Enlight Metals Introduces 24-Hour Steel Delivery Across India

Enlight Metals Pvt Ltd, a growing metal aggregator in India’s industrial sector, has just rolled out a 24-hour delivery model for core steel products. The new initiative is designed to improve turnaround times and ensure steady supply for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and infrastructure companies. As of now, the service spans Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Key Takeaways:

Enlight Metals has launched a 24-hour delivery service for essential steel products.

OEMs, MSMEs, and infrastructure firms in five key Indian states are the primary beneficiaries.

Products included: HR/CR coils, TMT bars, GP sheets, structural steel, and MS pipes — all dispatched within 24 hours of order confirmation.

AI tools are integrated to streamline workflows, prioritize queries (notably from WhatsApp and email), and automate documentation.

The model itself is built around speed and predictability. Once an order is confirmed, items like HR/CR coils, TMT bars, GP sheets, structural steel, and MS pipes are dispatched within a single day. It’s a shift away from typical industry delays, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence across supply operations.

Enlight’s AI-enhanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems play a critical role. These platforms automatically prioritize incoming queries—especially those routed through WhatsApp and email—ensuring urgent requests reach the right team fast. That, in turn, cuts down on lag times and enhances customer satisfaction. On top of that, tasks like generating invoices and delivery challans are now automated, reducing paperwork hassles and helping with compliance.

Dhananjay Goel, Director at Enlight Metals, shared, “Our goal is to bring predictability, speed, and trust into a supply chain that’s often fragmented and slow.” He further added, “With our 24-hour delivery model, we’re not just moving steel faster — we’re enabling businesses to plan better, reduce downtime, and scale efficiently. For OEMs and MSMEs, time is money, and we’re making every hour count.”

Among the more practical advantages, Enlight’s system also offers real-time stock visibility, automatic pricing, and optimized dispatch routing. Early users of the service have already reported fewer production halts, fewer material shortages, and improved scheduling flexibility.

To reinforce its presence in the regions it serves, Enlight has partnered with SG Mart, a steel distribution platform. This collaboration is meant to accelerate its reach and lay the groundwork for a network of AI-driven delivery hubs nationwide.

Looking ahead, Enlight plans to extend the same 24-hour delivery model to non-ferrous metals like aluminium, copper, and alloy steel. The company aims to serve over 500 OEMs and MSMEs by the fiscal year 2026.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pune, Enlight Metals Pvt. Ltd. focuses on streamlining the metal sourcing experience for OEMs. By connecting them directly with reliable suppliers, the company emphasizes quality, fair pricing, and transparency. Currently, Enlight supports more than 500 OEMs across Maharashtra, catering to industries like automotive manufacturing, railways, cable tray production, renewable energy, heavy engineering, and construction.

