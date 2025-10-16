Dyson Launches Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 in India Ahead of Pollution Season

Dyson introduced its latest Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 in India on October 14, 2025, just as the annual pollution season begins and Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are expected to spike both indoors and outdoors. The timing feels almost intentional, given how many homes brace for that familiar haze every winter. The new purifier aims to deliver cleaner, healthier indoor air through advanced purification and cooling technology. Priced at INR 39,900, the Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 comes in two color options, Black/Nickel and White/Silver, and is available through Dyson stores and Dyson.in across India.

Key Takeaways

• Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 launched in India on October 14, 2025, priced at INR 39,900.

• It uses a fully sealed HEPA filter to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses as small as 0.1 microns.

• An additional activated carbon filter enriched with Tris captures gases, odors, VOCs, and oxidizing gases like NO₂.

• Air Multiplier technology delivers over 290 liters per second of powerful, smooth airflow for whole-room purification and cooling, with 350° oscillation.

• The purifier features smart sensors that automatically detect and report pollutants like dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10) in real time.

• Connectivity options include the MyDyson app for remote control and monitoring, plus voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Advanced Filtration for Indoor Air Quality

Air pollution continues to be a serious concern across Indian cities, especially in the cooler months when air quality often slips into the ‘poor’ or even ‘hazardous’ categories. The combination of stubble burning, traffic emissions, and stagnant air tends to trap pollutants close to the ground. Unfortunately, that polluted air doesn’t stop at your front door; it seeps indoors, turning homes into quiet victims of outdoor pollution.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 is built to combat exactly that. At its core is a fully sealed HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.95% of ultrafine particles as tiny as 0.1 microns. That includes everyday pollutants such as dust, allergens, bacteria, and even viruses. To put that into perspective, a 0.1-micron particle is far smaller than what we typically refer to as PM2.5 or PM10, which are already known to harm respiratory health.

But Dyson didn’t stop at particles. The purifier also includes an activated carbon filter that’s been specially treated with a compound called Tris. This addition helps it trap gaseous pollutants that are often invisible but no less harmful things like odors, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and even oxidizing gases such as Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂), which can come from cooking, vehicle exhaust, or even poorly ventilated spaces.

Powerful Projection and Smart Control

Dyson’s signature Air Multiplier technology is at the heart of the Purifier Cool PC1-TP11’s airflow system. The bladeless loop design pulls in surrounding air and amplifies it to deliver over 290 liters per second of clean, powerful airflow. This ensures that purified air doesn’t just linger near the device but reaches across the room evenly. The 350° oscillation further enhances circulation, creating a more consistent indoor environment.

Inside the machine, a suite of sensors continuously monitors the air for particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10. These sensors provide real-time feedback, automatically adjusting purification intensity based on detected pollutant levels. It’s a quiet sort of intelligence, one that cleans efficiently without unnecessary power use.

For users who prefer convenience, the purifier integrates seamlessly into smart home systems. Through the MyDyson app, users can monitor air quality trends, control fan settings, or even schedule operations remotely. It also supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, which is handy when your hands are full or you’re simply too comfortable to get up.

There’s also a Night mode for quieter operation with dimmed lights, ensuring the purifier doesn’t disrupt sleep. And for those who like structure, the built-in sleep timer can automatically switch off the purifier after 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours, small touches that make everyday use feel easier and more intuitive.

In a country where air quality concerns grow sharper each winter, Dyson’s timing feels well considered. Whether the Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 becomes a staple in Indian homes remains to be seen, but for many households, it might arrive just in time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11’s price in India?

A. The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 is priced at INR 39,900 in India.

Q. What particles does the HEPA filter in the PC1-TP11 capture?

A. The fully sealed HEPA filter captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses.

Q. How does the PC1-TP11 handle gases and odours?

A. It uses an activated carbon filter enriched with Tris to capture gases, odours, VOCs, and oxidizing gases like NO2​.

Q. Does the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 work as a cooling fan?

A. Yes, it uses Air Multiplier technology to deliver over 290 liters per second of powerful airflow, which provides cooling with purified air.

Q. Can I control the PC1-TP11 using my phone?

A. Yes, you can monitor and control the purifier in real-time using the MyDyson app. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity and supports voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.