Dyson launches Airstrait straightener in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition in India

Dyson introduced a fresh color option for its Airstrait straightener in India on December 1, 2025, and the timing feels quite intentional. This Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition arrives right in the middle of the Indian wedding and holiday season, which is usually when people start looking for premium styling tools. The British technology company has made the new finish available immediately through Dyson demo stores and the official Dyson website.

What makes the Airstrait interesting, perhaps even a little surprising, is that it straightens hair using concentrated airflow rather than the heated plates seen in traditional flat irons. It is a different approach that Dyson has been leaning into over the past few years.

Key Takeaways

Product: Dyson Airstrait straightener in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold

Price: ₹29,900

Primary Feature: Styles hair from wet to dry using air and avoids extreme heat

Availability: Sold on Dyson.in and at Dyson retail stores across India

Design Inspiration: Color palette inspired by the soft reflective qualities of a pearl

Design and Aesthetics

The new Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold palette blends a soft pink exterior with metallic plum and rose accents. Dyson’s CMF team, which focuses on color, materials, and finish, created this combination after studying the gentle hues and light properties of pearls. The body features an ultra matte satin texture, and while it looks refined, this finish is also meant to offer better grip during styling. I find this kind of detail interesting because it reflects how Dyson tends to combine aesthetics with practical choices.

Amelia Ayerst, CMF Design Manager at Dyson, explained that the pale pink tone was chosen to add warmth and reflect the pearl inspiration. The design team aimed for a soft visual identity that aligns with the Airstrait’s gentler styling approach. According to Dyson, the tool also undergoes durability testing to ensure it can handle everyday use, which is something buyers often worry about when investing at this price point.

Technology and Performance

The Dyson Airstrait works differently from conventional straighteners. Instead of clamping hair between heated plates, it relies on high velocity airflow to both dry and straighten hair at the same time. This approach helps maintain natural shine and reduces the risk of heat damage. I think this is one of the main reasons people are curious about the device, especially if they have struggled with breakage from traditional tools.

The device directs air at a 45 degree angle to create the tension needed to align each strand. This helps deliver a smooth, straight result directly from wet hair. Because it performs drying and styling in one step, it can save a fair amount of time. The tool constantly measures temperature to prevent exposure to extreme heat, which contributes to safer long term hair health.

Pricing and Availability

Dyson has priced the Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold Airstrait straightener at ₹29,900. It definitely sits in the premium category, which is consistent with Dyson’s broader styling lineup. Buyers can find the new edition at Dyson demo stores in major Indian cities or order it online through Dyson.in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Dyson Airstrait in India?

A1: The new Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold edition costs ₹29,900.

Q2: Does the Dyson Airstrait use hot plates?

A2: No. It uses high pressure airflow to dry and straighten hair, and it does not rely on heating plates like traditional flat irons.

Q3: Can I use the Dyson Airstrait on dry hair?

A3: Yes. A dedicated Dry mode is available for touching up already dry hair.

Q4: Is this product suitable for all hair types?

A4: Dyson engineers the Airstrait to work across multiple hair types, although results may vary depending on texture and density.

Q5: Where can I buy the new color edition?

A5: It is available at Dyson demo stores across India and on the official Dyson website.

Q6: Does the Airstrait damage hair?

A6: The tool uses controlled airflow and monitors temperature multiple times per second. This prevents exposure to extreme heat, making it safer than many traditional hot tools.