NewsAutomobiles

First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi

JSW MG Motor India opens its first MG Select luxury dealership in Delhi, offering premium electric vehicles like the Cyberster and M9.

By Swayam Malhotra
6 Min Read
First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi

JSW MG Motor India has just launched its first MG Select Experience Centre in Delhi, stepping into the capital’s luxury vehicle segment with notable intent. The new dealership, located in the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, was inaugurated by Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma. It’s part of a broader rollout strategy, with plans to establish 14 MG Select centres across 13 major Indian cities by the third quarter of 2025.

Contents
Key TakeawaysFAQs

Key Takeaways

  • JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated its first MG Select dealership in Delhi.
  • The dealership is located in the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area.
  • This move focuses on the growing luxury car market in India.
  • MG Select showrooms will feature premium electric vehicles like the MG Cyberster and MG M9.
  • More MG Select centres are planned across 13 Indian cities by Q3 2025.

This move is clearly aimed at tapping into the fast-growing luxury car market in India, where consumer preferences are steadily leaning toward premium and electric mobility solutions. With the launch of this new format, MG isn’t just selling cars. It’s trying to offer something more nuanced—a tailored experience that goes beyond the usual showroom layout.

Unlike conventional outlets, these MG Select dealerships are styled more like contemporary art galleries. Think clean white interiors, carefully curated lighting, and vehicles positioned almost like exhibits. The idea seems to be to create a setting where the cars aren’t just displayed, they’re presented. And maybe, in a way, appreciated.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director at JSW MG Motor India, mentioned that luxury consumption in India has seen a significant uptick. He said MG Select is about crafting a space where luxury car buyers can genuinely enjoy the ownership journey—not just the product but everything around it. Amit Garg, Dealer Principal of MG SELECT Delhi, echoed this sentiment, saying the new centre is designed to be more than a showroom. It’s meant to cultivate a community, where aspirations aren’t just catered to but understood.

The spotlight here is firmly on premium electric vehicles and new energy vehicles, including plug-in and strong hybrids. Leading the showcase at the Delhi location are the MG Cyberster and the MG M9. The Cyberster is a fully electric roadster that clocks 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. It houses a 77 kWh battery pack, which claims a range of 443 km as per WLTP standards. Meanwhile, the MG M9 is a luxury all-electric MPV featuring top-tier comforts such as ventilated, heated, and even massage-enabled seats in the front and second rows. Its 90 kWh battery is said to deliver up to 430 km of range.

This opening in Delhi follows closely on the heels of MG Select’s debut in Thane, Maharashtra. Clearly, this isn’t a one-off. JSW MG Motor India is working toward a wider footprint, aiming for 520 touchpoints across 270 cities by the end of FY2024-25. That includes not just major metros, but Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities too, broadening access to premium EVs in markets that were once overlooked.

Backing all this is the joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, established in 2023. Together, they’ve committed ₹5,000 crore to expanding local manufacturing and launching new models every few months. That steady product pipeline, with an eye on new energy vehicles, could well shape MG’s standing in India for years to come.

In a market where expectations are evolving, this feels like a timely step. Whether it will resonate deeply with the luxury EV audience in Delhi and beyond remains to be seen, but the intent is unmistakably clear.

FAQs

Q1: What is an MG Select dealership?

A1: An MG Select dealership is a new, premium retail format by JSW MG Motor India, designed to offer a luxury car buying experience. These showrooms focus on showcasing premium electric vehicles and new energy vehicles like the MG Cyberster and MG M9, with an art gallery-like ambiance.

Q2: Which vehicles will be available at MG Select dealerships?

A2: MG Select dealerships will feature premium electric vehicles and new energy vehicles, including the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the MG M9 luxury electric MPV.

Q3: How many MG Select dealerships are planned for India?

A3: JSW MG Motor India plans to establish 14 MG Select experience centres across 13 major Indian cities by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Q4: What is the significance of the Delhi MG Select dealership opening?

A4: The opening of the first MG Select dealership in Delhi marks JSW MG Motor India’s formal entry into the luxury vehicle market in the National Capital, aiming to cater to the growing demand for premium automotive experiences.

Q5: What are the key features of the MG Cyberster and MG M9?

A5: The MG Cyberster is an electric roadster with a 77 kWh battery, 443 km range (WLTP), and a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.2 seconds. The MG M9 is a luxury electric MPV with a 90 kWh battery, 430 km range, and features like ventilated, heated, and massage functions for seats.

India Set to Unveil First Locally Made Semiconductor Chip in 2025
Samsung Foldable Phones See Record Pre-Orders in India
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India
Tesla EV Buyers in India Get Financing Options from Kotak Mahindra Prime
iPhone 17 Air May Pack Smaller Battery Than iPhone 16, iOS 26 Could Save the Day
TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara
Next Article DuckDuckGo and Kagi Let You Filter Out AI-Generated Images in Search Results DuckDuckGo and Kagi Let You Filter Out AI-Generated Images in Search Results
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DuckDuckGo and Kagi Let You Filter Out AI-Generated Images in Search Results
DuckDuckGo and Kagi Let You Filter Out AI-Generated Images in Search Results
By Mahak Aggarwal
Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara
By Mahak Aggarwal
Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops by Rs 11,000 on Amazon
Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops by Rs. 11,000 on Amazon: How This Deal Works
By Mahak Aggarwal
HMD Fusion Gaming Bundle Launches with Free Blacknut Subscription and Exclusive Perks
HMD Fusion Gaming Bundle Launches with Free Blacknut Subscription and Exclusive Perks
By Mahak Aggarwal
Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices
Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices
By Mahak Aggarwal
OnePlus Pad 3 India Open Sale Confirmed for September 2025
OnePlus Pad 3 India Open Sale Confirmed for September 2025
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like