Elista Introduces Amrit and Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifiers in India

Elista, one of India’s rapidly expanding consumer electronics brands, has stepped into the water purifier segment with two new alkaline water purifiers named Amrit and Shuddh. Both products are proudly manufactured in India and designed with the needs of modern households in mind. They combine multi-stage purification systems with mineral restoration features to ensure water that’s both clean and healthy. The Elista Amrit is priced at ₹19,999 (MRP), while the Shuddh model comes in at ₹14,999 (MRP).

These purifiers mark Elista’s entry into a new category, but the company’s approach seems consistent with its usual blend of affordability, design, and innovation.

Elista’s latest offerings are presented as a gateway to healthier hydration. Alkaline water has been associated with several potential wellness benefits, such as supporting digestion, balancing body pH, and enhancing immunity. The company, part of the TeknoDome Group, says these products embody its ‘Built for U’ philosophy, which focuses on understanding and addressing consumer needs.

Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, commented, “With Amrit and Shuddh, we are entering a new chapter in Elista’s journey- one that combines health, science, and human-centric innovation.”

Elista Amrit Purifier Specifications

Among the two, the Amrit model stands out as the more feature-rich option. It incorporates a 9-stage filtration process that uses both UV and UF technologies. One of its most practical features is the Instant Hot Water Dispenser, capable of supplying water up to 95°C. There’s also a child lock for safety.

The purifier includes a digital display that shows water temperature and TDS levels, adding to the convenience of daily use. It houses an 8-liter tank for normal water and a separate 1-liter tank for hot water. The model also includes a 5-in-1 mineralizer that replenishes essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and zinc, along with an Active Copper Chamber to further enhance water quality.

Elista Shuddh Purifier Specifications

The Shuddh model is a more compact alternative, designed for those who prefer a space-efficient setup without compromising on water quality. It features a 7-stage purification system with UV protection and produces alkaline water with a pH level of 8.2. The purifier comes with a 4-liter storage tank and includes a TDS display for easy monitoring.

Like the Amrit, the Shuddh purifier also uses an Intelligent Membrane Flushing system, which helps maintain consistent purification performance. Both models generate negative ORP water, which is rich in antioxidants believed to support detoxification.

Make in India Focus

Elista continues to support the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision through its commitment to local manufacturing. The company operates a production facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, which currently manufactures Smart TVs and LED monitors. Elista plans to begin producing its water purifiers at this same plant soon.

The location of the facility, close to major ports in Chennai and Visakhapatnam, offers strategic advantages for export operations, particularly to markets like Dubai.

Founded in 2020, Elista has grown steadily, now offering a range of products including Smart TVs, air conditioners, and washing machines. Its distribution network spans over 650 distributors and 20,000 retail outlets across India.

With the launch of Amrit and Shuddh, Elista seems to be positioning itself not just as an electronics brand but as a home solutions provider, expanding thoughtfully into categories that align with everyday well-being.

