News

Drone Saves the Day: How Tech Tracked a Leopard on a Busy Campus

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Drone Saves the Day: How Tech Tracked a Leopard on a Busy Campus

Hyderabad, India – Panic gave way to relief this past week at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus near Hyderabad, thanks to a swift and sophisticated operation involving drone technology. A leopard, spotted roaming the sprawling 100+ acre research facility, was safely located and captured with the crucial support of ideaForge Technology Limited’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), working in close coordination with the Telangana Forest Department.

The situation unfolded when ICRISAT’s security team, headed by Major Divya Praneeth, noticed unusual animal movement on campus grounds. Recognizing the potential risk to both campus residents and the animal, they quickly requested specialized surveillance assistance from ideaForge, a leader in drone technology.

ideaForge rapidly deployed its Q4i and Q6v2 UAVs. These aren’t just standard camera drones; they were equipped with advanced thermal payloads capable of detecting heat signatures, essential for tracking an animal potentially hidden in dense foliage, especially during varying times of the day or night. On the first day of deployment, the drones successfully identified the leopard’s general areas of movement. The real breakthrough came on the second day when aerial surveillance pinpointed the animal’s specific resting location.

This critical, real-time data was immediately shared with the Telangana Forest Department. Empowered with precise location information, forest officials were able to move in swiftly and strategically. They successfully captured the leopard safely, avoiding harm to the animal or personnel. The captured leopard, a healthy male estimated to be 5-6 years old, was transported to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for a medical examination before being released into the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Forest officials are reportedly still monitoring the campus as there was a suspicion of a second leopard being present.

This incident marks a significant moment for ICRISAT, being the first time the institution has leveraged UAVs for campus surveillance. The success of this operation has underscored the value of this technology for wildlife management in their extensive land holdings. Given the frequent sightings of various wildlife, including rabbits, wild boars, and peacocks, due to the campus’s natural surroundings, ICRISAT is now moving forward with plans to procure a Q4i UAV to bolster its ongoing safety and wildlife management efforts.

The successful leopard capture at ICRISAT is a compelling local example of how drone technology is becoming an indispensable tool in environmental and safety operations. This isn’t an isolated case for ideaForge. Their UAVs have proven their capability in larger-scale environmental challenges, such as the recent Uttarakhand forest fires. In that scenario, ideaForge’s Smart Forest Solution used drones to monitor fire-prone regions, identify hotspots, and provide crucial real-time intelligence to firefighting teams, directly aiding in tracking the fire’s spread and mitigating environmental damage.

The events at ICRISAT demonstrate a practical and effective application of advanced technology in navigating the complex interface between human activity and wildlife, ensuring safety for both.

vivo X200 Ultra and X200s Land in China: Are These Zeiss-Equipped Camera Powerhouses and Battery Beasts Coming for the Smartphone Crown?
Are You Still Charging Your Smartwatch Every Other Day? Amazfit Active 2 Says No More!
Can a Gaming App Really Make 146 Crore Profit? Zupee Just Proved It!
Is This the Laptop Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For? ASUS Launches New Vivobooks in India!
Is Your Pixel Watch Finally Fixed? Google Rolls Out Crucial April 2025 Update!
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Google Rolls Out Crucial April 2025 Update Is Your Pixel Watch Finally Fixed? Google Rolls Out Crucial April 2025 Update!
Next Article Is This the Laptop Upgrade You've Been Waiting For? ASUS Launches New Vivobooks in India! Is This the Laptop Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For? ASUS Launches New Vivobooks in India!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

iQOO Z10x Review
iQOO Z10x Review – A Budget Behemoth with a Battery Superpower (But Did iQOO Really Do Its Homework?)
Could a Smartphone Under ₹22,000 Really Change How You Create? The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Arrives with a Built-in Pen and Serious AI muscle  
Could a Smartphone Under ₹22,000 Really Change How You Create? The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Arrives with a Built-in Pen and Serious AI muscle  
News
Blackwell Arrives! Are COLORFUL's 5 New RTX 5060 Graphics Cards Right For Your PC?
Blackwell Arrives! Are COLORFUL’s 5 New RTX 5060 Graphics Cards Right For Your PC?
News
Can a Slim Phone Really Pack India's Biggest Battery? vivo T4 5G Answers!
Can a Slim Phone Really Pack India’s Biggest Battery? vivo T4 5G Answers!
News
Redragon Anime Gaming Mouse image
Weighs Only 42g? Redragon’s New Anime Mouse Might Change Your Game!
News
Everything You Need to Know About the Highly Anticipated iOS 19!
Is Your iPhone Ready? Everything You Need to Know About the Highly Anticipated iOS 19!
News

You Might also Like