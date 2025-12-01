News

Dyson launches Airstrait straightener in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition in India

By Gauri
5 Min Read
Dyson launches Airstrait straightener in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition in India

Dyson introduced a fresh color option for its Airstrait straightener in India on December 1, 2025, and the timing feels quite intentional. This Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition arrives right in the middle of the Indian wedding and holiday season, which is usually when people start looking for premium styling tools. The British technology company has made the new finish available immediately through Dyson demo stores and the official Dyson website.

Contents

What makes the Airstrait interesting, perhaps even a little surprising, is that it straightens hair using concentrated airflow rather than the heated plates seen in traditional flat irons. It is a different approach that Dyson has been leaning into over the past few years.

Key Takeaways

  • Product: Dyson Airstrait straightener in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold
  • Price: ₹29,900
  • Primary Feature: Styles hair from wet to dry using air and avoids extreme heat
  • Availability: Sold on Dyson.in and at Dyson retail stores across India
  • Design Inspiration: Color palette inspired by the soft reflective qualities of a pearl

Design and Aesthetics

The new Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold palette blends a soft pink exterior with metallic plum and rose accents. Dyson’s CMF team, which focuses on color, materials, and finish, created this combination after studying the gentle hues and light properties of pearls. The body features an ultra matte satin texture, and while it looks refined, this finish is also meant to offer better grip during styling. I find this kind of detail interesting because it reflects how Dyson tends to combine aesthetics with practical choices.

Amelia Ayerst, CMF Design Manager at Dyson, explained that the pale pink tone was chosen to add warmth and reflect the pearl inspiration. The design team aimed for a soft visual identity that aligns with the Airstrait’s gentler styling approach. According to Dyson, the tool also undergoes durability testing to ensure it can handle everyday use, which is something buyers often worry about when investing at this price point.

Technology and Performance

The Dyson Airstrait works differently from conventional straighteners. Instead of clamping hair between heated plates, it relies on high velocity airflow to both dry and straighten hair at the same time. This approach helps maintain natural shine and reduces the risk of heat damage. I think this is one of the main reasons people are curious about the device, especially if they have struggled with breakage from traditional tools.

The device directs air at a 45 degree angle to create the tension needed to align each strand. This helps deliver a smooth, straight result directly from wet hair. Because it performs drying and styling in one step, it can save a fair amount of time. The tool constantly measures temperature to prevent exposure to extreme heat, which contributes to safer long term hair health.

Pricing and Availability

Dyson has priced the Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold Airstrait straightener at ₹29,900. It definitely sits in the premium category, which is consistent with Dyson’s broader styling lineup. Buyers can find the new edition at Dyson demo stores in major Indian cities or order it online through Dyson.in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Dyson Airstrait in India?

A1: The new Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition costs ₹29,900.

Q2: Does the Dyson Airstrait use hot plates?

A2: No. It uses high pressure airflow to dry and straighten hair, and it does not rely on heating plates like traditional flat irons.

Q3: Can I use the Dyson Airstrait on dry hair?

A3: Yes. A dedicated Dry mode is available for touching up already dry hair.

Q4: Is this product suitable for all hair types?

A4: Dyson engineers the Airstrait to work across multiple hair types, although results may vary depending on texture and density.

Q5: Where can I buy the new color edition?

A5: It is available at Dyson demo stores across India and on the official Dyson website.

Q6: Does the Airstrait damage hair?

A6: The tool uses controlled airflow and monitors temperature multiple times per second. This prevents exposure to extreme heat, making it safer than many traditional hot tools.

Panasonic India Appoints MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador for Air Conditioners
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Price, Camera, and Specs Compared
Livpure Launches New Water Purifiers With Filters That Last Two Years
Portronics introduces Lithius Cell batteries with built-in USB-C charging in India
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab A11+ in India with AI Features and 11-Inch Screen
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Panasonic India Appoints MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador for Air Conditioners Panasonic India Appoints MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador for Air Conditioners
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review: Still the Best Android Phone of 2025!
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Review: Thoroughly Tested for Indian Users
CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review:
CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review: An Affordable 10W Wireless Speaker for Indian Consumers
Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer

Latest News

Seal App Brings Clean Video Downloading to Android
Seal App Brings Clean Video Downloading to Android
By Hardik Mitra
iQOO 15 Sales Start Today: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Flagship Hits Amazon
iQOO 15 Sales Start Today: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Flagship Hits Amazon
By Vishal Jain
TEMPT Launches Trigo 3-in-1 MagSafe Wallet and Charger in India for Rs 1,599
TEMPT Launches Trigo 3-in-1 MagSafe Wallet and Charger in India for Rs 1,599
By Aditi Sharma
Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: How they stand against each other
Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: How they stand against each other
By Hardik Mitra
OPPO Find X9 vs OnePlus 15 key specs, features and pricing compared
OPPO Find X9 vs OnePlus 15 key specs, features and pricing compared
By Aditi Sharma
iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 Comparison: Which Flagship Offers Better Value in India
iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 Comparison: Which Flagship Offers Better Value in India
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like