Epson and Police Raid Chembur to Combat Counterfeits

In one of the biggest crackdowns in recent times, Epson joined hands with the Mumbai Police to raid a manufacturing and distribution hub for counterfeit Epson products in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, on August 12, 2025. The operation led to the seizure of fake goods valued at nearly Rs 44 lakh and the arrest of two individuals.

The raid focused on manufacturers and distributors dealing in fake Epson ink bottles and packaging materials. Authorities have described the seizure as one of the largest in recent years, not only for its value but also for the sheer scale of items recovered.

Key Takeaways

Epson and Mumbai Police carried out a raid in Chembur on August 12, 2025.

The raid led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of counterfeit goods worth about Rs 44 lakh.

Thousands of fake Epson ink bottles, ribbon cartridges, and packaging materials were confiscated.

Police also found machinery used for producing counterfeit goods and a truck meant for transportation.

Epson India reaffirmed its commitment to protecting customers and safeguarding its brand reputation.

When police searched the premises, they uncovered an extensive stock of fake products. This included 3,758 packed Epson ink bottles, 6,080 Epson ribbon cartridges, and 12,467 refilled ink bottles. Authorities also found 14,366 empty plastic bottles, likely prepared for refilling. The stockpile of packaging materials was even larger, with 49,750 Epson ink bottle outer boxes, 9,945 ribbon cartridge outer boxes, and 35,430 Epson holograms. The seizure further included 11,380 Epson MRP stickers, 31,400 Epson bottle shrink sleeves, 14,600 QR code labels, and 11,070 Epson PictureMate stickers.

Along with the products, police also confiscated equipment used in the counterfeiting process. Among the items seized were 12 barrels of non-genuine ink, each holding 20 liters, as well as sealing and vacuum machines, ink bottle sealing machines, and an inkjet printing machine. A tempo truck used to distribute these counterfeit goods was also recovered.

Counterfeit printing supplies are more than a business issue. For customers, they often mean poor quality, damage to printers, and even potential safety risks. For companies like Epson, the consequences are equally serious, ranging from financial losses to a decline in customer trust and harm to brand reputation.

By working with law enforcement, Epson continues to push back against the spread of counterfeit goods. A spokesperson for Epson India expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their swift action, stating that customer protection, partner support, and product authenticity remain top priorities. The raid, they noted, highlights just how widespread and organized the counterfeit trade has become in the industry.

Epson, headquartered in Japan, is known globally as a leader in technology and sustainable digital solutions. In India, Epson India Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a major player in digital imaging and printing, with a product range that spans inkjet printers, scanners, and projectors. The company emphasizes quality and sustainability, aiming to serve both homes and businesses across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the dangers of using counterfeit printing supplies?

A1. Using fake printing supplies can lead to poor print quality, cause damage to your printer, and pose safety risks. The materials used in these products are often not regulated.

Q2. How can I identify genuine Epson products?

A2. Epson products have specific security features on their packaging, such as holograms, QR code labels, and clear seals. You should buy products only from authorized Epson dealers or the official Epson website.

Q3. What is the difference between a genuine product and a refilled one?

A3. A genuine product is an original item made by the brand, in this case, Epson. A refilled one is a used product that has been refilled with ink or toner that is not made by the original brand. Refilling a product can affect its performance.