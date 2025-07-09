Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Launches in India at Rs 21,999 with Prime Day Offers

Dreame Technology, a brand increasingly recognized for its smart home gadgets, has officially introduced its latest offering in India: the Dreame F10 robot vacuum cleaner. Priced at Rs 21,999, the device enters the market with an appealing discount tied to Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day sale. For a limited window from July 12 to July 14, 2025, the F10 will be available at a reduced price of Rs 19,999.

Key Highlights at a Glance:

Dreame F10 launched in India for Rs 21,999

Available at Rs 19,999 during Amazon Prime Day (July 12-14)

2-in-1 hybrid device for vacuuming and mopping

Suction power rated at 13,000Pa

Smart Pathfinder navigation system

Up to 300 minutes of runtime

App and voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

The Dreame F10 is designed as a hybrid cleaning solution, capable of both vacuuming and mopping, which feels like a necessary combo in many Indian households. It integrates the company’s Vormax Standard technology, producing an impressive 13,000Pa suction—one of the highest in this segment. That level of power aims to handle everyday messes, whether it’s dust in tight corners or pet hair that never seems to go away.

Its Smart Pathfinder navigation system is another noteworthy feature. This allows the robot to intelligently scan and map the space it’s cleaning, optimizing its path to cover more ground efficiently. It includes practical touches like cliff detection (so it doesn’t tumble down stairs) and threshold climbing up to 20mm, which is genuinely helpful for homes with varied flooring.

Inside, it packs a 5200mAh battery that offers up to 300 minutes of cleaning per charge. That should be enough to tackle areas up to 270 square meters—not bad at all. Once the battery dips low, it automatically returns to its dock, recharges, and picks up right where it left off.

Control is mostly hands-off. The Dreame app gives users detailed control options: setting multi-floor maps, defining no-mop zones, creating virtual walls, and setting cleaning schedules. If you’re already in the smart home ecosystem, you can also use voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

In terms of capacity, the F10 comes with a 570ml dustbin and a 235ml water tank. Water flow can be adjusted to three different levels, depending on how thorough a mop you need. The brush design is also meant to reduce hair tangles—a small thing, but one that makes a big difference over time, especially for pet owners.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, emphasized how well-suited the F10 is for Indian living spaces, thanks to its high suction and adaptive cleaning features. The product comes with a one-year warranty and nationwide support that includes pickup, drop, and on-site services across 165 cities. There’s also a customer care helpline, available throughout the week, albeit with shorter hours on Sundays.

The Dreame F10 will be sold exclusively on Amazon India.

FAQs about Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum:

Q1: What is the launch price of the Dreame F10 robot vacuum in India?

A1: The official price at launch is Rs 21,999.

Q2: Will the Dreame F10 be available at a lower price?

A2: Yes, during Amazon Prime Day (July 12-14, 2025), it will be discounted to Rs 19,999.

Q3: What are the main cleaning functions of the Dreame F10?

A3: It’s a hybrid robot, so it can both vacuum and mop.

Q4: How powerful is the suction of the Dreame F10?

A4: It delivers 13,000Pa suction power with Vormax™ Standard tech.

Q5: How long can the Dreame F10 clean on a single charge?

A5: It runs for up to 300 minutes, covering up to 270 square meters.

Q6: Does the Dreame F10 support smart navigation and mapping?

A6: Yes, it features Smart Pathfinder navigation, multi-floor mapping, and can detect cliffs and cross thresholds up to 20mm.

Q7: How can I control the Dreame F10?

A7: You can use the Dreame mobile app or voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.