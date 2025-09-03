Elista Marks 5th Anniversary, Unveils New Tagline ‘Built for U’

Elista, a fast-growing name in India’s consumer electronics and home appliance space under the TeknoDome Group, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with more than just fanfare. The company has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and a new tagline: Built for U.

This isn’t just a cosmetic change. The new tagline signals a deeper focus on customer-centricity. Elista says the idea behind Built for U is simple but important: every product should be designed with the end user in mind from the very beginning. The “U” in the tagline even comes with a smile, symbolizing the trust placed in the brand by millions of customers across major cities, smaller towns, and growing international markets.

Key Takeaways:

Elista celebrates its five-year anniversary as part of the TeknoDome Group.

The company introduces a new brand identity and the tagline Built for U.

The new positioning reflects Elista’s sharpened customer-first approach.

A social media campaign has been launched to reinforce the new direction.

Elista products are now available at over 20,000 retail locations across India.

Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director of Elista and TeknoDome Group, believes this milestone validates the brand’s commitment to enhancing lives through technology. He shared that over the past five years, Elista has not only established a solid presence in India but also expanded into the UAE, Africa, CIS, and other Asian markets. For him, Built for U is more than a slogan. It’s a promise to consumers. The updated branding reflects Elista’s founding vision to make world-class technology accessible, reliable, and truly useful for everyone.

The company has also rolled out a social media campaign to spread the word about its customer-first focus. The refreshed branding is now visible across YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Elista launched in 2020 with a modest footprint in a few Indian cities. In just five years, it has grown into a global contender in consumer durables. Much of this success can be traced back to its “Make in India for the World” philosophy, which helped it gain a strong foothold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The company built its reputation with a broad product portfolio, reliable after-sales service, and an expansive distribution network.

Today, Elista’s products are available at over 20,000 retail points, supported by more than 650 distributors and over 600 service centers across India. The brand’s international presence is growing steadily, with operations already in the UAE, Africa, CIS, and most recently, Tanzania. Looking ahead, Elista has set a revenue goal of ₹1,500 crore by 2026, aiming for ₹500 crore from India and the rest from overseas markets.

Listening to customers has remained a key part of Elista’s product development strategy. The brand offers a wide range of smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and IT accessories. All of them are designed to deliver a balance of thoughtful design, performance, and affordability. Its latest QLED Google TV lineup stands as a clear example of the Built for U mindset in action.

To reinforce its “Make in India” approach, Elista operates a manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. This plant supports faster product deliveries, improves supply chain responsiveness, and enhances competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

As the brand steps into its next phase, the focus remains consistent. Elista wants to lead through innovation that genuinely matters to its customers. The company plans to keep building products that are not only smart and affordable but also truly useful, staying aligned with the promise behind its new tagline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the new tagline for Elista?

A. Elista’s new tagline is ‘Built for U,’ which was launched to celebrate the brand’s fifth anniversary.

Q. What is the meaning behind the new Elista tagline?

A. The tagline ‘Built for U’ represents Elista’s focus on putting customers first. The “U” with a smile symbolizes the millions of consumers who have supported the brand’s journey.

Q. What products does Elista make?

A. Elista offers a variety of products, including smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and IT accessories. The brand also has a new QLED Google TV range.

Q. When was the Elista brand launched?

A. Elista was founded in 2020 and is a consumer electronics and home appliance brand under the TeknoDome Group.

Q. Where are Elista’s products available?

A. Elista’s products are available at over 20,000 retail locations across India. The brand also has a presence in the UAE, Africa, CIS, Asia, and Tanzania.