FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Launches with INR 1 Crore Prize Pool and Major Game Updates

nCore Games, in partnership with Leverage and NODWIN Gaming, has officially launched the FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 (FBL 2.0) today, setting a new milestone in India’s esports landscape. Alongside the tournament’s kickoff, the developers rolled out a substantial update to FAU-G: Domination, refreshing its gameplay experience quite significantly.

What immediately stands out is the prize pool, which has been doubled from the previous ₹50 lakh to a whopping ₹1 crore. The decision reflects the growing enthusiasm and engagement from the FAU-G community. Yet, beyond just the money, this league marks something larger, it’s India’s first esports and upskilling platform to debut after the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA). Importantly, it’s entirely free to enter, staying true to the principle of skill-based competition without any entry fees or in-app purchase barriers.

Key Takeaways

Tournament Details and Upskilling Focus

The FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 aims to cultivate competitive gaming talent from the grassroots level. Over the next three months, players from across the country will participate in the qualifiers, all vying for a spot in the grand finale. The concluding LAN event, organized with NODWIN Gaming, promises to be a significant moment for India’s esports community. The exact venue and dates will be revealed as the qualifiers move forward.

What truly distinguishes FBL 2.0, though, is its emphasis on personal and professional growth. Beyond the cash rewards, top performers will earn a trip to the UK to enhance their skills in game development. This includes exposure to top universities, visits to leading game studios, and access to personalized career guidance. Participants will also receive English language training to prepare for certifications like IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE.

It’s an initiative that feels like a thoughtful step forward bridging the thrill of esports with long-term career opportunities. In many ways, it shows how gaming in India is beginning to move beyond entertainment, becoming a gateway to global creative industries.

Major Gameplay Overhaul

Coinciding with the league’s launch, FAU-G: Domination has undergone a major gameplay update that reshapes the experience quite dramatically.

Gunplay Improvements: The developers have focused heavily on responsiveness and realism. Players can now feel smoother weapon handling, enhanced muzzle flashes, clearer bullet trails, and a redesigned recoil system that feels more natural. Character movement has been refined with improved blending and subtle camera shakes that lend more weight to action sequences. The sniping and scope mechanics are noticeably sharper too, while grenade gameplay now includes more intuitive animations and crosshair behavior.

Audio and Immersion Upgrades: Sound has received special attention this time. Shooting, ambient, and environmental audio have all been tuned to heighten immersion. Players can expect better spatial sound cues, helping track enemy footsteps or nearby gunfire more accurately. There are even new ricochet sounds that add a layer of tactical awareness and realism.

Visually, effects like bullet impact particles and travel paths have been upgraded to give the game a more polished, cinematic quality. Altogether, these tweaks are designed to make FAU-G: Domination feel more professional and tournament-ready. Players can jump into the competition right away, as the update goes live today.

Compliance with PROGA 2025

FBL 2.0 is particularly significant because it’s the first major esports and upskilling initiative to emerge after the implementation of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA). Enacted in August 2025, PROGA formally recognizes esports as a legitimate, skill-based sporting discipline, setting the stage for safer and more structured industry growth.

By being entirely free to enter and strictly focused on player skill, the FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 fully aligns with the new regulatory standards. This compliance not only ensures transparency and fairness but also strengthens the credibility of homegrown titles like FAU-G: Domination in India’s expanding esports ecosystem.

In many ways, FBL 2.0 isn’t just another competition, it’s a signal that Indian esports are maturing, blending competitive excitement with meaningful learning and regulatory clarity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 (FBL 2.0)?

A. FBL 2.0 is the second season of the official esports’ tournament for the Indian mobile game FAU-G: Domination, organized by nCore Games in partnership with Leverage and NODWIN Gaming. It is India’s first esports platform that combines competitive play with career upskilling opportunities.

Q2. How much is the total prize money for FBL 2.0?

A. The total prize pool for FBL 2.0 has been doubled from ₹50 lakh to a substantial ₹1 crore.

Q3. What kind of upskilling opportunities are offered to the winners?

A. Top players will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the UK to gain exposure in the game development field through Leverage. This includes visiting global game studios and prominent universities, along with getting personalized career counseling and English language training.

Q4. Is there an entry fee for the FAU-G Bharat League 2.0?

A. No, the tournament is free to enter. It emphasizes skill-based competition and requires no entry fee or purchases to join, ensuring compliance with India’s new gaming regulations.

Q5. What were the major changes in the FAU-G: Domination update?

A. The game received a major overhaul focused on improving competitive play. Key updates include reworked recoil logic and enhanced feel for gunplay, better spatial audio for sounds like footsteps and gunfire, and improved mechanics for snipers and grenades.