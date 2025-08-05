Elista Launches QLED Google TV Range in India Starting at Rs. 23,990

Elista, a consumer electronics brand under the TeknoDome Group, has launched its new QLED Google TV series in India as of August 5, 2025. The lineup includes three screen sizes: a 32-inch HD model, a 43-inch Full HD variant, and a 55-inch 4K UHD option. With this release, the company is targeting Indian consumers who want a premium visual and audio experience without having to stretch their budget.

The TVs are equipped with QLED display panels, Dolby Audio, and run on the Google TV platform. Elista is aiming to offer these features at competitive prices, beginning at ₹23,990 for the entry-level model.

Key Takeaways

Elista has introduced a new QLED Google TV range in India.

Available screen sizes include 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch.

Pricing starts at ₹23,990 for the 32-inch HD model.

The 43-inch version is Full HD, and the 55-inch model supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR10.

All models come with Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio, and Google Assistant support.

The company seems to be pushing further into the smart TV segment, which has been one of its main areas of growth. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said the new QLED range is designed to meet evolving consumer demands by combining strong technology, thoughtful design, and affordability. He emphasized that the goal is to make high-quality entertainment more accessible across both metro cities and smaller towns throughout India.

Elista was founded in 2020 and operates under the TeknoDome Group. Over time, it has made its mark in the Indian consumer electronics space with a broader product lineup that includes washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners. The brand aligns itself with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and manufactures many of its products domestically. Its smart TV and monitor facility is located in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. The company has set a revenue target of ₹1,500 crore by 2026.

Features and Specifications

Google TV serves as the user interface for the entire lineup, aggregating content from popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The interface is designed to simplify content discovery, while voice search through Google Assistant adds convenience. Built-in Chromecast support allows users to stream or mirror content from their phones or tablets.

The QLED panels aim to deliver richer colors and deeper contrast. The 55-inch model offers 4K resolution with HDR10 for improved clarity and detail. Select models are also fitted with a 48W integrated soundbar and enhanced by Dolby Audio for a more immersive audio experience.

In terms of connectivity, the TVs come with dual-band Wi-Fi for more reliable streaming and include two HDMI ports for gaming consoles or set-top boxes.

Pricing and Availability

The Elista QLED Google TV range is currently available through major retail outlets in India. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

QLED-32”: ₹23,990

QLED-43”: ₹35,990 (The listing also refers to this model as QLED-44″ in some cases)

QLED-55”: ₹69,990

Each model comes with a one-year warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is Elista?

A: Elista is a consumer electronics and home appliance brand founded in 2020 under the TeknoDome umbrella. The brand’s product lineup includes Smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, air coolers, and IT accessories. It operates in both Indian and global markets.

Q2: What are the screen sizes available in the new Elista QLED TV range?

A: The new Elista QLED TV range is offered in 55-inch (4K UHD), 43-inch (Full HD), and 32-inch (HD) screen sizes.

Q3: What is the starting price for the Elista QLED Google TV?

A: The Elista QLED Google TV range starts at a price of ₹23,990. This price is for the 32-inch model, “QLED-32””.

Q4: What operating system do the new Elista TVs use?

A: The new Elista QLED TVs use the Google TV interface. They also feature a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Q5: Do the Elista QLED TVs support apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

A: Yes, the TVs have preloaded apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and YouTube.

Q6: Where are Elista TVs manufactured?

A: Elista has a manufacturing plant for smart TVs & monitors in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. This supports the company’s “Make in India and for the world” goal.