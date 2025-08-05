Dyson Introduces Airwrap Co-anda 2x with Faster Motor and Intelligent Attachments

Dyson announced the global launch of its new hair styling tool, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x, in the United Kingdom on July 1, 2025. The updated multi-styler is built around a new motor that delivers double the air pressure of its predecessor, enabling faster drying and styling. The company stated the device offers a 6-in-1 versatility to dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and add volume to hair without using extreme heat. While the styler is now available in the UK, the launch date for India will be announced later.

Key Takeaways

New Motor: The device is powered by the new Hyperdymium 2 motor, which provides twice the air pressure for improved styling.

Faster Styling: The increased air pressure allows the tool to dry hair as quickly as a conventional high-performance hair dryer.

Smart Technology: It features Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled attachments that automatically adjust settings for different hair types and styles.

App Connectivity: When connected to the MyDyson app, users can access a customised curling sequence with the i.d. curl™ technology.

Updated Design: The new model is smaller and lighter, designed for better control and easier handling during styling.

A More Powerful Motor

The central component of the new Airwrap Co-anda 2x is the re-engineered Hyperdymium 2 motor. It is Dyson’s fastest and most powerful hair care motor, spinning at up to 150,000 revolutions per minute (rpm), which is nine times faster than a Formula 1 car engine. This motor provides 30% more power and double the air pressure compared to the previous model. According to James Dyson, the company’s Founder and Chief Engineer, this high pressure helps create longer-lasting curls and straighter styles while protecting hair from heat damage. The increased pressure also produces a stronger Coanda airflow, which improves the hair wrapping effect for curling.

Intelligent and Versatile Attachments

The Airwrap Co-anda 2x comes with a set of new attachments designed to work with the more powerful motor. These attachments use RFID technology to communicate with the styler, which then automatically adjusts its performance for optimal results. For a personalized experience, the styler connects to the MyDyson app, offering a curl feature that automates the curling process once the hair is wrapped.

The full list of attachments includes:

Co-anda2x curling barrels: Available in 20mm, 30mm, and 40mm sizes for creating tight, voluminous, or loose curls and waves.

AirSmooth2x attachment: A finishing tool that uses two jets of high-velocity air to straighten hair with less frizz.

Anti-snag loop brush 2x: Uses patented loop bristles to smooth hair and reduce snagging.

Fast dryer 2x: An attachment to take hair from wet to damp before styling.

Wave+Curl diffuser 2x: A diffuser with a two-in-one format to enhance natural curl patterns.

The company emphasizes that its machines are developed with hair health as a priority. According to Rob Smith, a Dyson Senior Principal Scientist, the company studies hair of all types to ensure its technology protects hair while styling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x?

A1: The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x is a multi-styler and hair dryer. It is designed to offer 6-in-1 versatility to dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and volumise hair. It achieves this without causing heat damage.

Q2: What is the main difference between the new Airwrap 2x and the previous model?

A2: The key difference is the new Hyperdymium 2 motor, which delivers twice the air pressure for easier hair wrapping and faster styling. The new model is also smaller and lighter for better control. It also comes with new Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled attachments that automatically adjust to styling needs.

Q3: Is the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x available in India?

A3: The global launch took place in the UK. Dyson has stated that the launch timing for India will be announced closer to the product’s availability in the country.

Q4: What hair types is the Airwrap 2x suitable for?

A4: The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x and its attachments are engineered to deliver optimal results for all hair types.

Q5: Does the Airwrap 2x damage hair?

A5: The machine is designed to protect hair from heat damage. It uses advanced technology, including AI-driven sensors that adjust heat, to protect the hair during styling.

Q6: What are the new attachments included with the Airwrap 2x?

A6: The new attachments are the 20mm, 30mm, and 40mm Co-anda2x curling barrels, the Anti-snag loop brush 2x, the Round volumising brush 2x, the AirSmooth2x attachment, the Fast dryer 2x, and the Wave+Curl diffuser 2x.