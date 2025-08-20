Elista Opens New Electronics Plant in Kadapa, Exports First Smart TVs to Dubai

Elista, the fast-growing consumer electronics brand under Dubai-based TeknoDome Group, has just taken another major step in its India journey. The company inaugurated its brand-new manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The plant spans 1.32 lakh square feet and is backed by a phased investment of ₹250 crore. It is already operational, and its very first export has left the factory floor: 650 premium Smart TVs shipped to Dubai.

Key Takeaways

Elista has launched a new ₹250 crore manufacturing plant in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

The 1.32 lakh sq. ft. facility is designed to reduce import reliance and promote self-reliant electronics production in India.

The plant’s first export included 650 Smart TVs, valued at ₹2.55 crore, shipped to Dubai under the India–Dubai Free Trade Agreement.

Phase one targets annual production of 1 million Smart TVs and 1 million LED monitors.

Its location near Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports helps cut shipping time and costs.

The plant currently employs over 200 skilled workers, with more recruitment on the horizon.

The location of the new Kadapa facility is no accident. Being close to the Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports gives it a logistical advantage, which the company says has already made a difference. Deliveries to Dubai can now be completed in just five days, a significant cut compared to shipments routed through traditional OEM hubs. This helps reduce costs as well.

Inside the facility, Elista has opted for a modern setup with automated assembly lines, robotic systems, and intelligent quality assurance checks. There is also a touch of sustainability built in with rainwater harvesting and solar integration included in the design.

In its first operational phase, the plant is equipped to roll out up to 1 million Smart TVs and 1 million LED monitors annually. The company has plans for a second phase that will expand production to include washing machines, dishwashers, and smart accessories. At present, over 200 skilled professionals are employed at the site, and that number is expected to grow steadily as volumes increase.

The first shipment carried 650 Smart TVs ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches in screen size. The consignment, worth ₹2.55 crore (about USD 300,000), was dispatched to Dubai under the India, Dubai Free Trade Agreement. Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director of Elista, noted that this shipment was more than just a delivery. He described it as a statement of intent, saying the new plant strengthens the company’s “Make in India” mission and shows that India can deliver high-quality electronics to global markets both quickly and competitively.

Elista itself is still relatively young, having been founded in 2020, but it has grown with remarkable speed. Today, its network covers more than 20,000 retail outlets, 650 distributors, and 600 service centers across India. Beyond domestic reach, the brand’s products are already sold in over 18 international markets, including the UAE, Africa, CIS, and parts of Asia. With its new plant powering production, the company has ambitious goals: crossing ₹1,000 crore in domestic revenue within the next five years and hitting ₹5,000 crore globally by 2028.

Looking ahead, the Kadapa plant is expected to play a central role not just in scaling up production but also in shaping Elista’s innovation roadmap. One initiative already planned is the development of a localized Smart TV interface that recommends regional apps and content based on user location. This feature aims to personalize viewing experiences while also highlighting India’s ability to innovate for global markets.

It is perhaps a sign of where the company is headed. Elista often repeats its tagline “Making in India for the World,” and with this plant now operational, the phrase feels less like a slogan and more like a goal actively being realized.

