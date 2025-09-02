Fastrack Launches MYND AI Smartwatch in India

Fastrack, a popular smartwatch brand among Indian youth, has launched the Fastrack MYND, a new AI-powered smartwatch designed for the Indian market. The launch comes at a time when artificial intelligence is becoming more common in the global wearables space. The MYND is meant for people who are comfortable using AI in their daily routines. It combines smart AI-driven features with a full health and fitness suite; all wrapped in a stylish design.

Key Features of Fastrack MYND

The MYND introduces AI-powered watch faces that adapt to reflect a user’s mood and imagination, creating a more personalized experience.

It also includes a voice assistant, allowing users to set reminders or ask quick questions without needing to reach for their phone.

For wellness, Fastrack has packed in a complete health and fitness suite, featuring heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, sleep analysis, and women’s cycle tracking. The watch also supports over 100 sports modes, making it suitable for a wide range of workouts.

Battery performance is supported by fast USB-C charging. A 10-minute charge provides enough power for a full day of use, which is convenient for users who are always on the go.

The smartwatch features a 4.9 cm curved AMOLED display that delivers clear and sharp visuals for notifications, health data, and other functions.

Design and Durability

Fastrack has positioned the MYND not only as a smart device but also as a style statement. It features dual tone straps available in trendy colors, giving users the option to match their smartwatch with different moods and outfits. The MYND is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, making it durable enough for workouts and outdoor use.

Seenivasan K, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Titan’s Wearable Division, shared that Fastrack’s smartwatch strategy is closely tied to both consumer behavior and technology trends. He explained that today’s users are open to adopting AI across work, play, and health. According to him, the MYND is not only about efficiency but also about self-expression. He added that this launch represents a new beginning for the Smart Wearables team.

Price and Availability

Fastrack is recognized as a leading youth brand in India, known for trendy and fashion-forward designs. With the launch of MYND, the company is extending that identity into AI-powered smart wearables, aiming to keep pace with the evolving lifestyles of its users.

The Fastrack MYND is priced at ₹3,999. It is available at Fastrack stores, Titan World outlets, watch and mobile dealers, e-commerce platforms, and the official Fastrack website. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, ensuring easy syncing with existing setups.

Fastrack MYND Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What are the main features of the Fastrack MYND smartwatch?

A. The Fastrack MYND has AI-powered watch faces, a voice assistant, and a full health and fitness suite. It also features a 4.9 cm Curved AMOLED display, fast USB-C charging, and is IP68 water and dust resistant.

Q. How much does the Fastrack MYND cost?

A. The Fastrack MYND is priced at ₹3,999.

Q. Where can I buy the Fastrack MYND?

A. You can buy the smartwatch at Fastrack stores, Titan World outlets, major watch and mobile phone dealers, e-commerce sites, and on the Fastrack website.

Q. Does the Fastrack MYND work with my phone?

A. Yes, the Fastrack MYND is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.