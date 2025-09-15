News

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Offers Big Discounts on Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Get ready for Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2025 sale. Expect major price drops on the new Google Pixel 9 and the much-awaited Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale is set to feature Google’s newest smartphones, the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with substantial price reductions. Sources suggest that both phones, expected to launch globally in early October, will be available during the same period, which traditionally starts in the first week of October. This move is seen as Google’s direct attempt to capture a larger share of the premium smartphone market in India during the country’s biggest shopping season.

Key Takeaways

  • The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale.
  • Shoppers can expect a considerable price drop on both models, combined with bank offers for extra savings.
  • This marks the first time Google’s foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will be officially sold in India.
  • The sale is expected to begin in the first or second week of October 2025.

New Pixel Phones on Offer

Google is preparing two distinct models for the Indian market this year. The Google Pixel 9 continues the brand’s focus on providing a clean Android experience and excellent camera performance. It is expected to come with the new Tensor G5 chip, a 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display, and an improved dual-camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor. The phone will likely be priced around ₹85,000 at launch. During the Big Billion Days sale, its price could fall to under ₹65,000, including bank discounts.

The main attraction this year is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This will be Google’s first foldable device to officially launch in India, competing directly with Samsung’s foldables. The device is said to feature a 6.4-inch cover display and a large 7.9-inch internal folding screen, both being high-refresh-rate OLED panels. It will also run on the Tensor G5 chip and is expected to have a triple-camera setup similar to the Pixel 9 Pro model. The initial price for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is projected to be around ₹1,70,000. For the Flipkart sale, early buyers might get it for as low as ₹1,45,000.

Sale Details and Expectations

Flipkart, an e-commerce platform owned by Walmart, has been the exclusive online partner for Google’s Pixel phones in India for several years. The Big Billion Days sale is its flagship annual event. The deals on the Pixel 9 series are part of a larger strategy to boost sales of premium electronics.

Besides the direct price cuts, customers using specific bank credit and debit cards, such as those from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, will likely get an additional 10% instant discount. Exchange offers and no-cost EMI options will also be available, making the phones more accessible to a wider audience. The sale prices will likely be available for a limited time, creating a sense of urgency for potential buyers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When is the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale expected to start?

A. The sale is expected to start in the first or second week of October 2025, just ahead of the Diwali festival season. Flipkart will announce the exact dates soon.

Q. What is the expected price of the Google Pixel 9 in the sale?

A. The Google Pixel 9, which is likely to launch at around ₹85,000, could be available for under ₹65,000 during the sale after all offers are applied.

Q. Will the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold be available in India?

A. Yes, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to launch in India and will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale.

Q. What are the main specifications of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

A. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to have a 6.4-inch outer screen, a 7.9-inch foldable inner screen, Google’s Tensor G5 processor, and a high-quality triple-camera system.

Q. Are there any other offers available during the sale?

A. Yes, apart from direct discounts, Flipkart usually offers bank discounts (typically 10%), exchange bonuses on old phones, and no-cost EMI payment options.

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
