Esports World Cup 2025 Matches to Stream on Sony LIV in India

NODWIN Gaming, one of South Asia’s major players in the esports and gaming industry, has just confirmed that Sony LIV has picked up the Hindi and English media rights for select matches of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. The move is clearly aimed at expanding the tournament’s reach and making esports more relatable and accessible to audiences across India.

Key Takeaways

Sony LIV to stream select Esports World Cup 2025 matches in Hindi and English.

Hindi coverage for Chess started on July 24; EWC Hindi streams began July 25.

BGMI team Aryan x TMG Gaming and top Indian chess Grandmasters to represent India.

Weekly shows, behind-the-scenes features, and player interactions to stream on Sony LIV.

The tournament, returning to Riyadh, boasts a $70.45 million prize pool.

So what does that mean for fans here? Well, to start with, Sony LIV will be streaming selected EWC 2025 matches in both Hindi and English a significant step toward engaging viewers in their preferred language. Chess coverage in Hindi already began on July 24, and the broader EWC match coverage followed in Hindi from July 25. It’s a shift that feels overdue, honestly, considering how quickly esports is gaining ground in the region.

Among the Indian teams participating, Aryan x TMG Gaming, known for their performance in BGMI, will be representing the country. In chess, India has put forth an impressive roster of Grandmasters. And the tournament itself? It’s returning to Riyadh, with a staggering $70.45 million prize pool. That’s over INR 600 crore, an eye-popping number by any standard.

But the initiative isn’t just about match broadcasts. Sony LIV is also planning to roll out weekly shows, exclusive behind the scenes content, and player interaction segments. These are designed to offer a more immersive experience, something that might appeal to casual viewers just as much as hardcore fans. It’s part of a broader content push following NODWIN Gaming’s partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), where NODWIN was tapped to handle media rights and regional distribution in South Asia.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director at NODWIN Gaming, emphasized that their goal is to bring the Esports World Cup experience to as many fans as possible across the region. He mentioned that teaming up with Sony LIV is a major milestone in that journey, allowing them to deliver personalized and regionalized content. With both Hindi and English coverage, they hope to create something that truly feels like it’s for the fans, not just about the game.

The Esports World Cup 2025, organized by the EWCF, will once again take place in Riyadh during the summer. It’s expected to feature a wide array of top-tier esports clubs and individual talents across multiple titles. And with such a substantial prize pool and expanding global footprint, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the esports calendar.

India’s presence this year is particularly notable. The team AxTMG recently clinched the BMPS 2025 title, earning their ticket to the World Cup. On the chess side, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi made history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025, competing under Gen.G Esports. He’s joined by a stellar lineup: Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa (India Rank: 1, World Rank: 4), Aravindh Chithambaram (India Rank: 4, World Rank: 11), Vidit Gujrathi (India Rank: 6, World Rank: 26), and Nihal Sarin (India Rank: 8, World Rank: 40), all playing for Team S8UL. Rising star Aarav Dengla rounds out what could easily be described as one of the strongest Indian chess contingents to ever hit the global esports stage.

With Indian players stepping up in various titles, Esports World Cup 2025 feels like a pivotal moment. It’s not just about competing; it’s about proving something on a global platform. And maybe, just maybe, it’s the kind of event that could finally give esports in India the mainstream recognition it’s been inching toward for years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025?

A1: The Esports World Cup 2025 is a global esports tournament featuring top clubs and players competing across multiple game titles, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a large prize pool.

Q2: Which Indian teams and players are participating in the EWC 2025?

A2: India’s BGMI team Aryan x TMG Gaming will compete. In chess, Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh Chithambaram, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, and Aarav Dengla are representing India.

Q3: How can I watch the Esports World Cup 2025 in India?

A3: Select matches of the Esports World Cup 2025 will be streamed in Hindi and English on the Sony LIV app and its official website.

Q4: When do the EWC 2025 broadcasts start on Sony LIV?

A4: Hindi coverage for Chess began on July 24, followed by other EWC matches in Hindi from July 25. Tekken 8 broadcasts start on August 13.

Q5: What kind of additional content will Sony LIV provide for the EWC 2025?

A5: Sony LIV will stream weekly shows, behind-the-scenes features, and player interactions spotlighting EWC athletes and teams.