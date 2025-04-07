Fed Up With Dropped Calls? JBL’s New Earbuds in India Might Just Be Your Answer!

Are you tired of that constant struggle with poor audio quality and dropped connections during important calls or while trying to enjoy your favorite tunes? Well, music lovers and busy bees in India, get ready for a potential game-changer! JBL has just announced its brand-new Tune Series 2, and it looks like they’ve packed it with features designed to redefine your personal audio experience.

Launched on April 7, 2025, this series isn’t just about listening to music; it’s about seamlessly integrating audio into your everyday life. JBL is introducing three distinct models – the Tune Buds 2, Tune Beam 2, and Tune Flex 2 – each catering to different preferences and needs. Whether you prefer the snug fit of traditional buds, the sleek look of a closed stick design, or the more open feel of an earbud with a stick, there seems to be something for everyone.

What really catches the eye are the features JBL is boasting. Imagine crystal-clear calls even when you’re in a noisy environment. The Tune Series 2 comes equipped with not one or two, but six precision-engineered microphones! That’s a significant upgrade and promises to make those frustrating “can you hear me now?” moments a thing of the past. Adding to this is Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology, which intelligently adjusts the noise cancellation based on your surroundings. This means you can stay focused on your call or your music, whether you’re in a bustling market or a quiet office.

Connectivity is another area where JBL seems to be raising the bar. Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology with LE Audio, these earbuds promise exceptional and efficient wireless performance. For those of us who juggle multiple devices, the Multi-Point Connection is a welcome addition, allowing you to effortlessly switch between your laptop and phone, for instance. And for Android users, the inclusion of Google Fast Pair means instant, hassle-free pairing with your devices. No more fumbling through Bluetooth menus!

Durability is also a key consideration for everyday use. The entire Tune Series 2 boasts an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. This means you can confidently take them to the gym or even get caught in a light drizzle without worrying about damaging your earbuds.

But it’s not just about functionality; JBL is also focusing on personalization. The JBL Headphones app offers a suite of customization options, including Personi-Fi 3.0, which allows you to tailor the sound profile to your unique hearing preferences. You can also customize gesture controls and make other audio adjustments through the app. Features like TalkThru let you have quick conversations without removing your earbuds, and VoiceAware helps you hear your own voice more naturally during calls.

Battery life is another impressive aspect. JBL claims up to 48 hours of total playback across all three models when combined with the charging case. Even with Adaptive Noise Cancelling turned on, you can expect around 10 hours of playtime on the earbuds themselves (varying slightly between models), with an additional 30+ hours from the case. That’s enough to power you through days of music, calls, and podcasts!

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, highlighted JBL’s commitment to providing an enhanced audio experience with superior sound quality and all-day comfort. This new series certainly seems to be delivering on that promise.

So, when can you get your hands on these promising earbuds? They will be available starting April 17, 2025, across major retailers and on JBL’s official website. The JBL Tune Buds 2 will be priced at Rs 9,499, the Tune Beam 2 at Rs 11,999, and the Tune Flex 2 at Rs 10,499. They will come in Black, Blue, and White colors.

Could the JBL Tune Series 2 be the answer to your audio woes? With its impressive feature set, focus on call quality, and long battery life, it certainly looks like a strong contender in the personal audio market in India. Keep an eye out for their launch on April 17th!