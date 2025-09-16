Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner Review: Is It Worth ₹25,900?

I remember the first time I heard about Dyson’s “Big Ball” technology. It sounded like a gimmick. A vacuum cleaner that rights itself when it topples over? I was skeptical. However, after spending several weeks using the Dyson Big Ball in my own home, I’ve come to understand that the ‘ball’ is more than just a clever design element. It is the heart of a machine built for convenience and powerful cleaning. In this article, I will share my detailed experience, breaking down its features, performance, and overall value. For a price of ₹25,900 in India, a vacuum cleaner needs to deliver a lot. I’ll tell you if it does.

Key Takeaways:

The Dyson Big Ball is a cylinder vacuum designed to self-right when it gets knocked over. This feature works well and saves a lot of hassle.

The vacuum uses Dyson’s 2 Tier Radial cyclone technology for powerful suction. It handles fine dust, hair, and larger debris effectively on various surfaces.

The dustbin is hygienic and easy to empty with a single push of a button. It has a capacity of 1.5 litres.

The included tools like the Carbon Fibre Turbinehead and the Tangle-Free Turbine tool are very useful for different cleaning tasks.

The build quality is solid, but the plastic parts feel a bit lightweight and could be more durable for the price.

The cost of ₹25,900 is high, making it a premium purchase in the Indian market.

What is the Dyson Big Ball?

The Dyson Big Ball is a bagless canister, or cylinder, vacuum cleaner. Unlike traditional canister vacuums, which often have a body with wheels, the Big Ball is built around a large spherical shape. This design is what gives it the ability to self-right. The motor, dustbin, and cyclone technology are all housed within this ball. The machine comes with a long hose and a wand, which attach to different cleaning heads and tools. The model I tested came with a Carbon Fibre Turbinehead, a Tangle-free Turbine tool, a Combination tool, and a Stair tool.

Design and Build Quality

The first thing you notice about the Dyson Big Ball is its bright, distinctive design. The colour scheme is typical Dyson, bright primary colours combined with clear plastic. The machine feels solid in your hand, but when I picked it up, I noticed the weight. It’s a bit heavy for a cylinder vacuum at 7.5 kg. The large ball on the back makes it easy to move around corners, and it glides smoothly on hard floors and carpets.

The self-righting mechanism is the main design feature. The ball has a low centre of gravity. When the vacuum gets knocked or falls over, it simply rolls back upright. I tested this by deliberately tipping it over in different directions. It worked every single time. This is a very practical feature that solves a common problem with cylinder vacuums getting stuck or toppling over.

The dustbin is made of clear polycarbonate plastic, and you can see the dirt accumulating inside. The plastic used on the various attachments feels a bit less premium than the main unit. While it doesn’t feel flimsy, it is not as robust as you might expect from a product at this price.

Key Product Specifications

Model Name: Dyson Big Ball

Price in India: ₹25,900

Weight: 7.5 kg

Suction Power: 150 AW (Air Watts)

Dustbin Capacity: 1.5 litres

Cord Length: 6.6 metres

Hose Reach: 10.7 metres

Technology: 2 Tier Radial Cyclone Technology

Included Tools: Carbon Fibre Turbinehead, Tangle-free Turbine Tool, Combination Tool, Stair Tool.

Filtration: Whole-machine filtration for trapping microscopic dust and allergens.

Performance on Different Surfaces

I tested the Dyson Big Ball on various floor types to see how it performs.

Hard Floors

My house has a lot of tiled and wooden floors. On these surfaces, the Carbon Fibre Turbinehead worked very well. It picked up everything from fine dust and flour to small pieces of paper and crumbs. The soft carbon fibre filaments on the cleaning head help in picking up fine dust without scratching the floor. The suction power is strong, and it leaves the floor feeling clean.

Carpets and Rugs

For carpets, the Carbon Fibre Turbinehead’s stiff nylon bristles agitate the carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt. I have a medium-pile rug in my living room. The vacuum pulled up a surprising amount of dust and hair that my old vacuum had left behind. It takes a bit more effort to push the head on thick carpets due to the strong suction. The results, however, are excellent.

