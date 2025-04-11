Fed Up With Your Phone Dying Before You Do? This New Phone Might Just Be Your Savior!

Are you constantly searching for a charger? Does your phone battery anxiety keep you tethered to power outlets? Well, get ready for a game-changer! iQOO has just dropped its latest Z10 series in India, and one phone in particular is making waves for its unbelievable battery life.

Meet the iQOO Z10, a smartphone that boasts India’s biggest battery ever packed into a mobile device – a whopping 7300mAh! Yes, you read that right. According to iQOO’s internal research, as of March 25, 2025, no other smartphone in India offers a battery this massive. Imagine going through your day, and even the next, without constantly glancing at that dreaded low-battery icon.

But the iQOO Z10 isn’t just about endurance. It’s surprisingly slim too, measuring just 0.789 cm in its slender frame. This means you get a powerhouse battery without the bulk. And when it finally does need a refill, the 90W FlashCharge technology will get you back in the game in no time, juicing up from 1% to 50% in a mere 33 minutes.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z10 packs a punch with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. This chipset ensures smooth performance for all your daily tasks, from Browse and social media to demanding games. Its AnTuTu score of over 820K+ places it among the fastest smartphones in its price segment (under INR 25,000 as of March 25, 2025).

Joining the Z10 is its sibling, the iQOO Z10x 5G. While it doesn’t have the same colossal battery, its 6500mAh unit is still substantial and promises long-lasting performance. The Z10x also supports 44W FlashCharge, taking it from 1% to 50% in 40 minutes. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, the Z10x delivers reliable performance with an AnTuTu score of 728K+.

Both phones in the series are designed with the needs of college students and young, dynamic individuals in mind. They sport vibrant displays – a 6.77-inch Quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits on the Z10, and a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Z10x. These displays promise an immersive experience for everything from watching videos to playing games.

Durability is also a key focus. The iQOO Z10 comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Z10x has an IP64 rating. Both phones have undergone rigorous testing, including extreme temperature resistance and military-grade certification, ensuring they can handle the rigors of daily life.

For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO Z10 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 32MP front camera. It even supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. The iQOO Z10x sports a 50MP main rear camera along with a 2MP bokeh lens and an 8MP front camera, also with 4K video recording capabilities.

On the software front, both phones run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, promising a smooth and user-friendly experience. iQOO is also committed to providing long-term support with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

The iQOO Z10 series also comes with some smart AI-powered features, such as AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from photos and AI Photo Enhance for restoring old images. Features like AI Note Assist and Live Text aim to simplify everyday tasks.

The iQOO Z10 will be available starting April 16th, with prices ranging from INR 19,999 to INR 23,999 (effective prices).

The iQOO Z10x will go on sale from April 22nd, with effective prices between INR 12,499 to INR 15,499.

Both will be available on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store, with launch offers including discounts with select ICICI and SBI cards and exchange bonuses.

So, if you’re tired of constantly worrying about your phone’s battery life and crave a device that can keep up with your demanding lifestyle, the iQOO Z10 series might just be the answer you’ve been waiting for. With its massive battery, powerful performance, and sleek design, it’s definitely worth checking out.