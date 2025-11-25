Fastrack Smart Launches Cosmix Smartwatch With Space Design and Built-in AI

Fastrack Smart, the tech-driven division of the popular youth lifestyle brand Fastrack, has officially launched its latest smartwatch, the Fastrack Smart Cosmix. The announcement feels like a deliberate shift for the brand, almost as if Fastrack is trying to build a more defined identity that blends futuristic style with practical intelligence. The Cosmix arrives with a strong visual direction inspired by celestial exploration, backed by a built-in AI system that aims to make daily interactions feel more intuitive.

Priced at INR 6,499, the smartwatch is now available across Fastrack stores, Titan World locations, leading retailers, major e-commerce platforms, and the brand’s official website.

Key Takeaways

The Fastrack Smart Cosmix launches at INR 6,499.

It carries a space helmet-inspired Cosmic Tribe case with celestial design cues.

Includes built-in AI Chat for conversational assistance.

Users can create infinite AI-generated watchfaces tailored to their mood or style.

Available in Onyx Black, Copper Clay, and Granite Grey.

Design and Aesthetics

The Cosmix immediately stands out because of its bold Cosmic Tribe case. The design draws from spacefaring helmets and gear, with smooth aerodynamic curves that give it a futuristic personality. It is not subtle, and maybe it is not meant to be. The overall look seems crafted for people who enjoy wearing something that feels almost like a little piece of sci-fi on their wrist.

Fastrack offers three color variants. Onyx Black is the classic choice for those who prefer a darker, more minimal appearance. Copper Clay leans toward a warm metallic tone that feels a bit adventurous. Granite Grey lands somewhere between understated and distinctive. Each one has its own personality, so selecting a color might take a moment of thought, depending on the style someone connects with.

Intelligence and User Interface

Beyond the aesthetics, the Cosmix brings AI into the daily user experience. The built-in AI chat feature allows the wearer to ask quick questions, track tasks, or simply explore ideas using conversational prompts right from the wrist. It might not replace a smartphone assistant fully, yet it provides a sense of convenience that could grow on users over time.

One of the more intriguing additions is the AI-generated watchfaces feature. Users can create endless variations that adapt instantly to their mood, outfit, or aesthetic preference. It almost turns the smartwatch into a personal canvas, which is something I think many younger users will appreciate.

The overall interface has a distinctly futuristic approach, with neon-glowing icons, dynamic line art, and smooth transitions. A dedicated Smart Board or Info grid brings everything into one sleek dashboard, offering quick access to daily activity summaries, goal tracking, and notifications. It feels designed for someone who likes having information available at a glance without digging through menus.

Functionality and Focus

While the Cosmix leans heavily into its design and AI-driven features, Fastrack has not ignored the basics. The smartwatch includes advanced sensors for fitness and wellness tracking, covering daily activity, sleep patterns, and other health indicators. It is clearly built with young users in mind, particularly those navigating early careers or personal independence where technology doubles as both a tool and a form of expression.

Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited, spoke about the vision behind the product. He shared that the Cosmix was built on the belief that standing out begins with design. “Its unique spacefaring helmet-inspired design makes a statement, and its AI engine brings clarity and ease to everyday life,” he said. He added that the product aims to bring together high-impact design and intelligent functionality for those who want technology that elevates their lifestyle.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the Fastrack Smart Cosmix?

A1: The Fastrack Smart Cosmix is a newly launched smartwatch by Fastrack Smart, recognized for its cosmic-inspired design, built-in AI chat, and features like AI-generated watchfaces.

Q2: What is the price of the Fastrack Smart Cosmix in India?

A2: The Fastrack Smart Cosmix is priced at INR 6,499.

Q3: What are the key features of the Cosmix smartwatch?

A3: Key features include a space helmet-inspired case design, built-in AI chat, infinite AI-generated watchfaces, a futuristic UI with neon-glowing icons, the Smart Board or Info grid interface, and advanced fitness and wellness tracking.

Q4: What colors is the Fastrack Smart Cosmix available in?

A4: The smartwatch comes in Onyx Black, Copper Clay, and Granite Grey.

Q5: Where can I buy the Fastrack Smart Cosmix?

A5: The smartwatch is available at Fastrack stores, Titan World outlets, leading watch and mobile retailers, major e-commerce platforms, and the official Fastrack website.