Pet Hair

I have a cat, so pet hair is a constant issue. I used the Tangle-free Turbine tool for cleaning pet hair off the sofa and cushions. This tool has two counter-rotating heads with bristles that effectively pick up hair without getting tangled. It worked perfectly. The hair went straight into the bin without wrapping around the brush. This tool is a major plus for pet owners.

Technology and Filtration

The Dyson Big Ball uses the company’s 2 Tier Radial cyclone technology. Dyson has been a pioneer in cyclone technology since James Dyson developed his first cyclonic vacuum cleaner. This technology works by creating powerful centrifugal forces that spin dust and dirt out of the air and into the bin. The 2 Tier Radial cyclones create even higher centrifugal forces to capture microscopic particles.

The machine has a whole-machine filtration system. This means it seals the dust and allergens inside the vacuum. The air expelled is cleaner than the air you breathe. This is a big benefit for people with allergies. The filter is washable, which reduces the need for expensive replacements.

Ease of Use and Maintenance

Using the Dyson Big Ball is straightforward. The quick-release attachments make it simple to switch between different tools. The long hose and wand give you a good reach, allowing you to clean high corners, ceilings, and under furniture without much effort. The cord length is also generous at 6.6 metres, so I didn’t have to change power outlets as often.

The dustbin emptying mechanism is a design highlight. You just push a button, and the dirt gets pushed out from the bottom. The lid opens, and a collar on the bin slides down to scrape out the dirt. This means you do not have to touch the dust. It is a very clean and hygienic way to empty the bin. The dustbin capacity of 1.5 litres is sufficient for a large home, and you won’t have to empty it too frequently.

A minor issue is the size of the machine. The ball design makes it a bit bulky to store, and it takes up more floor space than some compact cylinder vacuums.

The Indian Context

The price of ₹25,900 puts the Dyson Big Ball in the premium segment in India. This is a significant amount for a vacuum cleaner. Most Indian homes have a mix of hard floors, and the fine dust from construction and daily life is a major challenge. The Dyson’s powerful suction and whole-machine filtration are very effective at handling this fine dust.

Many Indian users on forums and social media have shared positive feedback about its ability to handle fine particles and its hygienic dust disposal. Some, however, find the price too steep. Dyson has a reputation for high-quality, high-performance products, but this price point means it is a niche product for a specific customer base who is willing to pay for performance and convenience.

Final Verdict

The Dyson Big Ball is a well-engineered vacuum cleaner that lives up to its promise. The self-righting feature is genuinely useful and not just a marketing gimmick. The cleaning performance, especially the suction power and the effectiveness of the Tangle-free Turbine tool, is excellent. It handles fine dust, pet hair, and general debris on both hard floors and carpets with ease. The hygienic dustbin is another major selling point.

However, the price of ₹25,900 is a serious consideration. It is a premium product for a premium price. For someone who needs a powerful, reliable vacuum cleaner and is tired of their current one toppling over, the Dyson Big Ball is a strong contender. The performance justifies the cost, but it is an investment. If you have pets, allergies, or a large home with a mix of surfaces and a budget to match, this vacuum cleaner is worth considering. It offers a premium cleaning experience and solves some of the most frustrating problems of traditional vacuum cleaners.

Official Website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the Dyson Big Ball require bags?

A: No, the Dyson Big Ball is a bagless vacuum cleaner. It has a reusable dustbin that you empty directly into a trash can.

Q: How often do I need to clean the filter?

A: The filter is washable. Dyson recommends washing the filter at least once a month with cold water and letting it dry for 24 hours before putting it back in the machine.

Q: Is the Dyson Big Ball good for pet hair?

A: Yes, it is very good for pet hair. The Tangle-free Turbine tool is designed specifically to remove pet hair from upholstery and carpets without getting clogged.

Q: Can I use the Dyson Big Ball on both carpets and hard floors?

A: Yes, the Carbon Fibre Turbinehead is designed for use on both hard floors and carpets. The bristles and filaments adjust to different surfaces for effective cleaning.

Q: How does the self-righting mechanism work?

A: The vacuum’s body is built around a spherical design with a low centre of gravity. When the machine is knocked over, the weight distribution causes it to roll back into an upright position automatically.