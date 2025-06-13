Feel the Thunder: JBL Teams Up with Warner Bros. Discovery for James Gunn’s Superman

The sound of Superman is about to get a serious upgrade—and not just on screen. JBL has joined forces with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products India in a new collaboration that’s set to launch just ahead of the release of James Gunn’s much-anticipated “Superman,” premiering July 11. At its core, this partnership is all about audio: turning up the volume on the film’s score, its soaring action sequences, and everything in between—thanks to JBL’s immersive sound technology. It’s all part of JBL’s expansive new 360-degree marketing effort, “The Sound of Greatness,” featuring its Live Series Headphones, True Wireless earbuds, and cutting-edge Soundbars.

Key Takeaways:

JBL and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products India have partnered around the release of the upcoming “Superman” film.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11.

The collaboration anchors JBL’s “The Sound of Greatness” campaign, spotlighting Live Series Headphones, True Wireless earbuds, and Soundbars.

Exclusive JBL Experience Zones and Soundbar Walls will be installed at 2,000 retail locations across India.

A new retail activation program lets consumers earn points to win JBL products and official “Superman” merchandise.

The campaign includes co-branded in-store displays and a strong digital push.

Fans are invited to join the #TheSoundofGreatness social campaign to win movie tickets by highlighting their favorite JBL features.

JBL’s prepping for a nationwide retail push, and it’s not subtle. Experience Zones and Soundbar Walls are coming to 2,000 stores across India, offering customers a first-hand taste of cinematic sound. Shoppers will be able to watch the latest “Superman” trailer enhanced with JBL’s premium Soundbars—featuring Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam tech that really does feel larger-than-life. It’s a bold move that brings the theater experience into the retail space, giving people the chance to actually feel the audio before making a purchase.

But this isn’t just about listening. JBL is going beyond the usual in-store demos with a points-based rewards program. .Shoppers can rack up points toward exclusive “Superman” merchandise and premium JBL gear—a clever way to blend fan enthusiasm with real incentives. And visually, the campaign will be hard to miss: stores will be decked out in co-branded point-of-sale displays and promotional materials that seamlessly tie the film’s branding with JBL’s identity. It’s immersive, interactive, and designed to pull fans deeper into the experience.

Over on social media, JBL is drumming up buzz with the hashtag #TheSoundofGreatness. It’s an open invitation to fans: share what makes your favorite JBL product special—whether it’s the deep bass, the sleek design, or just how it makes your day better. Lucky participants will snag tickets to see “Superman” in theaters, giving the campaign a fun, personal edge. It’s a savvy way to connect product love with fandom—and vice versa.

Speaking on the partnership, Vikram Sharma, Group Vice President for APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, emphasized that JBL’s reputation for delivering bold, emotive sound made them a natural fit. He hinted at a range of high-performance promotions and activations that will help bring the world of Superman to life in new and exciting ways.

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle at HARMAN India, shared a slightly more reflective take. He talked about the shared values between JBL and iconic stories like Superman—joy, hope, and a touch of nostalgia. For him, the collaboration is more than marketing; it’s a cultural alignment. By leaning into pop culture and storytelling, JBL is deepening its role in entertainment and, frankly, making the case for why it’s a go-to brand for immersive sound.

At a broader level, this collaboration underscores how two titans—one in storytelling, the other in sound—are coming together to create something bigger than either could achieve alone. DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures are relaunching one of cinema’s most iconic heroes. Meanwhile, JBL continues pushing the boundaries of audio, not just in living rooms, but across concert halls, cinemas, and everyday headphones.

Gunn’s take on Superman is expected to bring fresh energy to the character, and sound will play a pivotal role in that transformation. JBL is laser-focused on amplifying those moments—whether it’s the subtle emotion in the score or the thunderous punch of a fight scene. Their Live Series Headphones deliver adaptive noise canceling and long battery life, helping you stay locked into the moment. The True Wireless earbuds are compact but mighty, making it easy to enjoy blockbuster sound on the go. And the Soundbars, powered by Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam, turn any room into a theater. That’s not hyperbole—it’s just really good engineering.

Altogether, this is more than just a film tie-in. It’s a comprehensive strategy aimed at giving audiences a taste of the film’s spectacle, even before they sit down in a theater. By blending digital outreach with physical retail experiences, JBL is hoping to appeal to both tech-savvy audiophiles and casual movie lovers. If all goes as planned, this campaign could be a win not just for JBL and Warner Bros., but for anyone in India looking to experience sound a little differently this summer.