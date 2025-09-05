News

Dyson Introduces PencilVac Its Slimmest Vacuum Cleaner with New Hyperdymium Motor

Dyson has launched the PencilVac, its slimmest vacuum cleaner yet. It features the new Hyperdymium motor and is designed for urban homes.

By Mahak Aggarwal
Dyson, the British technology company known for reshaping home appliances, has launched a new vacuum cleaner called the PencilVac. It is being described as the slimmest vacuum Dyson has ever produced. At the core of the device is a new version of Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor, and the whole product is designed with city living in mind. For people in small apartments or homes where space is limited, it offers a practical solution without sacrificing too much on cleaning power.

Key Takeaways

  • Dyson has launched the PencilVac, its most compact vacuum cleaner so far.
  • The vacuum features a redesigned Hyperdymium motor for strong performance in a slim body.
  • It is tailored for urban apartments and smaller homes.
  • The PencilVac extends Dyson’s cordless vacuum range.

The PencilVac joins Dyson’s popular stick vacuum lineup, which already has a strong following for its cordless convenience and powerful suction. This model is particularly focused on addressing a common challenge in urban households: finding a way to store large cleaning devices in tight spaces. The new Hyperdymium motor is lighter and smaller than its predecessors yet still capable of generating strong suction, which makes the PencilVac both compact and effective.

The timing of the launch feels significant. With more people moving into apartments and smaller living spaces, a vacuum that can be tucked neatly away seems like an obvious step for Dyson.

Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor has been a cornerstone of its cordless vacuums since its introduction in 2009. Known for spinning at extremely high speeds, the motor creates the suction power Dyson vacuums are recognized for. The version in the PencilVac is refined to fit inside the slim design without compromising performance.

The profile of the PencilVac is one of its standout features. Compared with other Dyson stick vacuums such as the V15 Detect, it is noticeably thinner. This allows it to slip behind doors, fit inside narrow closets, and reach tight corners under furniture.

Despite its smaller size, performance is not left behind. The new motor spins at up to 125,000 RPM, which is on par with Dyson’s larger models, producing strong suction to capture fine dust and debris. Dyson has also introduced new accessories with the PencilVac, including a compact Fluffy Optic cleaner head that uses a beam of light to reveal dust on hard floors, and a mini motorised tool for upholstery and hard-to-reach areas.

There are some trade-offs. The dustbin capacity is only 0.3 liters, meaning it will need frequent emptying. Battery life is rated at up to 40 minutes in eco mode, which is fine for quick cleaning but may not be ideal for larger homes.

The PencilVac is available in a sleek black finish as well as a vibrant blue. In India, the pricing starts at around ₹45,000. It is already available through Dyson’s official website and authorized retailers.

Dyson has a long history of pushing boundaries in product design, beginning with the DC01 bagless vacuum cleaner back in 1993. Over time, the company has expanded into air purifiers, lighting, and hair care. The PencilVac continues this tradition by focusing on a specific user demand: powerful cleaning in a slim form that fits into today’s smaller living spaces.

The vacuum comes with a two-year warranty that covers parts and labor, along with customer support services. Dyson expects the PencilVac will appeal most to young professionals and small families who want a reliable, powerful, yet easy-to-store vacuum cleaner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the weight of the Dyson PencilVac?

A. The Dyson PencilVac weighs around 1.5 kilograms, making it very light and easy to carry.

Q. How does the new Hyperdymium motor compare to the old one?

A. The new motor is smaller and lighter but maintains a similar high spinning speed and suction power to fit the compact design of the PencilVac.

Q. What is the price of the Dyson PencilVac in India?

A. The starting price for the Dyson PencilVac in India is approximately ₹45,000.

Q. What is the dustbin capacity of the PencilVac?

A. The dustbin on the PencilVac has a capacity of 0.3 liters.

Q. Is the battery replaceable?

A. Yes, the battery in the Dyson PencilVac is removable and can be replaced if needed.

