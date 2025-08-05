Dyson Launches Omega Hair Care Range with Farm-Grown Ingredients

Dyson has just introduced its second-ever hair care line, the Dyson Omega nourishing range, now available globally as of August 5, 2025. This new collection includes two products: a hydrating hair oil and a leave-in conditioning spray, both crafted to target dryness using naturally derived ingredients. What stands out, though, is the source of one of its key ingredients: sunflower oil, grown and harvested directly from Dyson’s own farms in the UK.

As for India, Dyson has said details on the launch timeline there will be shared closer to the actual availability.

From the Farm to Your Hair

This latest move signals a bit of a shift for Dyson bridging the gap between its agricultural operations and its beauty tech division. In a statement, company founder Sir James Dyson described the Omega range as the first product to incorporate an ingredient grown on Dyson Farms.

The farming division itself, Dyson Farming, has been around since 2012 and has grown significantly over the years. It now spans about 36,000 acres, making it Britain’s largest farming enterprise. Among its output, wheat, barley, potatoes, and notably, sunflowers, there’s a specific nine-hectare plot where over 800,000 sunflowers are grown exclusively for this hair care range.

Why sunflowers? Their oil is naturally rich in omegas 6 and 9, which help lock in moisture, smooth down the hair cuticle, and reduce frizz. And because of its lightweight molecular structure, sunflower oil absorbs quickly, leaving no heavy residue behind, something that matters to people who want softness without the weight.

The Dyson Oli7 Blend

At the core of the Omega range is Dyson’s new proprietary Oli7 blend. It’s a mix of seven different plant oils, each chosen for their particular benefits to hair health.

Alongside Dyson’s own sunflower seed oil, the blend includes olive oil, Abyssinian oil, corn oil, avocado oil, sesame oil, and macadamia oil. It’s a combination designed to hydrate, protect, and strengthen without relying on synthetics or silicones.

A Guide to the New Range

The Omega line features two thoughtfully developed products, suitable for all hair types.

Hydrating Hair Oil:

This is a concentrated, silicone-free oil that aims to condition and soften hair while creating a moisture barrier. It’s meant especially for dry or brittle hair and is formulated to absorb quickly without weighing it down. Dyson also notes it offers protection from heat and mechanical styling damage. The oil is packaged in a weighty, stable glass bottle, designed with practicality in mind.

Leave-in Conditioning Spray:

Billed as an 8-in-1 multitasker, this spray covers a lot of ground: it moisturizes, detangles, smooths, reduces frizz, and helps minimize breakage. It also protects hair from both heat styling and UV exposure. The formula includes Panthenol, which is known for strengthening hair over time. Interestingly, while it starts as a gel-like cream, it transforms into a fine mist when sprayed, so you get even coverage without over-applying.

