles.

EXFIL : This objective-based military sim in Early Access is further enhancing its performance with the addition of DLSS Multi Frame Generation for RTX 50 Series owners. Additionally, its DLSS Super Resolution has been updated with a new transformer AI model, improving image quality for all GeForce RTX users.

No More Room In Hell 2: This intense co-op zombie shooter's "Reanimation" update introduces support for DLSS Multi Frame Generation. This adds to the game's existing suite of RTX technologies, including DLSS Frame Generation, Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex, promising a smoother and more visually appealing experience while fighting off hordes of the undead. You can even try out the new update and content for free during a Steam Free Weekend event from April 17th to April 21st.

It’s clear that NVIDIA is pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, making high-fidelity graphics and smooth gameplay more accessible than ever before. With the launch of the GeForce RTX 5060 family and the integration of DLSS 4 in these popular titles, gamers have a lot to be excited about. Are you ready to upgrade your rig and experience the future of gaming?