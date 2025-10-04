Flipkart, Amazon Face Government Probe Over Platform Fee

The Central government has begun an investigation into e-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon India over the way they levy platform fees on customer orders. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs initiated the probe after observing that both platforms add a fixed charge to nearly every purchase, which ends up raising the final price that shoppers actually pay. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who heads the ministry, confirmed the development and assured that strict action will follow if the companies are found to be indulging in unfair practices.

Key Takeaways

The government is probing Flipkart and Amazon for their platform fees.

Amazon charges a ₹99 “handling fee” on some orders, while Flipkart adds a “platform fee”.

The investigation will determine if these charges amount to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the government will protect consumer interests.

The probe is centered on whether these additional charges are both transparent and justified. Amazon applies a ₹99 handling charge on certain orders, especially in categories like beauty, grocery, and pantry items, and this applies even to Prime members. Walmart-owned Flipkart, on the other hand, adds a platform fee across most orders. What has upset many consumers is that these charges are imposed regardless of the order value, making even low-cost purchases feel more expensive than expected.

Interestingly, the government did not wait for formal complaints this time. It acted on its own after noticing the growing prevalence of such charges. At the core of the issue lies the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which bars companies from engaging in what the law terms “unfair trade practices.” The ministry is particularly concerned about whether revealing the platform fee only at the final checkout stage amounts to misleading the buyer. Many shoppers only discover the extra cost when they are ready to pay, which can feel like an unwelcome surprise after they’ve already committed to the purchase.

This model of adding an extra fee isn’t unique to these two companies. It actually gained traction in the food delivery space, where apps like Zomato and Swiggy introduced their own platform fees to shore up finances. But the fact that the government is now scrutinizing Amazon and Flipkart, the two biggest e-commerce players in the country, suggests a broader worry about how such fees are reshaping online shopping for millions of Indians.

Officials from the Consumer Affairs Ministry have already asked both companies to explain in detail the reasoning behind these fees. The government wants to know how the amounts were calculated, and why they are being imposed so widely. Depending on what the investigation reveals, authorities could instruct the companies to withdraw the charges, display them more transparently, or face penalties for violating consumer protection laws. Whatever decision is made will likely set an important precedent for the e-commerce industry as a whole.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the platform fee charged by Amazon and Flipkart?

A. Amazon applies a ‘handling charge’ of ₹99 on certain orders. Flipkart also adds a ‘platform fee’ to purchases made on its site. The exact amount can vary but is a fixed charge added at checkout.

Q. Why is the government investigating these companies?

A. The government is investigating to see if this platform fee is an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. The concern is that the fee is often revealed only at the final payment stage, potentially misleading consumers.

Q. Is charging a platform fee illegal in India?

A. Charging a platform fee is not explicitly illegal. However, if it is done in a way that is not transparent or is considered deceptive to the consumer, it can be classified as an unfair trade practice, which is prohibited by law.

Q. Which government body is handling the probe?

A. The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is handling the investigation.

Q. What action can the government take against Amazon and Flipkart?

A. If the companies are found guilty of unfair trade practices, the government can order them to discontinue the fee, impose financial penalties, or issue other directives to ensure consumer rights are protected.