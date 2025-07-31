Epson Launches EpiqVision Mini Portable Laser Projectors in India

Epson has just introduced two new additions to its smart projector lineup in India: The EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W. These compact, portable laser projectors are clearly aimed at home entertainment enthusiasts, packing in Full HD visuals, integrated Google TV, and Dolby Audio support, all within a design that’s meant to blend style with convenience.

Key Takeaways

New Models: Epson introduced the EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W projectors.

Epson introduced the EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W projectors. Visuals: Both models project up to a 381 cm (150-inch) screen in Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution. They have 1,000 lumens of brightness and support HDR10 and HLG.

Both models project up to a 381 cm (150-inch) screen in Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution. They have 1,000 lumens of brightness and support HDR10 and HLG. Smart Features: Google TV and Google Cast are built-in, which allows direct streaming from popular apps and devices.

Google TV and Google Cast are built-in, which allows direct streaming from popular apps and devices. Audio: The projectors include dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The projectors include dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Pricing: The EF-22N is priced at an MRP of ₹1,19,999, and the EF-21W at ₹99,999.

At the heart of both models is the promise of a true big-screen experience at home. They can project images as large as 150 inches (that’s roughly 381 cm diagonally), delivering Full HD resolution (1920x1080p). With a brightness of 1,000 lumens and support for HDR10 and HLG, Epson is betting that these projectors can handle not just dimly lit rooms but also settings with some ambient light, which tends to be a sticking point for similar products.

The EF-22N and EF-21W are built with Epson’s proprietary 3LCD technology, which, according to the company, delivers colors up to three times brighter than comparable 1-chip DLP projectors. This could make a noticeable difference, especially for viewers used to more muted displays on entry-level projectors.

Entertainment-wise, both projectors come equipped with Google TV built right in. That means you don’t need to connect any external devices to access your favorite streaming platforms. You also get Google Cast functionality, so you can easily mirror or stream content from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Sound isn’t overlooked either. Each projector houses dual 5W speakers enhanced with Dolby Audio, so even without an external sound system, you’re likely to get reasonably rich and clear audio.

Design-wise, they’re meant to be taken around the house, or even outdoors. Sleek and metallic in appearance, the EF-22N, in particular, features a built-in stand with a wide range of adjustment 41 horizontally and 150 degrees vertically. That makes projecting on a wall or even a ceiling surprisingly easy. Their lightweight build adds to their portability, making them a practical choice for anyone looking to shift their viewing setup from room to room.

Under the hood, both projectors use laser light sources rated for up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free use. That also contributes to lower power consumption, which might be a plus for those concerned about energy efficiency. The devices come with a warranty covering three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

In terms of pricing, the EpiqVision Mini EF-22N carries a maximum retail price of ₹1,19,999, while the EF-21W is priced at ₹99,999. So, while they’re not exactly budget buys, they’re clearly positioned as premium home entertainment solutions.

“The Epson EpiqVision Mini Smart Portable Laser Projectors EF-22N and EF-21W are the perfect addition for families looking for a next-level entertainment experience at home,” said Harish AK, Sr. General Manager Visual Products, Epson India. “Simple and easy to connect and use these projectors deliver an amazing big screen experience.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the main difference between the Epson EF-22N and EF-21W models?

A1. The primary difference is that the EF-22N model comes with a built-in adjustable stand offering 360° horizontal and 150° vertical adjustment for flexible projection.

Q2. What is Google TV, and do I need a separate streaming stick?

A2. Google TV is a smart platform built into the projectors that provides access to popular streaming services. You do not need a separate streaming device to watch content.

Q3. What is the benefit of a laser light source in a projector?

A3. The laser light source provides up to 20,000 hours of operation without needing maintenance. It is also part of an energy-efficient design.

Q4. Can I use these projectors in a bright room?

A4. The projectors deliver 1,000 lumens of color and white brightness. Epson states that with its 3LCD technology, they produce brighter colors and can be used even in ambient lighting conditions.

Q5. Do I need to connect external speakers?

A5. It is not necessary to connect external speakers. Both projectors have built-in dual 5W speakers that support Dolby Audio™.