Dyson Launches New Jasper Plum Airwrap Styler in India for Festive Season

Dyson introduces the limited-edition Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. multi-styler in India for ₹49,900. Discover its new Bluetooth features and festive design.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Dyson Launches New Jasper Plum Airwrap Styler in India for Festive Season

Dyson has unveiled a fresh, limited-edition version of its Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in India, dressed in a striking Jasper Plum colorway. The shade takes inspiration from the rare purple jasper gemstone, and its timing feels intentional, arriving just ahead of the festive season. Priced at ₹49,900, this special edition is now available at Dyson Demo Stores across the country as well as on Dyson’s official website, Dyson.in.

Key Takeaways

  • New Product: Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in the new Jasper Plum edition.
  • Festive Design: A jewel-toned palette blending deep plum, violet, and blush pink, echoing the vibrancy of Indian celebrations.
  • Price and Availability: Retailing at ₹49,900, available at Dyson Demo Stores and online at Dyson.in.
  • Upgraded Technology: Now with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to personalize a hair profile for tailored styling.
  • New Attachments: Includes a Conical barrel for creating tighter, more defined curls.

A Design Inspired by Gemstones

The Jasper Plum edition has been developed by Dyson’s Colours, Materials and Finishes (CMF) engineers, who looked to the natural beauty of purple jasper as their muse. The gemstone is often linked with confidence and personal growth, concepts Dyson seems keen to mirror in its design philosophy of creating tools that support hair health.

The color palette combines a deep plum body with violet detailing and soft blush pink accents, giving it a festive and gift-worthy appeal. Adding to the experience, the product comes packaged in a complimentary presentation case that matches the overall design.

Styling Technology and Features

Dyson’s Airwrap has built its reputation on doing away with extreme heat. Instead, it styles hair using controlled airflow and intelligent heat regulation, a method designed to protect hair while still delivering sleek and glossy results.

With the Airwrap i.d. edition, Dyson introduces a modern twist through Bluetooth® connectivity. Once paired with the companion app, users can set up a personal hair profile and receive tailored guidance to fine-tune their daily styling routine. It is a small but clever step that pushes the device beyond being just a styling tool.

The Jasper Plum edition also comes with a thoughtful range of attachments to cover almost every styling need. A standout is the new Conical barrel, crafted to help style closer to the root and achieve tighter, more defined curls. The full set includes:

  • 2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer: For drying and smoothing flyaways.
  • 40mm Airwrap long barrel: Ideal for creating loose curls and waves on longer hair.
  • Conical Airwrap barrel: The latest addition, designed for tighter curls.
  • Soft smoothing brush: Shapes and smooths fine hair for straighter looks.
  • Large round volumising brush: Adds lift and volume.
  • Fast dryer: Quickly dries hair from wet to damp, preparing it for styling.

Dyson’s festive launch combines beauty with thoughtful engineering, making the Jasper Plum Airwrap not only a functional tool but also a statement piece. It feels as much like a seasonal gift as it does a styling essential.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Dyson Jasper Plum Airwrap in India?

A. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in Jasper Plum is priced at ₹49,900.

Q. Where can I buy the new Dyson Airwrap color?

A. It is available for purchase at physical Dyson Demo Stores and on the official Indian website, Dyson.in.

Q. What is new in the Dyson Airwrap i.d.?

A. The Airwrap i.d. model features Bluetooth connectivity, which allows users to create a personalized hair profile to help optimize their styling routines.

Q. What attachments come with the Jasper Plum edition?

A. The set includes the 2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer, a 40mm long barrel, a new Conical barrel, a soft smoothing brush, a large round volumising brush, and a fast dryer attachment.

Q. Is the Jasper Plum Airwrap a limited edition?

A. Yes, the Jasper Plum colorway is a limited-edition release for the festive season.

Mahak Aggarwal
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Leave a Comment

