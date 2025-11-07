Dyson Launches Advanced Purifiers to Tackle India’s Winter Air Crisis

With air pollution reaching critical levels across India, especially during the winter months, Dyson has launched two new Hot+Cool purifiers-the HP2 De-NOx and HP1-designed to combat harmful gases and fine particulate matter while offering intelligent heating and cooling.

Breathing Easier This Winter: Dyson’s New Purifiers for India

As air pollution levels spike across Indian cities every winter, indoor air quality often takes a silent hit. To address this, Dyson has expanded its Hot+Cool purifier range with two new models: the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1.

These 3-in-1 machines are engineered not just for purification but also for heating and cooling a complete year-round comfort system. Both models focus heavily on removing harmful gases and fine particulate matter, a growing concern in Indian homes during pollution-heavy months.

Key Highlights

Two New Models: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx (INR 68,900) and HP1 (INR 56,900)

All-in-One Design: Purification, intelligent heating, and cooling in a single device

High-Efficiency Filtration: Captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns

Advanced Gas Removal: HP2 De-NOx’s K-Carbon filter captures 50% more Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) and destroys formaldehyde

Powerful Airflow: Air Multiplier tech projects over 290 litres of purified air per second with 350° oscillation

Smart Connectivity: Remote monitoring and control via the MyDyson app or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant

Targeting the Invisible Threat: Nitrogen Dioxide and Fine Particles

Outdoor pollution in India, largely caused by vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and seasonal stubble burning, often seeps indoors. What’s worrying is that indoor environments can actually trap and amplify pollutants like Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10). These aren’t just numbers-they can irritate your lungs, eyes, and skin, and long-term exposure may lead to more serious health issues.

Common household sources of NO₂ include gas stoves, kerosene heaters, and even cigarette smoke. Dyson’s new purifiers are built precisely to tackle these invisible threats. Both the HP2 De-NOx and HP1 come equipped with smart sensors that automatically detect and respond to airborne pollutants in real time. The purifier adjusts its settings accordingly, while detailed air quality readings appear on the LCD screen or the MyDyson app.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 combines a HEPA H13 and activated carbon filter to trap ultrafine particles and household odours. The flagship HP2 De-NOx, on the other hand, takes things a step further. It features a new K-Carbon filter, designed to capture 50% more NO₂ than standard carbon filters and destroy formaldehyde-a pollutant often released from furniture, paints, and cleaning agents.

Both machines have a fully sealed filtration system, ensuring that no captured pollutants escape back into the air-a detail that might seem small but makes a huge difference in actual indoor air quality.

Year-Round Comfort with Intelligent Climate Control

Beyond purification, the Hot+Cool range truly lives up to its name. These machines intelligently manage indoor comfort through every season. During winter, they provide targeted heating, maintaining your preferred temperature automatically. When summer arrives, they switch roles seamlessly, working as a cooling fan while continuing to purify the air.

This versatility removes the need for multiple appliances. Powered by Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, they deliver smooth, high-velocity airflow-over 290 litres per second covering the entire room with 350° oscillation. The result feels less like a directed blast of air and more like a gentle, uniform breeze.

Smart Connectivity for Modern Lifestyles

Dyson’s new purifiers are built for connected living. Using the MyDyson app, users can monitor real-time air quality, adjust fan speed, change modes, or schedule operation from anywhere.

If you prefer hands-free control, both models work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing you to adjust settings with simple voice commands. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make setup effortless, and the app also manages product registration, support, and updates.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx comes in White/Gold and Nickel/Gold, priced at INR 68,900, while the HP1 is available in White/Silver and Nickel/Silver for INR 56,900. Both can be purchased via Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What’s the main difference between the Dyson HP2 De-NOx and HP1?

A1: The difference lies in filtration. The HP2 De-NOx features a K-Carbon filter in addition to the HEPA H13 filter. This unique filter captures 50% more Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) and also destroys formaldehyde. The HP1, while still powerful, uses standard HEPA and activated carbon filters.

Q2: What particle size can these purifiers capture?

A2: Both models capture 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, allergens, and PM2.5 — essentially, the finest airborne pollutants.

Q3: Can I control the Dyson purifiers with my phone or voice?

A3: Yes. Through the MyDyson app, users can monitor and control the purifier remotely. Both models also work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for voice commands.

Q4: How does the Hot+Cool function work?

A4: These purifiers provide intelligent, year-round climate control. In winter, they warm up your space to a set temperature. In summer, they act as powerful cooling fans — all while maintaining continuous air purification.

Q5: What are the prices in India?

A5: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx: INR 68,900 & Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1: INR 56,900

In a country where winter air often turns toxic, Dyson’s new Hot+Cool purifiers might just feel less like a luxury and more like a practical necessity. They don’t just clean the air — they make the entire indoor environment smarter and more comfortable, season after season.