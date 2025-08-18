EliteHubs Opens First PC Showroom in Bengaluru

EliteHubs, a custom PC builder and gaming hardware retailer in India, announces the opening of its new PC showroom in Bengaluru. The company states this is India’s first computer showroom, designed as an experience zone for customers. The space displays more than 30 premium PC builds, allowing visitors to explore high-performance systems for various needs, including gaming, streaming, editing, and professional work like AI & ML.

This new showroom aims to provide a tangible experience of PC hardware. Visitors can interact with complete systems paired with different types of monitors, such as 4K color-accurate screens for editing and 360Hz refresh rate monitors for competitive gaming.

Key Takeaways

EliteHubs has launched a new PC showroom in Bengaluru, a first for India.

The showroom features over 30 custom PCs for different uses, including gaming, AI & ML, and music production.

Customers can test high-performance systems and a variety of displays.

The space includes specialized setups like flight simulators and racing simulators.

EliteHubs offers customer services like livestreamed builds, a 30-point test report, and extensive post-purchase support.

The showroom features specialized setups that demonstrate the use of high-end hardware. Examples include flight simulators with authentic controller gear and racing simulators that provide haptic feedback for realistic gameplay. The space also highlights AI PCs capable of running and training local AI models without an internet connection. For creative professionals, the showroom offers rendering and editing PCs to showcase software performance with programs like Adobe, DaVinci Resolve, AutoCAD, and Blender. Small Form Factor (SFF) PCs are also on display, demonstrating that high performance is possible in a compact size.

EliteHubs says its focus is on value, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The company builds each custom PC to a customer’s specific needs and budget, offering expert advice to help match hardware choices. The company claims to provide performance at competitive prices. To promote trust and transparency, clients can watch their PC being built live via a livestream or by visiting the store in person. They can also get videos of all parts with visible serial numbers and seals before assembly. Each system goes through a rigorous 30-point test, which checks fan curves, Cinebench results, 3D Mark scores, SSD speeds, and CPU/GPU temperatures. The report from this test is shared with the customer before the PC is sent out.

Post-purchase support is a key part of the company’s service. EliteHubs provides three years of free on-call and at-home technical support and warranty services seven days a week in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. The company states that this approach helps professionals avoid workflow disruptions by resolving issues quickly.

FAQs About the EliteHubs Showroom

Q1: What is EliteHubs and what do they do?

A1: EliteHubs is a company in India that specializes in building custom PCs and selling gaming hardware. They help customers select parts and build a computer tailored to their specific needs, from gaming to professional work.

Q2: What can I do at the new EliteHubs showroom in Bengaluru?

A2: The Bengaluru showroom is an experience zone where you can try out various high-end PC builds. You can test systems for different use cases like gaming, video editing, and AI. The showroom also has dedicated setups like flight simulators and racing simulators for visitors to experience.

Q3: What kind of computers are on display at the showroom?

A3: The showroom features more than 30 custom-built PCs for over 10 different use cases. These include systems for gaming, game development, streaming, video editing, rendering, AI & ML, and music production. There are also Small Form Factor (SFF) PCs that show high performance in a compact size.

Q4: What kind of support does EliteHubs offer after a purchase?

A4: After a purchase, EliteHubs provides three years of free technical support and warranty service. This support is available on-call or at the customer’s home in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, seven days a week.

Q5: How does EliteHubs ensure transparency in their PC builds?

A5: EliteHubs allows customers to watch their PC being assembled through a live stream or in person at the store. The company also sends a detailed 30-point test report for each system to the customer before shipping it, which includes results from various performance and temperature checks.