First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi

JSW MG Motor India has just launched its first MG Select Experience Centre in Delhi, stepping into the capital’s luxury vehicle segment with notable intent. The new dealership, located in the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, was inaugurated by Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma. It’s part of a broader rollout strategy, with plans to establish 14 MG Select centres across 13 major Indian cities by the third quarter of 2025.

Key Takeaways

JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated its first MG Select dealership in Delhi.

The dealership is located in the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area.

This move focuses on the growing luxury car market in India.

MG Select showrooms will feature premium electric vehicles like the MG Cyberster and MG M9.

More MG Select centres are planned across 13 Indian cities by Q3 2025.

This move is clearly aimed at tapping into the fast-growing luxury car market in India, where consumer preferences are steadily leaning toward premium and electric mobility solutions. With the launch of this new format, MG isn’t just selling cars. It’s trying to offer something more nuanced—a tailored experience that goes beyond the usual showroom layout.

Unlike conventional outlets, these MG Select dealerships are styled more like contemporary art galleries. Think clean white interiors, carefully curated lighting, and vehicles positioned almost like exhibits. The idea seems to be to create a setting where the cars aren’t just displayed, they’re presented. And maybe, in a way, appreciated.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director at JSW MG Motor India, mentioned that luxury consumption in India has seen a significant uptick. He said MG Select is about crafting a space where luxury car buyers can genuinely enjoy the ownership journey—not just the product but everything around it. Amit Garg, Dealer Principal of MG SELECT Delhi, echoed this sentiment, saying the new centre is designed to be more than a showroom. It’s meant to cultivate a community, where aspirations aren’t just catered to but understood.

The spotlight here is firmly on premium electric vehicles and new energy vehicles, including plug-in and strong hybrids. Leading the showcase at the Delhi location are the MG Cyberster and the MG M9. The Cyberster is a fully electric roadster that clocks 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. It houses a 77 kWh battery pack, which claims a range of 443 km as per WLTP standards. Meanwhile, the MG M9 is a luxury all-electric MPV featuring top-tier comforts such as ventilated, heated, and even massage-enabled seats in the front and second rows. Its 90 kWh battery is said to deliver up to 430 km of range.

This opening in Delhi follows closely on the heels of MG Select’s debut in Thane, Maharashtra. Clearly, this isn’t a one-off. JSW MG Motor India is working toward a wider footprint, aiming for 520 touchpoints across 270 cities by the end of FY2024-25. That includes not just major metros, but Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities too, broadening access to premium EVs in markets that were once overlooked.

Backing all this is the joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, established in 2023. Together, they’ve committed ₹5,000 crore to expanding local manufacturing and launching new models every few months. That steady product pipeline, with an eye on new energy vehicles, could well shape MG’s standing in India for years to come.

In a market where expectations are evolving, this feels like a timely step. Whether it will resonate deeply with the luxury EV audience in Delhi and beyond remains to be seen, but the intent is unmistakably clear.

FAQs

Q1: What is an MG Select dealership?

A1: An MG Select dealership is a new, premium retail format by JSW MG Motor India, designed to offer a luxury car buying experience. These showrooms focus on showcasing premium electric vehicles and new energy vehicles like the MG Cyberster and MG M9, with an art gallery-like ambiance.

Q2: Which vehicles will be available at MG Select dealerships?

A2: MG Select dealerships will feature premium electric vehicles and new energy vehicles, including the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the MG M9 luxury electric MPV.

Q3: How many MG Select dealerships are planned for India?

A3: JSW MG Motor India plans to establish 14 MG Select experience centres across 13 major Indian cities by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Q4: What is the significance of the Delhi MG Select dealership opening?

A4: The opening of the first MG Select dealership in Delhi marks JSW MG Motor India’s formal entry into the luxury vehicle market in the National Capital, aiming to cater to the growing demand for premium automotive experiences.

Q5: What are the key features of the MG Cyberster and MG M9?

A5: The MG Cyberster is an electric roadster with a 77 kWh battery, 443 km range (WLTP), and a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.2 seconds. The MG M9 is a luxury electric MPV with a 90 kWh battery, 430 km range, and features like ventilated, heated, and massage functions for seats.